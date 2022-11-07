DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Appointment of Poonam Puri to Board of Trustees

- Adds extensive expertise in corporate governance, strategy and ESG -

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced Poonam Puri has been appointed as an independent member of the Trust's board of trustees effective immediately.

Ms. Puri is a tenured law professor and former associate dean at Osgoode Hall Law School, a corporate/securities lawyer and affiliated scholar with Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, and an experienced corporate director with expertise in corporate governance, strategy, and ESG.

In 2021, Puri received the David Walter Mundell Medal, the Royal Society of Canada's Yvan Allaire Medal for excellence in governance of public and private institutions, and the Law Society Medal. In 2015 and 2017, Puri was recognized by Canadian Lawyer as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers in Canada. She has received her Master of Laws from Harvard Law School and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the Trust and my fellow trustees, I am very pleased to welcome Poonam Puri to the board of trustees," said Gary Collins, Chair of the Board of Trustees of DRI Healthcare Trust. "Poonam's extensive experience and leadership in board and governance matters provides a strong augmentation to the board. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the unitholders of DRI Healthcare Trust."

With the addition of Ms. Puri, the Trust's board is now made up of eight members with backgrounds in the areas of pharmaceuticals, government, business, finance, law, and governance, all critical to the continued growth and prosperity of the Trust.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies.­­ Since our founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2 billion, acquiring more than 60 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcaretrust.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

