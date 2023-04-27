Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence and Guided Analytics Market Studies

Dresner Advisory Services LLC

NASHUA, N.H., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 8th annual report examines end user deployment and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI), which builds upon collaborative business intelligence, user governance, natural language analytics, and Guided Analytics® to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.



According to the 2023 report, end-user self-service ranks 11th of 59 technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence, and fifty-seven percent of respondents say self-service BI is critical or very important. The perceived importance of end-user self-service correlates directly and positively to success with BI in 2023.

The company also published the 3rd edition of its Guided Analytics® Market Study. Guided Analytics improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

“Self-service BI and Guided Analytics increasingly are deployed by organizations to leverage information resources and internal expertise to drive improved decision-making in a governed fashion,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Performance Management, and related areas.

