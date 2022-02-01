Dried Soup Market Size to Grow by USD 1.46 bn| Market Research Insights Highlight Demand for Convenience Food Products as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Dried Soup Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 1.58% in 2021 and a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (dehydrated dried soup and instant dried soup) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The dried soup market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.

Baxters Food Group Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

CONAD Soc. Coop.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the dried soup market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the key markets for the dried soup market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Accessibility on all platforms is one of the key factors that will drive the dried soup market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dried soup market share growth by the dehydrated dried soup segment has been significant. The ingredients in a dehydrated dried soup are dehydrated by slow air drying or freeze-drying, resulting in the removal of water content in them. The use of these dehydration methods ensures that the soup retains the maximum nutritional value. The dehydration of ingredients such as vegetables increases the shelf life of the soup.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The demand for convenience food products is driving the dried soup market growth. However, factors such as the rise of health consciousness among consumers may challenge the market growth.

Dried Soup Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dried soup market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dried soup market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dried soup market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dried soup market vendors

Dried Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., CONAD Soc. Coop., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

