Dreamr Partners With New York Life To Provide Financial Management Services To Recipients Of Support From The Dreamr Community

The Dreamr Ecosystem partners with Fortune 100 financial services company New York Life to offer financial education, services, and management for dreamrs who receive a financial benefit from The Dream Machine Foundation's community-based dream-making efforts

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamr (DMR), the community-driven app platform and ecosystem created for users to declare their dreams, today announced that it has formed a non-profit partnership with New York Life, a leading financial services firm with an impeccable 175+ year history. New York Life will assist Dreamr with its mission efforts to positively impact after any initial community investment has been made to help participant's dreams come true – creating a comprehensive and long-term investment.

Dreamr & New York Life Partner to Deliver dreamrs with the financial tools and planning necessary for long-term success post-community based investment.

By partnering with New York Life, Dreamr app 'dreamers' who have been positively impacted by the community's efforts, will also receive a personalized assessment, comprehensive planning, and receive qualified help and information when making financial decisions. This partnership helps to complete the journey for the Dreamr community and provide them the tools to assist them create a long-term financial plan.

"New York Life has already been an incredible asset to the dreamr ecosystem. Knowing the dreamrs we assist are in good hands long after we leave helps me rest easier at night. We are so grateful to Brandon and his team for the assistance and education they are providing, with New York Life's help we feel empowered to go even bigger and help more dreamrs around the world," said Charlie Jabaley, spokesperson for the Dream Machine Foundation.

Brandon Acevedo, a Partner at New York Life and a Manager at the San Antonio Office, is responsible for the partnership and is actively assisting in setting up local teams to assist those whose lives have been suddenly changed from the dreamr community's support.

"As someone who believes in the power of pursuing your dreams and passions, it feels great that through this partnership with Dreamr we get to assist people whose dreams have become a reality with the services to help create some stability and long-term planning within their newfound success," said Brandon Acevedo, partner at New York Life.

With the Dream Machine Tour back on the road for #DMT21 and on a mission to give $1,000,000 away over 45 days, there will surely be more dreamrs for New York Life to connect with soon. For a link to see our dreamr recipients and community https://linktr.ee/dreamr

ABOUT DREAMR

Dreamr® is an ecosystem of social networking and financial tools designed specifically to make practical the pursuit of our biggest dreams. The dreamr platform is a positive and powerful space for users to declare their dream and build a supportive community of new, like-minded connections. With web3 integration, the community-based network is thoughtfully designed into an easy-to-use mobile app experience.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.

