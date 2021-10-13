DreamPak Partners with Major Retailers to Disrupt $410 Million Water Enhancer Category

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the explosive growth of the 'water enhancer' category (grew by 31% to $410 million in trailing 52 weeks, according to IRi) there has been a noticeable lack of innovation compared to powdered mixes and ready-to-drink beverages. DreamPak is betting that its liquid technology can quickly change that.

Enhanca Original Liquid Water Enhancers

The company partnered with Save-a-Lot in April of this year to introduce Enhanca Original, which utilizes its DreamSense technology. The benefits to utilizing Lactic Acid are plentiful, including doubling as a preservative, reducing astringent notes typically found in fruit-flavored beverages, and enhancing the fruit notes naturally found in flavors.

Later in the year, DreamPak partnered with H-E-B to introduce Enhanca Hydrate, the first true 'Hydration Liquid Mix' in the beverage category. Available in two refreshing flavors, each serving delivers 500mg of Electrolytes in a convenient, on-the-go squeeze bottle. "Powdered Hydration Mixes exploded onto the scene just a couple of years ago, but none of the major entrants have been able to develop a shelf-stable liquid version," according to Tarick Gamay, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DreamPak. "We intend to change the game with our product, now available at 200+ locations in Texas."

Continuing with its aggressive innovation pipeline, the company is partnering with Lidl to make both its Original and Energy branded offerings available at all its locations. DreamPak will also make all of its Enhanca offerings available on Amazon, including its Iced Tea and Lemonade offerings which reinvent these classic beverages. "We are extremely proud to introduce our brand directly to the consumer across numerous channels. Further, DreamPak is partnering with select retailers to offer its innovations under their private brand."

For more information on Enhanca, please visit www.drinkenhanca.com.

About DreamPak

At DreamPak, we have stayed true to the belief that liquid concentrates represent the future of the beverage and dietary supplement industries. This vision has allowed us to expand from a single-product contract manufacturing shop into a technology-driven, vertically integrated operation serving a wide range of markets. Our leadership team is dedicated to continuing DreamPak's tradition of breakthrough innovation for the benefit of all our partners and stakeholders. We believe that the market is prime for a major shift from traditional delivery formats such as ready-to-drink and powdered mixes, and we know that consumers in that space are Thirsty for Innovation.

Enhanca Hydrate Liquid Water Enhancers

