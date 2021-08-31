U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    -30.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,583.00
    -14.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.90
    -3.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7060
    -0.1790 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,845.52
    +90.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.59
    -43.42 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

DRG Forecasts Total US Personal Devices Unit Shipments to Snap Back to Pre-COVID levels in 2022

·5 min read

BELMONT, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Research Group, a market research firm specializing in forecasting technology markets announces the availability of its updated U.S. Personal Devices 2020-2025 Forecast Report. The report is available on DRG's website, www.DanielResearchGroup.com.

Market Overview

DRG current forecast model projects that Unit Shipments for Consumer and Enterprise Personal Computing and Communication Devices will remain stable for the remainder of 2021, followed by a significant decrease in 2022 as demand Snaps Back to pre-COVID-19 levels and trends. The sharp and sudden demand drop will be stronger in the Enterprise Segment than in the Consumer Segment and impact computing devices more than communication devices.

However, there is some possibility that the Snap Back may occur as early as 21Q3 or 21Q4 as demand may be further be eroded due to:

  • The current increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases inhibiting the rate of economic recovery

  • The end of unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums decreasing consumer discretionary spending

  • Continuing Supply Chain disruptions diminishing supply at affordable prices.

United States Total Personal Device Unit Shipments (M)



2020

2021

AGR

2025

CAGR '21-'25

Desktop PCs








Desktop PCs

15.1

15.3

1.3%

12.8

-4.4%

Mobile PCs








Traditional

62.5

75.3

20.5%

46.7

-11.3%


Convertible

8.8

13.4

51.9%

8.3

-11.3%

Total Mobile PCs


71.3

88.7

24.4%

54.9

-11.3%








Total PCs


86.3

103.9

20.4%

67.7

-10.2%

Tablets








Detachable

23.9

25.5

6.9%

16.6

-10.2%


Slate

28.2

33.2

17.8%

13.0

-20.8%

Total Tablets


52.0

58.7

12.8%

29.6

-15.7%








Total PCs and Tablets

138.4

162.6

17.5%

97.3

-12.0%

Mobile Phones








Standard Phones

5.7

5.3

-6.9%

0.7

-39.1%


Smartphones

136.9

147.5

7.7%

130.5

-3.0%

Total Mobile Phones

142.6

152.8

7.1%

131.2

-3.7%

Total







Total Personal Devices

281.0

315.4

12.2%

228.5

-7.7%

∞∫∆ Daniel Research Group © (2021)

While COVID-19 and our response to it impacted almost all aspects of our lives, DRG has identified three specific changes that directly influence the demand for Personal Devices.

Major Changes to the Business Economic Demographic Structure of the US Economy

Employment Redistribution - The most imported change in the Business Economic Demographic structure of the US economy is loss of hundreds of thousands of small businesses and the eventual, but slow, reemployment of most of these workers by the remaining medium and large business. DRG estimates that the United States economy lost over 425,000 businesses in 2020. Over 87 million PCs and Tablets were owned by the Businesses that closed in 2020 and 2021 and are now removed from the installed base.

However, there is growing evidence that the decline in small business may be mitigated by a significant increase in new business start-ups as many unemployed workers see an opportunity to build their own business rather than return to work as an employee. However, DRG does not expect to see the impact of this emerging trends until 2022 or later.

Work From Home - Driven by personal health preservation decisions, as well voluntary and mandatory shutdowns, the number of employees working from home increased from 22 million at the end of 2019, to a peak of 45 million in March 2020. Our forecast model projects the number of people working from home will reach 33 million by December 2025.

Changing Consumer Life Management Processes and Behaviors - DRG estimates that an additional 70 million PCs and Tablets were purchased by consumers to support both Work From Home and other COVID-19 related changes to Life Management Process and Behaviors including virtual education, entertainment, personal communications, and shopping.

DRG's Current Business Economic Demographic Forecast may be downloaded from the DRG Website.

5G - The major factor influencing the future Mobile Phone market is the adoption rate of 5G enabled phones. DRGs current 5G forecast presented below is based on an analysis of historical 3G and 4G adoption rates, as well as the impact of Covid-19 on Consumer and Enterprise buying behaviors. From initial introduction, 3G took 12.3 quarters to grow from 10% to 90% of total Smartphone Unit Shipments, crossing 50% in the 14th quarter. 4G took 15.8 quarters to grow from 10% to 90% of total Smartphone Unit Shipments to 90%, crossing 50% in the 13th quarter. Our assumption is that it will take 5G 9.3 quarters to grow from 10% to 90% of Total Smartphone Unit Shipments, crossing 50% in the 9th quarter, 21Q3.

About Daniel Research Group

DRG is a market research and consulting firm servicing technology clients. Its primary focus is developing custom market models and forecasts utilizing proprietary methodologies and algorithms developed over more than 30 years. The forecasts in this report were developed using DRG's EquilibriumSolver (EQS) methodology and application. To learn more about EQS, click on these links – Fact Sheet: White Paper:

Contact:
Steve Daniel, President
Daniel Research Group
(617) 484 – 6225
317707@email4pr.com
www.DanielResearchGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drg-forecasts-total-us-personal-devices-unit-shipments-to-snap-back-to-pre-covid-levels-in-2022-301365178.html

SOURCE Daniel Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • The Valens Company to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens") and Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd) (TSXV: CSC) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Citizen Stash Common Shares") of Citizen Stash by way of a court-approved plan of arrang

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.65 a barrel as of 1140 GMT.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Apple and Google’s App Store Payment Dominance Threatened by World-First Law in South Korea

    The tech giants will have to allow alternative payment systems on their app stores and respect measures to prevent retaliation against app developers.