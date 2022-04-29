U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Dreamcam has finally solved the VR livecam users' main communicational problem! A new Voice-to-Text feature kills controller texting.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 27, VR live caming platform Dreamcam became the first VR broadcasting service to implement voice-to-text functionality, allowing its registered members to chat with the models in "hands-free" mode. It uses the latest technology to transform users' speech into decent text messages.

"Ever wondered how frustrating it might get to express your feelings through plain text while pleasuring yourself? Millions of VR live cam users have faced this problem every day, and we've received thousands of emails from Dreamcam members asking us to do something about it! It's like one-character-a-minute for sure, and that's the exact reason that Dreamcam developed the solution with its "Voice-2-Text" feature! Now you can stop struggling and enjoy the show to its fullest." said Daniel Goldin, VP at Dreamcam.

He added, "Wanna say something nice? Just press & hold the microphone button located on the left side of the message input box, and see your emotions sparkled by the power of the word. Instantly. No need to be concise: take your time and voice everything you feel. Wanna charm our model with a Shakespearean-style sonnet? Easy! Simply record another voice message over the previous one, and get the entire piece built up."

The free add-on both expands the possibilities of intra-platform communication and at the same time helps users to grab the model's attention in a crowded chat room. You don't have to hold an entire conversation typing letter by letter with a controller while a hot VR webcam girl is waiting for you to finish your sentence!

Dreamcam plans to share the feature with its partners as well. While so far available in English only, the technology is a promising innovation, delivering an almost sci-fi level user experience, claims the Dreamcam team.

For more information on Dreamcam, please visit www.dreamcam.com.

ABOUT DREAMCAM

Dreamcam has been involved in live streaming since the beginning of 2015, broadcasting live sporting and entertainment events worldwide. After identifying an immense opportunity in VR entertainment and raising $5 million in venture capital investments, Dreamcam pivoted and partnered with leading camming companies Stripchat and XhamsterLive. Since 2020, the company has grown approximately 20% month-over-month (MoM) and has established a dedicated user base spanning the globe. To date, the company boasts over 2,000 models and has accrued 383K hours of streaming. Dreamcam's products are available in 150+ countries with teams in 30 locations worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dreamcam-has-finally-solved-the-vr-livecam-users-main-communicational-problem-a-new-voice-to-text-feature-kills-controller-texting-301535933.html

SOURCE Dreamcam

