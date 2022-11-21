U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Dreo Launches Black Friday Sale on Smart Home Appliances

·3 min read

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't have to wait until Black Friday to get a great deal on warm, efficient, and affordable winter essential home appliances. Right now, Dreo one of the most trusted new brands of smart home tech unveils its Black Friday sales on all of its products at the best price, from 21st November to 4th December.

Each of Dreo's products is designed for more sophisticated modern living. Dreo understands the importance of comfortable home life and the way modern technology can help people achieve it.

Starting from 21st November, customers can find the best winter choice and save up to 40%. Here are some of the best-seller products at Dreo:

Dreo Space Heater Series

Dreo space heater series
Dreo space heater series

When considering what to buy people on the holiday gift lists, a Dreo space heater makes a lot of sense for those who are frequently cold. Also it works for people working from home or in an office. Dreo space heaters adopted with Dreo's patented HeatLeap System and Air Duct Technology, rapidly heat the PTC ceramic to 75℉ within 2 seconds without noise and blow 10 feet/s warm air stably.

As the winter essential items for the home, they are on sale for their best-ever price with up to 40% off on Amazon and Walmart.

Dreo Air Purifier Series

Cold but polluted air is one of the biggest problems for allergy people in winter, Dreo air purifier is the best choice for them to breathe easier than ever. Dreo released Macro Max S air purifier at middle November, which can fresh 423 ft² 4.8 times in one hour. And Macro Max S air purifier has adopted with ParticleIQ system, which can detect and react the air quality 5 times faster than conventional purifiers.

Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier
Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier

Dreo Macro Max S installed in a high-efficiency H13 True HEPA Filter captures 99.985% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while also removing up to 99.99% of bacteria from the air. This air purifier can also scrub H1N1 and Staph viruses from the air.

This smart and efficient air purifier makes a great buy if people need fresh air for the family -- especially from just $176 with 20% off coupon (Code: VC48RZXE59PM).

Snag a super-affordable Dreo smart home appliances for even less right now and enjoy the warm and fresh winter days.

Dreo website：www.Dreo.com

Amazon：http://bit.ly/3GGlbTA

Walmart： http://bit.ly/3hNIy3n

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create a balance between technology and lifestyle.

With a unique philosophy that places Air at its core. Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like Tower fans, Air Purifiers, Space Heaters, and Air conditioners.

Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

Contact:
Rhoda Zhang
+86-13510226747
rhoda.zhang@dreo.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dreo-launches-black-friday-sale-on-smart-home-appliances-301683615.html

SOURCE DREO

