U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.26
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,532.49
    -64.12 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,284.56
    -96.95 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.96
    -11.21 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    +0.78 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    +0.0150 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0840
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,645.12
    +1,020.27 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.25
    +14.88 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.68
    +1.47 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Dresner Partners Advised Haven Manufacturing in Its Sale to CGI Automated Manufacturing a Portfolio Company of CORE Industrial Partners

Dresner Partners
·3 min read
Dresner Partners
Dresner Partners

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Haven Manufacturing in its sale to CGI Automated Manufacturing, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1966, Haven Manufacturing is a full-service contract manufacturer of highly engineered components specializing in CNC machined parts for medical devices, medical equipment and related applications. The company’s metrology division augments its medical products manufacturing focus, providing contract measurement services for the medical, aerospace and defense, industrial and consumer end markets. Haven operates two facilities with over 60,000 total square feet in Grand Haven, Michigan and Ossian, Indiana. More information on Haven Manufacturing can be found at www.havenmanufacturing.com.

With locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oklahoma, CGI Automated Manufacturing is a leading provider of complex sheet metal and machined production parts, assemblies and weldments for a variety of end markets, including electrical transmission and distribution, warehouse automation, technology, aerospace, defense, medical, food, and industrials. CGI is a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with $700 million of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology and services businesses. More information on CGI and CORE Industrial Partners can be found at www.coreipfund.com.

Commenting on the transaction, Len Feddema, President of Haven Manufacturing, said, “I would like to thank the entire Dresner team for helping us complete this transaction with CGI and CORE Industrial Partners. The synergies between the organizations will not only help us expand our reach in the medical sector, but also support CGI’s work in a large number of industries.”

Brian Ytterberg, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Dresner Partners said, “I enjoyed working closely with Len Feddema and the Haven management team to find the right partner for the company. Haven’s expertise in medical devices, equipment and related applications is complementary with CGI’s focus on serving attractive and growing industries requiring tight tolerances for mission-critical applications.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “This acquisition sets the stage for accelerated growth for both Haven and CGI. I would like to commend Brian Ytterberg and the Dresner team on securing a successful outcome for all parties.”

About Dresner Partners
Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dallas, Texas, and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries of Dresner Partners
David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (847) 533-5082, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries
Brian Ytterberg, Senior Managing Director and COO, (312) 780-7239, bytterberg@dresnerco.com
Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Stock Market Bounce Fades Amid Ukraine Worries; This Stock Soars More Than 90%

    Stock market gains faded in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday as the market remained in a precarious state.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Four-out-of-five stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are currently trading at prices below their 200-day moving averages, a sign that price action is overwhelmingly negative across the market. Smart investors use fear to their advantage and use these times to acquire great stocks at a discount. Here are three technology companies worth considering today.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn lower after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trader lower on Wednesday.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The commercial aviation industry is in recovery mode, and it's time to start looking at ways to play it.