Drew C. Hunter, DC, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew C. Hunter, DC, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Interventional Radiologist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Chandler Radiology Associates.

Dr. Hunter worked as a Chiropractor for five years before earning his medical degree from Spartan Health Sciences University, in 2004. He continued his training with an internship at Maricopa Medical Center, in 2004-2005. Dr. Hunter then completed a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital & Care Network, from 2005-2006. To gain further training, he took on a Radiology residency at Maricopa Medical Center from 2006-2010. Dr. Hunter then completed a fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine from 2010-2011.

Dr. Hunter is board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology with a certificate of added qualification in Vascular and Interventional Radiology by the American Board of Radiology. He is licensed to practice in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, and Arizona.

In 2011, Dr. Hunter accepted a position with Valley Radiologists, where he worked as an Interventional and general radiologist for nearly three years before continuing his career at Imaging Advantage in 2014. He began working at Chandler Radiology Associates in 2014, where he currently serves as a Vascular/Interventional and General Radiologist.

Dr. Hunter, who has been practicing medicine for 10 years now, has privileges at Chandler Regional Hospital, Mercy Gilbert Hospital, Flagstaff Medical Center, and Valley Verde Medical Center. He maintains active affiliation with the American College of Radiology (ADR), and the American Medical Association (AMA).

As part of his medical practice, Dr. Hunter uses advanced medical imaging, such as x-rays, fluoroscopy, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasounds, to diagnose and treat diseases using minimally invasive procedures. His specialties are diagnostic radiology, vascular and interventional radiology, and angiography.

Alongside his clinical work, Dr. Hunter is the owner of the Personal Injury Clinic, in Phoenix, AZ, where he assists clients with the medical management of car accidents and other serious injuries.

As a seasoned medical professional, he enjoys mentoring young medical students. He offers guidance about their education and medical careers. Dr. Hunter is a member of the Society of Interventional Radiology.

In his free time, Dr. Hunter enjoys kickboxing, weightlifting, Muay Thai, golfing, shooting, and traveling. What he loves most is spending quality time with his two daughters, ages 13 and 9.

