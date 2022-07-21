DRI Healthcare Trust to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast on August 4, 2022

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Trust will report its financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close.

All interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A question-and-answer session will follow the conference call, at which time the operator will provide instructions for submitting questions.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available through https://bit.ly/DRIQ22022. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Trust's website following the call date.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Our business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties with the aim to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term. DRI Healthcare Trust is an unincorporated open-ended trust governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, externally managed by its manager, DRI Capital Inc. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U".

