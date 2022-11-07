U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    -0.74 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.50
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0020
    +0.0059 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0138 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6090
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.65
    -627.13 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.58
    -4.15 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

DRI Healthcare Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

·17 min read

- Transactions for Empaveli, Zejula and Omidria royalties mark significant progress -

- Cash receipts expected to be flat to slightly increasing through 2025 even with no further deployment -

- Continued strong performance of existing assets and financial results -

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Trust's third quarter 2022 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

DRI Healthcare Trust Logo (CNW Group/DRI Healthcare Trust)
DRI Healthcare Trust Logo (CNW Group/DRI Healthcare Trust)

"This has been DRI's busiest quarter since becoming a public entity, with three completed transactions," said Behzad Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of DRI Healthcare Trust. "The combination of robust expected cash flows derived from the success of Omidria, and the growth prospects for Empaveli and Zejula, demonstrates our commitment to building long-term value for our unitholders by partnering with leading inventors, companies, and institutions in the bio-pharma value chain. Importantly, the cash receipts from these assets in addition to those acquired in our previous transactions are expected to flatten to slightly increase our cash flow curve through the end of 2025".

Highlights

  • Completed three royalty transactions deploying US$184.5 million;

  • Total Income of US$26.5 million;

  • Total Cash Receipts of US$18.8 million1;

  • Adjusted EBITDA of US$15.8 million1;

  • Net Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings of US$7.6 million or US$0.202 per Unit (basic and diluted);

  • Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit (basic and diluted) of US$0.571,2.

Subsequent to Quarter End

  • Today, the board of trustees declared a quarterly cash distribution of US$0.075 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is payable on January 20, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2022.

  • Received Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") approval for normal course issuer bid to allow Trust to acquire up to 2,493,280 of its Trust units over next twelve months.

1 Total Cash Receipts and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. These measures are not standardized measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The reconciliation of these measures can be found later in this press release and in the Trust's MD&A.

2 The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 38,657,266 units and 38,694,492 units, respectively.


Financial Highlights


Three months ended

Nine months ended

(thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts)

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2022

September 30,
20211

Total income

26,471

23,409

70,392

59,551

Management fees

1,322

1,113

4,477

4,163

Amortization expenses

13,992

11,125

40,188

28,923

Other expenses

3,543

3,536

9,322

8,264

Net earnings and other comprehensive earnings

7,614

7,635

16,405

18,201

Earnings per unit – basic2

0.20

0.19

0.42

0.55

Earnings per unit – diluted2

0.20

0.19

0.42

0.55

Total Cash Receipts/ Pro Forma Total Cash Receipts3,4

18,844

15,447

65,082

79,366

Adjusted EBITDA/ Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA3,4,5

15,814

11,869

55,068

68,658

Adjusted EBITDA Margin/ Pro Forma Adjusted
EBITDA Margin3,4,5

84 %

77 %

85 %

87 %

Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit – Basic2,3,4,5

0.57

0.48

1.48

1.44

Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit – Diluted2,3,4,5

0.57

0.48

1.48

1.44

Asset Performance

As at September 30, 2022, the Trust's portfolio included 22 royalties and secured loans on 17 products that address medically necessary therapeutic areas, such as oncology, rare diseases, ophthalmology, endocrinology, hematology, dermatology, autoimmune diseases, and vaccines. On September 30, 2022, the royalty asset portfolio had a book value, net of accumulated amortization, of US$505.5 million, generated Total Cash Royalty Receipts3 of US$17.5 million and US$61.2 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and earned royalty income of US$25.0 million and US$66.3 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. In addition, the Trust held a loan receivable with a gross principal outstanding balance of US$50.0 million as at September 30, 2022, which generated cash interest receipts of US$1.3 million and US$3.9 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and earned interest income of US$1.4 million and US$4.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

________________________

1The Trust completed its initial public offering ("IPO") on February 19, 2021. The Trust had no active operations prior to February 19, 2021.

2The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 38,657,266 units and 38,694,492 units, respectively. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 40,107,407 units. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 38,684,889 units and 38,710,064 units, respectively. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 32,908,642 units.

3Total Cash Receipts (including Pro Forma Total Cash Receipts) and Adjusted EBITDA (including Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (including Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin) and Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit are non-GAAP ratios. These measures and ratios are not standardized measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The reconciliation of these measures can be found later in this press release and in the Trust's MD&A.

4Total Cash Receipts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include cash that was received by the Trust's current subsidiaries prior to the completion of the Trust's acquisition of those subsidiaries and Total Cash Receipts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include cash that was received as part of the Oracea Transaction related to royalties earned prior to the closing of the transaction. Therefore, Total Cash Receipts, along with the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are presented on a pro forma basis and are referred to as Pro Forma Total Cash Receipts, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

5Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to conform with the current period's composition. The reconciliation of these measures can be found later in this press release.


Portfolio

(thousands of US dollars)


Total Cash Receipts1




Three months ended

Nine months ended

Product

Therapeutic

Area

Marketer(s)

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

Core Products







Empaveli3

Hematology

Apellis, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Eylea I

Ophthalmology

Regeneron, Bayer, Santen

1,318

4             4,109

              6,0404

Eylea II

Ophthalmology

Regeneron, Bayer, Santen

1,444

4             4,474

              2,6844

FluMist

Influenza

AstraZeneca

7

2,218

2,269

Natpara

Endocrinology

Takeda

728

551

2,050

1,574

Omidria3

Ophthalmology

Rayner Surgical

Oracea

Dermatology

Galderma

2,109

3,711

5,817

3,711

Rydapt

Oncology

Novartis

2,578

2,313

7,876

8,770

Spinraza

Spinal Muscular
Atrophy

Biogen

3,736

4,326

12,587

15,249

Vonjo

Oncology

CTI Biopharma

1,184

1,404

Xolair

Respiratory

Roche, Novartis

2,528

2,358

6,627

6,041

Zejula3

Oncology

GSK

Zytiga5

Oncology

Johnson & Johnson

8,958

9,498

Total Core Products



15,625

13,266

56,120

55,836








Mature Products







Autoimmune Portfolio6

Autoimmune Diseases

Johnson& Johnson, Merck,
Novartis

721

1,493

3,107

7,601

Rilpivirine Portfolio7

HIV

 Johnson& Johnson, Gilead, ViiV

14,368

Total Mature Products


721

1,493

3,107

21,969








Other Products8,9

Various

Various

1,158

688

2,001

1,561

Total Cash Royalty Receipts1,2


17,504

15,447

61,228

79,366

Interest Receipts from Loan Receivable


1,340

3,854

Total Cash Receipts1,2


18,844

15,447

65,082

79,366

 

1Total Cash Receipts and Total Cash Royalty Receipts are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not standardized measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. The reconciliation of these measures can be found later in this press release and in the Trust's MD&A.

2Total Cash Receipts and Total Cash Royalty Receipts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include cash that was received by the Trust's current subsidiaries prior to the completion of the Trust's acquisition of those subsidiaries and Total Cash Receipts and Total Cash Royalty Receipts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include cash received as part of the Oracea Transaction related to royalties earned prior to the closing of the transaction and are presented on a pro forma basis.

3The Trust entered into the transactions in respect of Empaveli, Omidria and Zejula during the third quarter of 2022. In accordance with the terms of the royalty agreements, the first cash royalty receipts for these assets are expected in the fourth quarter of 2022

4Cash royalty receipts from Eylea I and Eylea II of US$4,718 were received subsequent to September 30, 2021

5Cash royalties from Zytiga are received on a semi-annual basis during the second and fourth quarters of each year.

6The Autoimmune Portfolio consists of an agreement to receive royalties on sales of Stelara, Simponi and Ilaris. The royalty assets include two royalty streams on each product, for a total of six royalty streams.

7The Rilpivirine Portfolio consists of an agreement to receive royalties on sales of Complera, Edurant, Odefsey and Juluca. The Trust's entitlement to royalties ended during the second quarter of 2021 in accordance with the terms of the royalty agreement.

8Other Products includes royalty income from certain other royalty assets as well as royalty assets which are fully amortized and, where applicable, the entitlements to which have generally expired.

9For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Trust received US$750 related to the settlement of litigation on a royalty asset held by the one of Trust's current subsidiaries, which predated the Trust's acquisition of the subsidiary.


Liquidity and Capital

On September 30, 2022, the Trust had cash and cash equivalents of US$20.5 million and an outstanding principal balance on its credit facility of US$216.9 million.

The Trust had 38,665,770 units issued and outstanding on September 30, 2022.

Distributions

On August 3, 2022, the board of trustees approved a quarterly cash distribution of US$0.075 per unit, which was paid to unitholders on October 20, 2022. The Trust also announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly cash distribution in the amount of US$0.075 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable on January 20, 2023, to unitholders of record on December 31, 2022.

Recent Transactions

On July 21, 2022, the Trust completed a transaction for a royalty interest in Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for a purchase price of US$24.5 million. The transaction entitles the Trust to a less than one percent royalty on the worldwide net sales of Empaveli, subject to a cap at net sales of US$500 million in each calendar year, above which the Trust will not be entitled to any royalty. As part of the transaction, the Trust has an option to increase the annual sales cap to US$1.1 billion in return for a one-time payment by the Trust of US$21 million.

On September 12, 2022, the Trust completed a transaction for a royalty interest in Zejula for a purchase price of US$35 million. An additional milestone payment of US$10 million will be paid by the Trust should Zejula be approved by the FDA for the treatment of endometrial cancer on or before December 31, 2025. The transaction entitles the Trust to a net 0.5% royalty on worldwide net sales of Zejula by GSK plc.

On September 30, 2022, the Trust completed a transaction for a royalty interest in Omidria for a purchase price of US$125 million. In accordance with the terms of the royalty agreement, the Trust will be entitled to receive royalties until December 2030 subject to annual caps (US$1.67 million in aggregate for the four months from September 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022; US$13, million for 2023; US$20 million for 2024; US$25 million for each of 2025 to 2028 inclusive; US$26.3 million for 2029; and US$27.5 million for 2030).

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Trust also announced today the acceptance by the TSX of the Trust's Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). Pursuant to the NCIB, the Trust proposes to purchase, from time to time, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 2,493,280 of its trust units (the "Units"), being 10% of its 24,932,808 public float of Units as of November 7, 2022, through the facilities of the TSX and/or through various eligible alternative Canadian trading systems at the market price at the time of purchase.

Purchases may commence on November 14, 2022 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which the Trust has purchased the maximum number of trust units permitted under the NCIB and November 13, 2023. The average daily trading volume of the Units over the most recently completed six calendar months was 33,117 Units. Accordingly, for purposes of the TSX rules, the Trust is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to 8,279 Units and to make block purchases of its Units which exceed such daily limit no more frequently than once per calendar week. Under the Trust's prior normal course issuer bid that commenced on October 5, 2021 and concluded on October 4, 2022 (the "Prior NCIB"), the Trust obtained approval from the TSX to purchase 2,500,000 Units. The Trust purchased 1,521,050 Units under the Prior NCIB through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price of C$6.60 per Unit (US$5.25).

The Trust remains focused on its primary strategy of acquiring new pharmaceutical royalty streams and using its capital for that purpose. The Trust's manager believes that there is a robust and growing pipeline of royalty stream acquisitions opportunities and is active in reviewing a number of potential transactions. However, it is also the opinion of the Trust's manager that, from time to time, the market price of the Trust's Units may not adequately reflect the value of the underlying assets of the Trust, and the Trust wishes to take advantage of the market trading prices of its Units in those instances. The Board of Trustees of the Trust believes that at such times the proposed purchases would be in the best interests of the Trust and would constitute an appropriate use of available funds. All Units purchased by the Trust pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Trust has established an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker (the "AUPP") to allow for purchases of Units during self-imposed blackout periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of Units. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, Units will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law. The AUPP constitutes an automatic plan for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call & Webcast

Management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to review the Trust's 2022 third quarter results. You can join the call by dialing 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at https://app.webinar.net/LdAO6J9DvJ4. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Trust's website following the call date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with IFRS are presented below.

Total Cash Royalty Receipts and Total Cash Receipts

Total Cash Royalty Receipts refers to all cash royalty receipts from the Trust's entire portfolio of royalty assets and Total Cash Receipts refers to Total Cash Royalty Receipts plus cash receipts for interest and principal payments collected from its loan receivable. Because of the lag between when we record royalty income and receive the corresponding cash payments on our royalties, we believe Total Cash Receipts and Total Cash Royalty Receipts are useful measures when evaluating our operations, as they represent actual cash generated in respect of all royalty assets held during a period.


Three months ended

Nine months ended

(thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts)

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20211

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20211

Total income

26,471

23,409

70,392

59,551

[-] Other interest income

(28)

(4)

(33)

(7)

[+] Royalties receivable, beginning of period

27,498

29,679

30,148

[-] Royalties receivable, end of period

(36,386)

(43,965)

(36,386)

(43,965)

[+] Acquired royalties receivable2

1,366

2,930

1,366

58,120

[+] Acquired cash royalties received2

4,136

6,405

[-] Non-cash royalty income3

(11)

(194)

(190)

(194)

[+] Interest receivable, beginning of period

[-] Interest receivable, end of period

(514)

(514)

[-] Non-cash interest income on loan receivable4

(66)

(30)

(215)

(30)

Total Cash Receipts

18,844

15,447

65,082

79,366

[-] Interest income on loan receivable

(1,406)

(544)

(4,069)

(544)

[-] Interest receivable, beginning of period

[+] Interest receivable, end of period

514

514

[+] Non-cash interest income on loan receivable4

66

30

215

30

Total Cash Royalty Receipts

17,504

15,447

61,228

79,366

 

1Cash receipts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 are presented on a pro forma basis and represent the cash that was received by the Trust's current subsidiaries prior to completion of the Trust's acquisition of those subsidiaries. The Trust was the beneficiary of royalty cash receipts generated from January 1, 2021 to February 18, 2021 by  the assets acquired in connection with the Trust's IPO and has recorded the increase of US$2,269 in acquired cash and cash equivalents related to the royalty cash receipts within that period, as described under the Transactions Completed in 2021 section of the MD&A. Cash receipts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include the Trust's entitlement to cash royalties received from the assets acquired in the Oracea transaction, as described under the Oracea Transaction section of the MD&A.

2Acquired royalties receivable and acquired cash royalties received were used to reduce the net purchase paid for the assets acquired by the Trust, as described under the Transactions Completed sections of the MD&A.

3Non-cash royalty income is related to excess royalty payments received in prior periods in which the Trust has an obligation to the royalty payers. Royalty income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of nil and US$334, respectively, was used to reduce the obligation for excess royalty payments received in connection with the Autoimmune Portfolio (2021 – US$194 and US$194). In addition, the Trust recorded other current liabilities and a corresponding deduction to royalty income of US$155 to reflect an additional obligation for excess royalty payments received related to other royalty assets. Royalty income of US$11 was used to reduce the obligation during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Royalty income earned in future periods related to other royalty assets will be used to repay the remaining obligation of US$144.

4For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-cash interest income on loan receivable represents the amortization of commitment fees of US$22 and US$72, respectively, (2021 – US$10 and US$10, respectively) and the accretion of exit fees receivable of US$44 and US$143, respectively (2021 – US$20 and US$20, respectively).


Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful information about our operating cash flows as it eliminates the effects of accruals and non-cash expenses recorded on the statement of income and comprehensive income. We refer to EBITDA when reconciling our net earnings and other comprehensive earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, but we do not use EBITDA as a measure of our performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful supplemental measure to demonstrate the operating efficiency of our business on a cash basis. The reconciliation for the comparative period has been adjusted to conform with the current period's composition.


Three months ended

Nine months ended

(thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts)

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

Net earnings and other comprehensive earnings

7,614

7,635

16,405

18,201

[+] Amortization or royalty assets

13,992

11,125

40,188

28,923

[+] Amortization of other current assets1

114

114

[-] Other interest income

(28)

(4)

(33)

(7)

[+] Interest expense

1,351

383

2,617

1,111

EBITDA

23,043

19,139

59,291

48,228

[+] Royalties receivable, beginning of period

27,498

29,679

30,148

[-] Royalties receivable, end of period

(36,386)

(43,965)

(36,386)

(43,965)

[+] Interest receivable, beginning of period

[-] Interest receivable, end of period

(514)

(514)

[+] Acquired royalties receivable2

1,366

2,930

1,366

58,120

[+] Acquired cash royalties received2

4,136

6,405

[+] Unit-based compensation

298

25

849

25

[+] Board of trustees unit-based compensation3

72

205

[+] Net gain on interest rate derivatives

3

[-] Net loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivatives

(58)

(135)

[+] Other items4

718

718

[-] Non-cash royalty income5

(11)

(194)

(190)

(194)

[-] Non-cash interest income on loan receivable6

(66)

(30)

(215)

(30)

Adjusted EBITDA

15,814

11,869

55,068

68,658

[÷] Total Cash Receipts

18,844

15,447

65,082

79,366

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

84 %

77 %

85 %

87 %

 

1In connection with the Empaveli Transaction completed in 2022, the Trust acquired other current assets, as described under the Empaveli Transaction section of the MD&A. The related amortization expense is recorded in other operating expenses.

2Acquired royalties receivable and acquired cash royalties received were used to reduce the net purchase paid for the assets acquired by the Trust, as described under the Transactions Completed section of the MD&A.

3During 2022, certain members of the board of trustees elected to be compensated fully or partially in Deferred Units under the Trust's Incentive Plan.

4During the third quarter of 2021, the Trust recorded other current liabilities of US$718 with a corresponding charge to other items to reflect the obligation for excess royalty payments received in connection with the Autoimmune Portfolio prior to the Trust's acquisition of the asset.

5Non-cash royalty income is related to excess royalty payments received in prior periods in which the Trust has an obligation to the royalty payers. Royalty income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of nil and US$334, respectively, was used to reduce the obligation for excess royalty payments received in connection with the Autoimmune Portfolio (2021 – US$194 and US$194). In addition, the Trust recorded other current liabilities and a corresponding deduction to royalty income of US$155 to reflect an additional obligation for excess royalty payments received related to other royalty assets. Royalty income of US$11 was used to reduce the obligation during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Royalty income earned in future periods related to other royalty assets will be used to repay the remaining obligation of US$144.

6For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-cash interest income on loan receivable represents the amortization of commitment fees of US$22 and US$72, respectively, (2021 – US$10 and US$10, respectively) and the accretion of exit fees receivable of US$44 and US$143, respectively (2021 – US$20 and US$20, respectively).


Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit

We believe that Adjusted Cash Earnings per Unit provides meaningful information about our performance as it provides a measure of the cash generated by our assets on a per unit basis. The reconciliation for the comparative period has been adjusted to conform with the current period's composition.


Three months ended

Nine months ended

(thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts)

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

 

September 30,
2022

Pro Forma

September 30,
20212

Net earnings and other comprehensive earnings

7,614

7,635

16,405

18,201

[+] Amortization or royalty assets

13,992

11,125

40,188

28,923

[+] Amortization of other current assets1

114

114

[+] Unit-based compensation

298

25

849

25

[+] Board of trustees unit-based compensation2

72

205

[+] Net gain on interest rate derivatives

3

[-] Net loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivatives

(58)

(135)

[+] Other items3

718

718

[-] Non-cash royalty income4

(11)

(194)

(190)

(194)

[-] Non-cash interest income on loan receivable5

(66)

(30)

(215)

(30)

Adjusted Cash Earnings

22,013

19,224

57,356

47,508

Adjusted Cash Earnings per Basic Unit6

0.57

0.48

1.48

1.44

Adjusted Cash Earnings per Fully Diluted Unit6

0.57

0.48

1.48

1.44

 

_______________________

1In connection with the Empaveli Transaction completed in 2022, the Trust acquired other current assets, as described under the Empaveli Transaction section of the MD&A. The related amortization expense is recorded in other operating expenses.

2During 2022, certain members of the board of trustees elected to be compensated fully or partially in Deferred Units under the Trust's Incentive Plan.

3During the third quarter of 2021, the Trust recorded other current liabilities of US$718 with a corresponding charge to other items to reflect the obligation for excess royalty payments received in connection with the Autoimmune Portfolio prior to the Trust's acquisition of the asset.

4Non-cash royalty income is related to excess royalty payments received in prior periods in which the Trust has an obligation to the royalty payers. Royalty income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of nil and US$334, respectively, was used to reduce the obligation for excess royalty payments received in connection with the Autoimmune Portfolio (2021 – US$194 and US$194). In addition, the Trust recorded other current liabilities and a corresponding deduction to royalty income of US$155 to reflect an additional obligation for excess royalty payments received related to other royalty assets. Royalty income of US$11 was used to reduce the obligation during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Royalty income earned in future periods related to other royalty assets will be used to repay the remaining obligation of US$144.

5For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-cash interest income on loan receivable represents the amortization of commitment fees of US$22 and US$72, respectively, (2021 – US$10 and US$10, respectively) and the accretion of exit fees receivable of US$44 and US$143, respectively (2021 – US$20 and US$20, respectively).

6 The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 38,657,266 units and 38,694,492 units, respectively. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 40,107,407 units. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 38,684,889 units and 38,710,064 units, respectively. The weighted average number of basic and diluted units for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 32,908,642 units.


About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies.­­ Since our founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2 billion, acquiring more than 60 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in US dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcaretrust.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release may include, among other things, statements regarding our belief that our strong balance sheet, combined with the recent increase in our credit facility, will support further growth, that the cash receipts from the assets acquired in our transactions are expected to flatten to slightly increase our cash flow curve through to the end of 2025 and that the Trust is in position to execute on the most attractive deals. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Trust's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are disclosed in the Trust's most recent annual information form. Certain assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release include: the Trust's assumptions regarding demand and growth in pharmaceutical sales, R&D and opportunities for royalty investing; the competitive environment in which the Trust operates; the performance of the Trust's manager; the Trust's ability to implement its growth strategies; the Trust's ability to obtain financing and maintain its existing financing on acceptable terms; the Trust's ability to maintain good business relationships with marketers and other industry partners; timely receipt of cash royalty receipts; expectations regarding the duration of royalties; the Trust's ability to keep pace with changing consumer preferences; the absence of material adverse changes in the Trust's industry or the global economy; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in the Trust's industry or the global economy; and stability in laws, rules, regulations and global standards in the pharmaceutical industry. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. The Trust does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Trust's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at the Trust's website at drihealthcaretrust.com.

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c0961.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.

  • The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    The Trade Desk's (TTD) third-quarter results are likely to benefit from strength in connected-TV ad spending, programmatic ad buying and a growing partner ecosystem.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates. The $7.3 billion enterprise value Ritichie Bros. is paying for IAA is actually higher than Ritchie Bros.' own market cap at $5.5 billion; the $46.88 purchase price represents a 19% premium to where IAA closed on Friday.

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

  • Why Generac's Stock Plummeted 34.9% in October

    Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) third-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced recent operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped 46.7% on Monday

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) are up 46.7% in midday trading on Monday and continue to hit new highs. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) delayed a vote on merging with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social just last week, but that hasn't deterred traders today. Today's move is driven entirely by expectations that Trump would seek another term in 2024, which could be announced soon after tomorrow's election.

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.