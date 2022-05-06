U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST COMPLETES US$125.1 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

·3 min read

This press release contains forward-looking information that is based upon assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties as indicated in the cautionary note contained within this press release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("Dream Residential REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 9,620,000 units of the REIT ("Units") at a price of US$13.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Offering raised gross proceeds of US$125,060,000. The Units will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in U.S. dollars today under the symbol "DRR.U".

In connection with the Offering, the REIT indirectly acquired an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties (the "Initial Portfolio"), consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. The net proceeds of the Offering were used by the REIT to fund the cash component of the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio and for general trust purposes.

The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc., together with Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Capital Markets, Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The REIT has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,443,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds to the REIT of US$18,759,000 if exercised in full. The over-allotment option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering.

The REIT intends to make its first distribution on June 15, 2022 for the period from closing of the Offering to May 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on May 31, 2022, which is estimated to be US$0.0294 per Unit. The REIT intends to make subsequent monthly distributions in the estimated amount of US$0.035 per Unit comencing on or about July 15, 2022.

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, is acting as Canadian counsel to the REIT and Clifford Chance US LLP, is acting as U.S. counsel to the REIT. Torys LLP is acting as Canadian and U.S. counsel to the Underwriters.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended) except pursuant to certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Dream Residential REIT

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit https://dream.ca/investors/dream-residential-reit/

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this press release may include, among other things, statements regarding the initial distribution, expectations regarding the monthly distribution rate per Unit, the exercise of the over-allotment option and timing for the listing of the Units on the TSX. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Residential REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events; risks inherent in the real estate industry; financing risks; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, there are no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for our business, we will have access to adequate capital to fund our future projects and plans and that we will receive financing on acceptable terms; interest rates remain stable and geopolitical events will not disrupt global economies. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Residential REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Residential REIT's final long-form prospectus, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein.

SOURCE Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c4108.html

