BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliance, announced the launch of the all-new flagship DreameBot L10s Ultra in Southeast Asia as the first stop for the global launch at the end of August. The DreameBot L10s Ultra features many of the company's latest industry-leading innovations in smart cleaning.

Dreame Technology to Launch the All-in-One DreameBot L10s Ultra in Southeast Asia

DreameBot L10s Ultra is marketed as a fully-automatic robot vacuum and mop, and features Dreame's most advanced technology. L10s Ultra is a perfect combination of popular robotic cleaning technologies, such as auto - emptying and automatic mop cleaning - working together to deliver impressive, hands-free cleaning performance. Automatic dust collection, mop- cleaning and -drying, water-refilling, solution-adding, fast mapping, and path-planning all combine to make fully automated home cleaning a reality.

DreameBot L10s Ultra features the latest in AI-powered navigation with Dreame's exclusive AI Action. AI-powered navigation ensures your whole home is cleaned efficiently and effectively, reducing missed spots, repeated cleaning, getting lost, or getting stuck. The advanced AI Action utilizes an advanced RGB camera and 3D structured light to rapidly learn your home, tailor cleaning strategies, and auto-generate paths according to the type of obstacle, flooring, and room. The remarkably fast mapping generates a 3D map of your home and remembers multiple floor plans.

"We have equipped DreameBot L10s Ultra with 24 sensors in order to adapt to the diverse nature of home environments. It's like building a mini-autopilot system," said Dreame Product Manager Dreame. "DreameBot L10s Ultra is able to distinguish obstacles in real-world scenes within more than 30 types of home environments and identifies six main categories of obstacles in order to determine how best to deal with them. It will be much easier to avoid getting caught or stopped by obstacles such as socks, slippers, and data cables."

Story continues

Starting in August, DreameBot L10s Ultra will be launched in Southeast Asia as part of the brand's global rollout.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/

SOURCE Dreame Technology