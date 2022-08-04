U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

2 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced that the Trust will participate in the following investor conferences in August and September:

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 10, 2022 
Presentation time: 9:00 am ET
City: Boston, Massachusetts
Event URL:  https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/42nd-annual-growth-conference/

CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Date: September 21, 2022
Presentation time: TBD
City: Montreal, Quebec

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long-term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc., a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Throughout its history, DRI Capital has provided capital to biopharma innovators, including inventors, institutions, and biopharma companies, building a diversified portfolio of interests in medicines that have a demonstrable positive impact on the world, acquiring dependable, patent-protected cash flow streams derived from the sales of those important drugs. Active across a broad range of therapeutic areas, DRI Capital has deployed more than $2 billion, acquiring more than 60 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more visit drihealthcaretrust.com.

