U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    -24.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,822.00
    -249.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.00
    -54.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.90
    -11.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    -1.33 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.40
    +21.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4000
    -0.4030 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,601.75
    +536.20 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.31
    +30.30 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Dream Games Opens First International Office In London To Support Global Expansion

CNW Group
·4 min read

Dream Games appoints the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Hocking, and Chief People Officer, Anju Sethi, to be based in the new London office.

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Dream Games, a world-leading mobile gaming company based in Istanbul behind the hit mobile game Royal Match, today announces it is expanding its operations to the United Kingdom, where it is opening an office in central London. The company is also growing its leadership team, hiring ex-King marketing executive Richard Hocking as Chief Marketing Officer and ex-Google and King executive Anju Sethi as Chief People Officer to accelerate its remarkable growth.

Royal Match TV ad
Royal Match TV ad

The opening of the London office comes at an exciting time in the company's journey. Founded just three years ago, Dream Games' first release Royal Match has built a loyal and dedicated fanbase of millions around the world, consistently ranking as a top 3 grossing game in the US and UK. Dream Games has quickly become one of the most valuable private mobile gaming companies globally, with a $2.75 billion valuation.

"As a company, we have ambitious growth plans, and the opening of our London office marks the next phase in this journey," said Soner Aydemir, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Games. "Our goal is to expand our international footprint and reach the best talent in the industry to become one of the best entertainment companies in the world. London is Europe's leading creative hub with a vibrant entertainment community, home to top-tier talent and some of our most important partners, so we're excited to have a new base here."

"We're also delighted to welcome Richard and Anju, both excellent and significant new hires for Dream Games, as we focus on growing our dynamic organization in London and Istanbul. They bring exceptional knowledge and expertise to the team with their significant experience in gaming and technology sectors."

Richard joins from King, where he was the Global Head of Marketing, overseeing the global marketing organization, including the growth and marketing communications teams. Prior to this, he spent 12 years at Starcom, where he built and scaled Starcom Mediavest's Performance Marketing team.

"It's a privilege to be joining Dream Games at such an exciting time." said Richard Hocking, CMO at Dream Games. "I've long had admiration for the quality of Royal Match and how the team has managed to evolve the puzzle genre. Their commitment to creating premium player experiences with enduring appeal speaks to why Royal Match has grown so quickly and become a top mobile game globally."

Anju arrives at Dream Games after 20 years of running people organizations across Gaming, Tech, and other industries. She is known to drive people strategies and employee experiences at companies like King, Google, Tesco, etc.

"I am thrilled to join Dream Games as Chief People Officer on its incredible journey in the world of entertainment," Anju said.

"At Dream Games, we know that our people are our biggest strength, and we are proud of the  creative, purposeful, and trusting environment we created for them. We want to elevate and nurture our talent so they can reach their highest potential. I am inspired by this vision and feel privileged to be able to contribute to it."

Minister of State at the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport for UK, Julia Lopez, said: "A thriving creative sector is synonymous with the UK. Our success in film, television, music, and gaming, is fuelled by professionals who constantly push the envelope. We are already home to countless leaders in their creative fields, and Dream Games now joins their impressive ranks to further underline the truly global pull of our creative industries."

About Dream Games
Dream Games is a world-leading mobile gaming company with offices in Istanbul and London. Dream Games' mission is to combine technology and creativity to develop high-quality mobile games that will be played for years. In March 2021, the company globally launched its first title, Royal Match. To learn more, please visit https://dreamgames.com.

About Royal Match
Royal Match is a mobile game in the match-3 puzzle genre developed by Dream Games. Since its launch in 2021, Royal Match has been one of the fastest-growing games. Today, millions of players enjoy Royal Match worldwide, and it is consistently ranking as a top 3 grossing game in the US, UK, and many other countries. Royal Match offers a genuine gameplay experience with smooth animations, intuitive game mechanics, and cutting-edge graphics quality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035507/Royal_Match_TV_ad.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035508/Royal_Match_Entrance.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035510/Richard_and_Anju.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035511/Dream_Games_Soner_Aydemir.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035509/Dream_Games_Logo.jpg

Royal Match Entrance
Royal Match Entrance
Richard and Anju
Richard and Anju
Dream Games - Soner Aydemir
Dream Games - Soner Aydemir
Dream Games Logo
Dream Games Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-games-opens-first-international-office-in-london-to-support-global-expansion-301775250.html

SOURCE Dream Games

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c0779.html

Recommended Stories

  • Morrisons battles Aldi with third round of cuts prices in three months

    Morrisons is cutting its prices for the third time in three months as it steps up efforts to lure shoppers back from Aldi.

  • UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil

    Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system. Swiss authorities urged UBS to take over its smaller rival after a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) failed to reassure investors and the bank’s customers. Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged after the failure of two banks in the U.S. raised questions about other potentially shaky global financial institutions.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Asian stock markets fell Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two U.S. lenders.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • 10 most lucrative places where older Americans can sell their homes, maximize profit and retire elsewhere

    About 60% of migrating retirees are moving to less pricey places — and typically extracting $100,000 of home equity in the process. Retirees moving out of their primary residence on the West Coast (Washington, Oregon and California) are most likely to be able to maximize the home equity they built up, and then retire and relocate. Similarly, retirees in the Northeast (New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC) are also well positioned to come out of a home sale with cash in hand, the Vanguard report reveals.

  • Nike, Chevron, Nvidia, Altria, Adobe, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve makes a policy decision on Wednesday, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies. Plus, the latest earnings reports and PMI data.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Musk Wants to Eliminate the Tax Schemes of Billionaires and Millionaires

    Tesla's CEO and the world's second richest man says he pays more than his fair share of taxes.

  • Warren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dol

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • Study finds 186 banks vulnerable to SVB-like collapse

    A Social Science Research Network study says that 186 American banks could be vulnerable to the same failure as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) if half of their depositors withdraw money.