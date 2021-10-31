U.S. markets closed

Dride.io Shatters Campaign Expectations, Becoming the Most Funded UHD Dashcam on Kickstarter Ever

dride ltd
·2 min read

Dride4k is in the final stages of development, with plans to ship out to backers in January 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With time still left in its crowdfunding campaign, Dride has already become the No. 1 most funded Kickstarter campaign for an UHD dashcam. At time of press, over 3,000 backers have contributed nearly $1,000,000 to bring the innovative dashcam to life. The Dride team initially set out to raise $10,000.

Dride is a next-generation 4K dashcam that continuously records while driving. In the event of an accident, drivers can quickly pull up video records of the incident and save them to the cloud, making it easy to share accident details with friends, family, insurance companies, and first responders.

In addition to recording while driving, Dride also records activity around a vehicle while it's parked. Dride uses Doppler radar technology to sense motion around a parked vehicle. When activity is detected, Dride kicks on and records the events in the surrounding area.

Dride uses 5Ghz WiFi for ultra-fast download speeds and Bluetooth LE for pushing instant notifications to the vehicle owner's phone. It is also equipped with a 4G LTE module, so Dride is always connected and ready for remote access, even when the owner is not in the vehicle.

With front and rear recording capabilities, Dride also gives drivers 360-degree coverage of what is happening inside and outside of their vehicle. Dride is also heat resistant and features internal storage capabilities with easy cloud uploading, so files never get lost or destroyed.

"Today's vehicles are unnecessarily primitive, so we sought out to change this with the Dride dashcam," said Yossi Neiman Drides CEO. "Dride is making cars more intelligent and driving safer thanks to new technology that allows drivers to monitor their activities while they're on the road and protect their vehicles while parked. The success of our Kickstarter campaign demonstrates how consumers feel there is a need for more intelligent driving experiences, so we're thrilled to be able to fill this gap."

Dride's Kickstarter campaign is open through November 10, 2021, with a variety of pledge and reward options. To learn more, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dride/dride-4k-next-gen-connected-dashcam/description.

CONTACT: Yossi Neiman CEO E-MAIL: yossi@dride.io

# # #

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


