Dream Finders Homes' (NYSE:DFH) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dream Finders Homes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$409m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$260m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Dream Finders Homes has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dream Finders Homes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dream Finders Homes Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Dream Finders Homes are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 436%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Dream Finders Homes thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Dream Finders Homes can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 167% total return over the last year tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

