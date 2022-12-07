U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

The New Dremel® 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer Receives Industry Recognition with Popular Science 2022 Best of What's New Award

·3 min read

The Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer Receives Accolade for Innovation in the Home Category

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel brand, an industry-leader for DIY tools with innovative performance, is proud to announce its 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer has been selected as a winner of Popular Science's 2022 Best of What's New Award in the Home category. The award honors the top 100 products and innovations across 10 categories that represent a significant step forward in each segment.

The Dremel brand’s 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer has been selected as Popular Science’s 2022 Best of What’s New Award in the Home category.
The Dremel brand’s 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer has been selected as Popular Science’s 2022 Best of What’s New Award in the Home category.

The 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer is an all-in-one compact tool that can measure distance, circumference and curved and uneven surfaces with the swap of two included interchangeable heads. Its built-in laser can measure up to 65 feet with plus or minus 1/8-inch accuracy, while its system holds up to two measurements at a time to ease working constraints. Users can modernize measuring with the Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer, which can comfortably measure interior walls, windows, furniture, artwork and more.

Popular Science's editors reviewed thousands of products as they searched for the top 100 innovations. The Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer and other breakthrough products and technologies were selected from categories, including Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors and Emergency Services & Defense.

"We're honored to see the Dremel 3 in 1 Digital Laser Measurer recognized by the team at Popular Science, who noted the tool's supreme ability to measure uneven surfaces in a compact design," said Michael Landt, DIY Tools Director. "DIY-enthusiasts and home improvement experts are now able to measure anything with ease using the latest measuring tool from Dremel, honoring our brand-promise of "You Got This."

"The Best of What's New Awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and groundbreaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society and our planet," says Popular Science Technology Editor Rob Verger. "From the future of air travel to revolutionary skin care products, and from sustainable outdoors equipment to game-changing gadgets, this year's list is a thrilling mix that we're proud to call the Best of What's New."

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

Dremel® (PRNewsfoto/Dremel)
Dremel® (PRNewsfoto/Dremel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-dremel-3-in-1-digital-laser-measurer-receives-industry-recognition-with-popular-science-2022-best-of-whats-new-award-301696670.html

SOURCE Robert Bosch LLC (Dremel)

