DrFirst Pharmacy Solution Named an Edison Awards Finalist for Excellence in Commercial Technology, Consumer Safety

·3 min read

Annual Awards Recognize Breakthrough Innovations in Product Development

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, a global leader in recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, today announced that DrFirst's SmartSuite for Pharmacy has been selected as a finalist in the Commercial Technology, Consumer Safety category.

DrFirst creates unconventional technology solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. Nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 275 EHRs and HIS, and more than 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada use DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better patient outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst. (PRNewsfoto/DrFirst)
"Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive for innovation in product development and business," said G. Cameron Deemer, president at DrFirst. "We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition for SmartSuite for Pharmacy, which also shines a light on the dangers posed by medication errors and the need to provide more accurate, efficient technology solutions to hard-working pharmacists."

SmartSuite for Pharmacy cleans and accurately translates medication data between incompatible systems, which saves time and can help reduce adverse drug events—the cause of more than 100,000 deaths per year.

"The Edison Awards is delighted our 2022 Finalist, DrFirst, continues to positively impact both patients and health systems through their innovative AI-powered design," said Frank Bonafila, executive director of Edison Awards.

This year's Edison Awards finalists were chosen by senior business executives and academics from across the globe, whose votes acknowledge excellence in meeting the award criteria. The awards are named for Thomas Alva Edison, whose extraordinary contributions garnered 1,093 U.S. patents, pioneered multiple industries, and made him a household name worldwide. The 2022 Edison Awards will be celebrated April 20 to 22, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida, at an event hosted by award-winning science and technology journalist Miles O'Brien of PBS NewsHour.

SmartSuite for Pharmacy is an AI-powered solution that cross-links an electronic prescription from a provider's EHR to an actual product on the shelf at the receiving pharmacy. It also translates abbreviated medication directions from the electronic prescription into the specific "short codes" used by the receiving pharmacy. Finally, SmartSuite for Pharmacy codifies allergy data for safety checks within the pharmacy workflow.

About The Edison Awards
The Edison Awards is an annual competition designed to honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners represent "game changing" products, services and excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. Started in 1987, The Awards are named after inventor Thomas A. Edison and symbolize the persistence and excellence in innovation personified by him.

About DrFirst
Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 280 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

Media Contact:
Katlyn Nesvold, Amendola Communications for DrFirst
715-559-0046
knesvold@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drfirst-pharmacy-solution-named-an-edison-awards-finalist-for-excellence-in-commercial-technology-consumer-safety-301480476.html

SOURCE DrFirst

