U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,496.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,432.00
    -46.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.50
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.77 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +26.20 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.55
    +0.38 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    -0.0010 (-0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    15.13
    -0.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7390
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,498.45
    -1,496.42 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.41
    -27.24 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.60
    +32.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Dreame Technology to Release a Premium Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop

·4 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leading brand in smart home cleaning appliances, is releasing its anticipated W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop on December 5th.

Dreame Technology to release a premium self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop
Dreame Technology to release a premium self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop

Traditional robot vacuums have difficulty in dealing with wet or dried-on messes from hard floors. Picking up dust and debris from floors and carpets, and mopping up grime or spills from hard floors would require different cleaning methods from separate robots, resulting in the need for a robot vacuum for vacuuming and a robot mop for mopping.

Moreover, cleaning the mops and drying them are considerable issues with many mopping robots. Disassembly, scrubbing, wringing out, and air-drying require considerable amounts of time and labor. Air-drying mops is of particular concern, as moist cloth is a breeding ground for bacteria and easily mildews.

With 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping functions in addition to multiple cleaning modes for both carpets and hard floors, the Dreame W10 easily handles wet messes, dry dirt, grime, and dried on stains. Additionally, as soon as cleaning is finished, the mops are automatically washed, scrubbed, and dried with hot air to ensure they are clean and fresh for the next cleaning session.

Dreame W10 also provides several impressive features. Two separate 4L water tanks — one for clean water and one for dirty water — to ensure longer cleaning sessions without the need for manual intervention. With the quick-cleaning process, to rinse and scrub dirty mops pads in the middle of a cleaning session, floors are always being mopped with clean water.

W10 also updates a map of its surroundings 12x faster than previously possible thanks to an upgraded LiDAR-based SLAM navigation system. It maps rooms even in the dark, creates systematic cleaning paths, and can store up to 3 different floor plans. A high-capacity battery delivers power to clean up to 300m² (3,229ft²) on a single charge.

"The W10 addresses what we believe to be some of the biggest issues with cleaning robots. With the W10 combining vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning, we've done just that. In particular, the automatic mop washing and drying really set W10 apart by eliminating many health hazards and the need for manual cleaning." said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

The Dreame W10 self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop will be available on Amazon in the US on December 5th. Further details are coming soon.

AliExpress 11.11 Sales Event

Dreame also announced the sales event on November 11th and 12th to celebrate the 11.11 shopping festival. Products include cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and robot vacuums which will be available on AliExpress.

Dreame 11.11 sales event on AliExpress
Dreame 11.11 sales event on AliExpress

Featured vacuum cleaners include the Dreame V9, V10, T10, T20, and T30. The versatile stick vacuums all have powerful suction, multi-layer filtering, long runtimes, and multiple attachments and will be on sale for more than 45% off.

The new H-Series wet and dry vacuums will also be included. The H11 and H11 Max both feature a 900ml clean water tank, a 500ml dirt water tank, a one-press self-cleaning mode, an intuitive LED screen, and intelligent voice prompts. However, H11 Max also provides a longer runtime, advanced dirt sensor, and automatic suction power adjustment. Both will be on sale for more than 30% off.

Dreame's most popular robot vacuums L10 Pro and Z10 Pro will also be discounted. Both robots have 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, and are equipped with 4,000Pa suction, LiDAR navigation, suction boost on carpet, and anti-tangle brushes. Z10 Pro additionally has an auto-empty feature to automatically empty dirt and dust into a 4L bag within the docking station. Both robot vacuums will be on sale for 40–45% off.

The campaign is exclusive to AliExpress and will only be run on November 11th and 12th.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information, please visit: https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dreame-technology-to-release-a-premium-self-cleaning-robot-vacuum-and-mop-301406466.html

SOURCE Dreame Technology

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 22nd, 2021

    Following a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly stalled -sources

    Apple Inc's talks with China's CATL and BYD over battery supplies for its planned electric vehicle have been mostly stalled after they refused to set up teams and build U.S. plants that would solely cater to the tech giant, three people with knowledge of the discussions said. The firms informed Apple sometime in the past two months that they were not able to meet its requirements, the people said. Chinese battery makers are more advanced than rivals in the development of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are cheaper to produce and sources have previously said Apple favours this battery technology.

  • Better Buy: Zscaler vs. Cloudflare

    Accordingly, companies focused on cloud security such as Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) have seen their stocks surge, especially in recent months. Zscaler is exclusively a cloud security company. To further enhance security, Zscaler only reveals the existence of specific sites to authorized users.

  • Almost $7M in Bitcoin Held by Colonial Pipeline Attacker Is on the Move

    Bitcoin now worth $7 million held by the DarkSide ransomware group at the center of the Colonial Pipeline attack in May is on the move, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its

  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review: A two-screen phone that’s not quite ready

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 has the makings of a great multitasking smartphone, but falls short due to bugs and a lackluster camera.

  • You Have to See This Dreamy Pink Bathroom Transformation

    The new space is filled with trendy arches, hidden storage, and lively modern accents.

  • Intel shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates

    Shares of Intel Corp sank on Thursday as the company reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations, with Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger telling Reuters that shortages of ancillary chips needed to make full computers are holding back sales of the company's flagship processor chips. Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel, the world's biggest maker of central processors at the heart of PCs and data center servers, fell 9% in extending trading. Gelsinger said Intel has resolved shortages facing its own internal manufacturing operations, but that shortages of other chips such as power management chips and WiFi chips were stopping its customers from shipping PCs and servers, reducing the need for Intel's chips.

  • Report: Chip design startup SiFive has decided to go it alone rather than be bought by Intel

    The companies reportedly couldn’t agree on financial terms or on how Intel would incorporate SiFive's technology into its future product plans.

  • Vodafone adds 7,000 software engineers to target digital services

    Vodafone said it would add nearly 7,000 software engineers to its workforce by 2025 to develop more of its own digital services across Europe and Africa. Chief Technology Officer Johan Wibergh said Vodafone was focusing on digital services to help drive revenue growth in a challenging environment for core connectivity. He said the company was building a “global software brand” to provide superfast connectivity and digital products for its customers.

  • More talk about attaching sniper rifles to robots

    The whole gun on a robot thing was a question we’ve been barreling toward since the first practical quadrupedal robots arrived. Last week, that came to an inevitable head when a Ghost Robotics system was spotted at a tradeshow sporting a remote-controlled sniper rifle designed by a company called SWORD. This is a question Boston Dynamics has worked hard to distance itself from.

  • Snap Plummets as Apple Changes, Supply Chain Weigh on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. shares tumbled as much as 27% after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that changes to Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply chain issues are weighing on advertising spending, tempering its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in Italy

  • Intel Gets the Bad News Out Early

    The chip maker’s early warning of a gross margin hit allows it to focus on revival, but questions remain.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 21st, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rallies, the majors will need to revisit the day’s highs to avoid a pullback.

  • PayPal Still Looks Bullish if Support Continues to Hold

    The shares of the payments technology company wavered a bit on news of its interest in Pinterest but its technical signs still are good.

  • Pinterest Revamps

    The internet’s mood board pushes shopping deeper into the Idea Pins video format, while the web mulls over a possible PayPal acquisition.

  • iFixit's Apple Watch Series 7 teardown shows the same display tech as iPhone 13

    iFixit has taken apart the Apple Watch Series 7.

  • 1 Sleeper Stock Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) may not be a familiar name to some investors, but chances are you've benefited from its technology. Arista makes modern cloud computing possible, powering the hyperscale data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook, as well as the infrastructure owned by various telco companies. More importantly, cloud computing and data-intensive applications (e.g., artificial intelligence) should only become more common in the years ahead, and that will create tailwinds for Arista's business.

  • Amazon opens new robotics facility in Westborough

    The 350,000-square-foot facility, which will feature corporate offices, R&D labs, and manufacturing space, is an addition to Amazon Robotics’ current site in North Reading. The two locations will serve as "an epicenter of the company’s robotics innovation," according to the company.