U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.15
    +4.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,022.26
    -39.24 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,540.61
    +4.59 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.09
    +1.18 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.24
    -0.93 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9320
    -0.0640 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8570
    -0.3240 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,299.98
    -600.63 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.25
    -4.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.46
    -18.09 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

New Dremel® Electric Scissors Designed to Cut Through Almost Any Material

·3 min read

Cordless 4-volt Multi-purpose Scissors offers a powerful cutting solution and convenient USB charging

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel Electric Scissors are sure to inspire DIYers and crafters to take on all their creative and functional needs in and around the home. Slim and powerful, users can easily carry the electric scissors in a tool belt or pocket, and when finished, store it in a kitchen drawer or toolbox.

The Dremel&#xae; brand introduces the new powerful Dremel Electric Scissors Kit to provide DIYers with a sharp performance to cut through fabric, cardboard, vinyl and hard plastics, supporting a range of crafting projects.
The Dremel® brand introduces the new powerful Dremel Electric Scissors Kit to provide DIYers with a sharp performance to cut through fabric, cardboard, vinyl and hard plastics, supporting a range of crafting projects.

Dremel Electric Scissors are ideal for everyday home needs and feature a 4V MAX rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB port for convenient charging. Its compact size and slim design make them ideal for craft projects and everyday cutting applications such as fabrics, food packaging, wrapping paper, vinyl and more. The tool's ultra-sharp shears can cut though almost any type of material with ease and an extra pair of the replaceable shears are included for those who want to designate one pair of shears for separate cutting duties or use as a spare.

"Dremel Electric Scissors are a must-have tool for the home especially for those who have numerous cutting projects they are currently doing by hand," said Mari Trichanh, Dremel product manager. "Once you have experienced Dremel Electric Scissors as a cordless cutting solution to open stubborn pet food bags, frustrating clamshell plastic packaging, or to breakdown cardboard boxes, you'll wonder where they have been all your life."

Dremel Electric Scissors Features at a Glance:

  • Ultra-sharp blades cut through a variety of thin to thick materials with speed and ease.

  • Battery indicator light shows the battery life of the tool to take the guesswork out of when it needs to be recharged. A red light indicates low battery <10%, orange <50%, and green light indicates >50% power or more.

  • Integrated Lithium-ion battery is always ready for use and holds a charge for 18 months while stored.

  • Convenient USB rechargeable charging system charges the battery in 90 minutes.

Powered by a 4V Lithium-Ion battery it's always ready to go and the USB Fast Charger makes charging quick and convenient. The Dremel Electric Scissors Kit comes complete with: Electric Scissors, extra set of blades, USB adapter/charger, USB cable, and instructions.

Dremel Electric Scissors are available now on Amazon and will be available online at The Home Depot North America and Lowe's early Summer 2022. The Electric Scissors sell for a suggested retail price of $49.99 in the United States.

For more information and high-resolution images, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremelnewsroom.com.

About Dremel

Since 1932, the Dremel brand has been helping crafters, hobbyists and home improvement enthusiasts get the job done with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any task. From our Dremel rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, DIYers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, efficient speed, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of accessories, Dremel has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for generations and is continuing to instill courage in the next generation of DIYers through its "You Got This" campaign that launched on April 11, 2022.

Dremel&#xae; (PRNewsfoto/Dremel)
Dremel® (PRNewsfoto/Dremel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dremel-electric-scissors-designed-to-cut-through-almost-any-material-301538208.html

SOURCE Dremel

Recommended Stories

  • BENJAMIN MOORE PERFECTS THE NEXT GENERATION OF AURA® INTERIOR

    Benjamin Moore, North America's favourite paint, colour, and coatings brand, has enhanced its ultra-premium AURA® Interior paint with a new acrylic resin and cutting-edge formula to bring the coating to new heights of beauty and performance.

  • ‘Recession risk has risen,’ Goldman finally admits, but sees a silver lining in the U.S. consumer

    A bumpy fall into recession or a "soft landing" for the Federal Reserve? Goldman Sachs says the U.S. consumer could hold the key.

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT

  • Gold Markets Test 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets have fallen hard during the trading session on Monday to break down below the $1850 level. By doing so, the market has reached down to the 200 day EMA, an area that I think would probably cause a little bit of hesitation.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Takes Another Swipe at Robinhood

    Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the ‘unraveling’ of the trading platform after last year’s trading boom is a sign ‘God is getting just.’

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Smashes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi smashed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • As the Market Breaks Down, Here Are the Key Support Levels to Watch

    While data suggest some relief, the charts have yet to imply we have seen a completion of the current market correction.

  • Don’t panic about the Fed (maybe)

    After the turmoil so far this year, retirees must be wondering just how high inflation and interest rates can rise — and how low their bond funds can fall. General bond index funds — such as the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBTLX) — have fallen about 10% in price even while consumer prices have gone up. The market fears rising interest rates.

  • During COVID, shareholder wealth soared while workers were left behind: Brookings

    The COVID-19 pandemic saw lower income populations around the world disproportionately affected in terms of financial impact while the amount of household wealth owned by the ultra-rich grew significantly. In a similar vein, shareholder wealth soared throughout the pandemic while workers were left behind according to recent data released by the Brookings Institution.

  • Southeast Sacramento industrial property sold for $37.75 million

    Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. has moved from retail to industrial properties in its local acquisitions, buying a southeast Sacramento site for $37.75 million.

  • Record Fuel Exports From U.S. Gulf Coast Drain Tanks at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Record fuel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast are eating into domestic supplies, leaving gasoline and diesel tanks on the East Coast emptier than they have been in decades. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erase

  • Farewell TINA? Why stock-market investors can’t afford to ignore rising real yields.

    Rising inflation-adjusted yields in the U.S. are undermining the long-running trade in which investors have favored stocks over other asset classes.

  • Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos to step down

    Biogen Inc. said Tuesday that it is conducting a search to replace CEO Michel Vounatsos, who will stay in his role unless a successor is named. The announcement was made in the company's first-quarter earnings, which saw Biogen missing Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue. Vounatsos has served as CEO since 2017. Biogen's stock is down 13.4% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 12.8%.

  • Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 could fall 16% in the ‘near term’ as earnings growth slows

    Analysts say to expect an 8% drop in the S&P 500 at a minimum, as U.S. companies reveal disappointing earnings guidance.

  • Activision shares rise after Buffett reveals Berkshire's 9.5% stake

    Activision Blizzard Inc shares rose on Monday after Warren Buffett said his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc had taken a 9.5% stake in the video game maker, which Microsoft Corp has agreed to buy for $68.7 billion. Buffett revealed the approximately $5.6 billion investment in Activision on Saturday at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Activision shares were up $2.13, or 2.8%, at $77.73 in afternoon trading, after earlier rising to $78.22.

  • India Accuses Xiaomi of Forex Violations in Latest China Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- India accused Xiaomi Corp. of breaching the country’s foreign-exchange laws and seized 55.51 billion rupees ($726 million) from a local unit of the smartphone maker, in India’s latest clash with a Chinese company over their activities in the market.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Drop as Treasury Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy R

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Rockwell Automation Stock Plunges as Profit Forecast Is Cut

    The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.66 from $1.8 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for EPS of $2.25 a share.