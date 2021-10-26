U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.03
    +16.55 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,842.12
    +100.97 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.51
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.24
    -7.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.59
    +0.83 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -11.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,244.64
    -748.01 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.88
    -3.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Drew Brees is Scaling New Heights in PointsBet's Live Your Bet Life™ Brand Campaign

·4 min read

New Ad Spot Debuts Today

DENVER & LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees debuts today in the first of three new ad spots for PointsBet's Live Your Bet Life campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)
(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)

The spot is a new spin on the leadership skills of the legendary quarterback as he brings his friends to the summit of a snowy mountain, which in reality is a local pub with folks rejoicing after completing the final bet of a single game parlay. Click here to see the ad spot and here to download behind-the-scenes videos and images.

PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, worked in partnership with Troika Media Group, a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company, on a 360-degree campaign, including broadcast, digital, social, out-of-home, and in-stadium.

The spots will air nationally and in markets where PointsBet is available to users. Additional commercials will debut later in the year.

The Live Your Bet Life campaign highlights PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space.

"Showcasing our lightning-fast app and easy to use interface that is primed for the in-game betting experience, this campaign is as customer-friendly as our reputation, said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "The creative team at Troika developed some great concepts to show Drew's personality and highlight the exciting features of our product. From the top of a mountain to your couch at home, PointsBet is the service for everyone to Live Your Bet Life."

Brees joined PointsBet in July to serve as Global Ambassador and will star in and help develop original content for PointsBet, lead new commercial campaigns, and steer marketing and promotional concepts.

"PointsBet is a clear leader in the gaming space, and the Live Your Bet Life campaign is a celebration of what differentiates our service," Brees said. "In the first ad spot, I am leading my friends on the adventure of a lifetime from the top of a mountain to a great local gathering spot. We celebrate our victories together when our single-game parlay comes through, highlighting the take-it-anywhere approach and in-game betting options that our technology helps us achieve. This is a great partnership, and I am looking forward to our continued collaboration on the additional ad spots. They will be as fun to watch as they were to film."

Brees' spots for the Live Your Bet Life campaign were directed by Dave Laden, who won a Sports Emmy® this year for an NBC Sports commercial. His PointsBet ads were produced by multi-Emmy-winners, Hungry Man Productions, a US/UK/Brazilian production company. Special effects were created by f/x house, Parliament.

TMG's campaign will leverage its sports expertise and knowledge of fans to build brand value, maximize reach and broaden recognition of the PointsBet brand. The partnership with PointsBet includes the trademark for Live Your Bet Life as the brand's market positioning.

"PointsBet is an industry innovator, leading the way with new and different ways to engage bettors, and we expect that demand to increase with the evolution of legalized sports betting," Troika's Chairman and CEO Robert Machinist said. "TMG will create authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors, from those who are experienced bettors to those who are new to sports betting. We are thrilled to have been awarded this engagement and very excited to partner with PointsBet as they continue to enhance the modern bettor experience."

Troika Media Group has been named PointsBet's creative agency partner for 2021.

About PointsBet
PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group is an end-to-end brand solutions company that creates both near-term and long-term value for global brands in entertainment, sports and consumer products. Applying emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative, TMG helps brands deepen engagement with audiences and fans throughout the consumer journey and builds brand equity. Clients include PointsBet, Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com

Contact:

PointsBet
Jeffrey Altstadter
973-908-9991
Jeffrey.altstadter@pointsbet.com

Troika Media Group
Kevin Aratari
kevin@troikamedia.com

Investor Relations
TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drew-brees-is-scaling-new-heights-in-pointsbets-live-your-bet-life-brand-campaign-301409070.html

SOURCE PointsBet

Recommended Stories

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Zuckerberg is ‘passively living in a bubble’: Super{set} Founder

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the future of Facebook and big tech with Tom Chavez Super{set} Co-Founder.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Exclusive-Gas crisis helps to land BP $500 million windfall

    Natural gas and power prices soared to an all-time high in Europe and parts of Asia in August as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and energy consumption increased faster than supplies. In China, the government has taken measures to increase coal output and reform power markets to ensure homes are heated this winter. BP's gas trading results were disclosed at an internal call with staff earlier this month, the sources said, asking not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • EY CEO on labor shortage: 'Companies that took care of their people' are being rewarded

    In the midst of a severe labor shortage for many industries, companies which offer greater incentives to workers have risen above the pack, says EY CEO of Carmine Di Sibio

  • Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

    Weather, trade policy and natural gas prices are contributing to record fertilizer prices. That could have a big impact on corn and soybean producers.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Oil prices climb to multiyear highs on tight supplies

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices finishing at a fresh seven-year high on expectations that global supplies will remain tight.

  • Panel rules on EQT-Equitrans dispute over Hammerhead pipeline

    The arbitration ruling, made Monday and disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday by Equitrans, caps a yearlong dispute between the two former corporate siblings.

  • How the Energy Crisis Helps a Rich Nation to Become Even Richer

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis and a spike in natural gas prices are proving to be a boon for Norway, delivering a flood of revenue for the country that’s already one of the world’s richest.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reap