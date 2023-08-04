Dream homes, vacations and bills: Where have past lottery winners spent their money?

There are endless possibilities for lottery winners once their checks clear and they’ve got full access to the thousands or even millions of dollars they’ve won.

Some use the money to buy new homes and catch up on bills.

Others buy cars or go on vacation, but more frequently, lottery employees talk to people who want to use their money to do good for those around them.

“Just last week, we talked to a player who wanted to use a portion of winnings to pay off the mortgage of her church,” wrote Kentucky Lottery spokesperson Travis Ragsdale in an email Friday morning.

Find out what other lottery players around the country have done with their winnings below.

California

Edwin Castro won the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing in November 2022 and went the lump sum route, taking home $997.6 million, according to the California Lottery.

Since then, he had purchased two multi-million dollar homes in California, as well as a vintage vehicle.

Castro was living in a one-bedroom home when he won the lottery. One of his new homes is a nearly 14,000-square-foot mansion that boasts an infinity pool, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Castro bought a $25.5 million mansion in the foothills of Los Angeles County according to real estate publication Dirt and the Los Angeles Times. The home sold March 1, 2023 according to Zillow records.

Colorado

A Colorado woman who won the lottery in June 2022 made plans to treat her family to a vacation.

The mom of three, named Teanna, had previously packed up her family and moved about an hour from Castle Rock, Colorado to Peyton to support her sick mother.

In 2022, she won $3 million, she planned to take her little ones to Disney World. While many people use their winnings to pay off bills, save for retirement or buy new cars, she flirted with the idea of buying a ranch because it had long been a dream of hers.

Teanna T., a Colorado woman who won $3 million in the Colorado Lottery's Second Chance drawing of non-winning scratch tickets. She told the lottery she planned to take her three children to Disney World and has dreams of buying a ranch with horses and cows.

Connecticut

Lottery winners in Connecticut have shared heartwarming stories about how they planned to spend their money.

Some have used their winnings to pay college tuition or buy motorcycles. Lottery winnings have also been deemed blessings by some families, including Manchester resident Sharita Stevenson, who in 2019 won the lottery and bought a new car her family desperately needed.

"This is a blessing for me and my family right now,” she told the lottery at the time. “A financial blessing. I'm going to buy my husband a new truck for his birthday--we share one car right now--so this will help my family a lot. The rest will pay for bills and the holidays."

Last year, a woman named Carol Ann Moran cried "happy tears" when she found out she won. Set to get married in May 2022, she said the $100,000 prize would help make her dream come true.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation works with nonprofit Credit Unions Building Financial Independence so winners can brush up on their financial literacy. The free program is called Wise Winnings, said a spokesman for the lottery.

Iowa

An Iowa woman this month announced plans for her winnings that would take a huge load off her financially.

Megan Balmer bought a lottery ticket on July 10 in Garwin, Iowa, about 85 miles northeast of Des Moines. The life-changing purchase earned her $2 million.

At the time, she said she planned to pay off her mortgage, student loan debt and that pesky credit card debt that lingers over the heads of many Americans.

“That’s huge,” she said at the time. “That’s such a relief to be able to say that I did those things.” “And I’ll save some for retirement and my kids for their college. That’s right around the corner, I’ll blink and it will be there.”

Megan Balmer of Tama County accepts her $2 million lottery prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive on Tuesday July 11, 2023.

Kentucky

Kentucky resident Crystal Dunn won $146,000 playing the lottery online and once she picked up her check, she headed to a supermarket, bought $2,000 in gift cards and handed them out to people in the store, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Louisiana

While winners don’t always walk away with millions, the lottery has helped some players make their dreams a reality, including Quinnella Lemelle, who won $14,000 back in May and Monique Coward, who walked away with $5,000.

Both women said they planned to use their money to support their businesses.

Oregon

Oregonians who’ve won the lottery seem to have been bitten by the travel bug recently.

One winner, a Portland man named Alvin, made a plan to save some of his winnings and pay for a 10-day bike excursion through Tuscany, the lottery said in May.

Another winner, Juan, spent $10 to play and won $75,000. The money is going towards his new home.

So, what would you do if you hit the jackpot?

