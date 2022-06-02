U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.23
    +0.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0095 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    +0.0090 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8390
    -0.2950 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,480.44
    +801.41 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

DREAM Clothing Collaborates with Care Bears for Pride Month and Mental Health Initiative

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based streetwear company DREAM Clothing is launching its first collaboration with Cloudco Entertainment's beloved and iconic property, Care Bears™. The first planned clothing release is exclusively made for pride month and the collection launched on June 1st. There will also be subsequent limited edition releases during the month of June as well.

DREAM Clothing Limited Edtion Pride Month Collection
DREAM Clothing Limited Edtion Pride Month Collection

The collection is made to provide fans of Care Bears and DREAM Clothing with high-quality statement pieces to bring awareness and provide paid access to therapy for the LGBTQIA+ community. DREAM Clothing has raised over $400,000 for its mental health nonprofit charity partners since launching in 2018. DREAM has also helped pay for over 2600+ hours of therapy and has helped connect supporters of the brand directly with licensed therapists.

In tandem with Cloudco, DREAM Clothing is hoping to raise over $100,000 for the DREAM Pride Fund established for this Care Bears collection and further the support of paid therapy and other Mental Health related initiatives. To learn more about DREAM and its mission, and to also support the Care Bears collaboration, visit https://dreamclothinghq.com/collections/care-bears.

Media Contact:
Sammy Sucu
Founder and CEO
sammy@dreamclothinghq.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-clothing-collaborates-with-care-bears-for-pride-month-and-mental-health-initiative-301560646.html

SOURCE DREAM CLOTHING HQ

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest to Acquire The Yes

    The tech company has signed a deal to buy the AI-powered shopping platform, in a bid to accelerate its social commerce ambitions.

  • With Sheryl Sandberg gone from Facebook, Wall Street should fear its future

    Sheryl Sandberg was the adult in the room for Mark Zuckerberg, so what happens after she leaves him to play with 'the metaverse'?

  • Sheryl Sandberg exit signals Meta’s ‘next major phase’: Expert

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer details Meta's direction following the news of Sheryl Sandberg stepping down, the COO's impact on the social media platform, Axios' ranking of least trusted companies and brands, and changes in news formats.

  • Facebook’s move to the metaverse is ‘an optical illusion,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Sr. Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg stepping down, the road ahead for Meta, and the outlook for the metaverse.

  • Facebook exec Javier Olivan to replace Sheryl Sandberg as Meta COO

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Facebook exec Javier Olivan replacing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg.

  • Costco Just Sent Out This Major Warning to Shoppers

    Costco's ability to provide shoppers with bulk items at a discounted price sets it apart from most other stores, which is probably how it's developed such a loyal fanbase. Even as the store has been forced to adapt to challenging times—whether that means purchase limits on certain items or ending popular programs—it has managed to retain a steady flow of members. Now, Costco is rewarding those same customers with an urgent warning about something that could be putting them in danger. Read on to

  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down after 14-year tenure at Facebook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses news that Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from Facebook parent Meta and what it means for the company's leadership.

  • Pinterest acquires AI-powered shopping startup The Yes, co-founded by former Stitch Fix exec

    As Pinterest sets its eyes on improving the online shopping experience on its platform, the company announced this afternoon it's acquiring the AI-powered shopping service for fashion known as The Yes, founded by e-commerce veteran and former Stitch Fix COO Julie Bornstein and technical co-founder, Amit Aggarwal. Deal terms were not disclosed, but the acquisition will help to establish a new strategic organization within Pinterest to help drive the company's shopping efforts, including the development of features for both shoppers and retailers, the company says. The Yes arrives at a time when Pinterest is attempting to navigate a shift in how people shop online.

  • Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

    Facebook is over. Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook , Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. This virtual or alternative world, in which we will communicate through avatars and with the help of technological tools, is seen as the next big leap into the future of Zuckerberg and the social platforms he runs.

  • Chasing TikTok, Meta rolls out new Reels features and expands Instagram Reels to 90 seconds

    As it continues to chase TikTok, Meta today announced a series of updates and new features for its Reels products across both Facebook and Instagram. The expansion follows TikTok's move into YouTube territory with videos that can now be 10 minutes, instead of just three as before. The company is also rolling out several more creative tools, audio tools, templates and other options to make Reels more engaging, as TikTok's influence -- and money-making potential -- continues to grow.

  • Sandmann lawyer joins Rittenhouse team, says Zuckerberg a 'top' target of numerous 'solid' lawsuits

    Kyle Rittenhouse hired a legal team to explore potential defamation lawsuits for comments against him, which may result in at least 10 cases, according to his lawyer.

  • Zuckerberg Loses His Right-Hand Woman

    The CEO of the social media giant Meta Platforms has just lost his most loyal lieutenant and key money maker.

  • Leaders at Mondelēz Share What Sustainability at Mondelēz Means to Them

    Hear from some of our leaders about what sustainability at Mondelēz means to them:

  • The 16 best places to buy patio furniture online

    Looking to upgrade your outdoor living space? The best places to buy patio furniture online include retailers like Wayfair, Target and West Elm.

  • YouTube's mobile app can now sync to your TV without casting for a 'second screen' experience

    YouTube is improving its app's experience for those who watch videos via their TVs, the company announced today. After observing that many YouTube users were already using the mobile app and engaging with videos as they watched on the big screen, the company is now introducing a new feature that allows users to connect their TV to their iOS or Android device in order to sync videos between devices. This makes it easier for users to engage with other YouTube features, like comments, the like button or creator support among other things, YouTube says.

  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg had an ‘immeasurable’ impact on Facebook

    Mark Shmulik, Bernstein U.S. Internet Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg stepping down, her role in the company, and the path forward for Facebook as the tech giant pivots toward the metaverse.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as COO of Facebook Parent Meta Platforms

    During her tenure, Facebook became one of the world’s most profitable companies and she became one of the most prominent women in business.

  • In search of engagement, Twitter brings algorithmic timelines to Communities

    Twitter Communities -- the private, interest-based networking feature launched last year -- will now gain their own algorithmic-based timelines, similar to Twitter's Home timeline where the most relevant and engaging conversations will be surfaced. The company announced on Wednesday it would begin testing this option within Communities across iOS, Android and the web, initially with a select group of users. Users will be able to switch back and forth between the two options, Twitter notes, and whichever option you set for a given Community will become the default every time you return to that group.

  • Meta adds new editing tools to Reels on Instagram and Facebook

    Meta is adding a slew of new tools to Reels as it tries to keep up with TikTok.

  • Dogecoin Co-Creator Not Fond of ‘Grifter’ Elon Musk — Has It Affected the Price of the Crypto?

    Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer recently had some tough words for business magnate Elon Musk, calling him a "grifter" who doesn't understand coding "as well as he made out." In turn, Musk offered a...