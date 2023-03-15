U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Drift Expands into Financial Services and Manufacturing Verticals, Delivering 12x ROI for 250+ Leading Organizations

·4 min read

Manufacturing and Financial Services Customers Achieve An Average of 29% Higher Web Conversions with the Drift Conversation Cloud

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the Conversation Cloud Company, today announced significant momentum in the financial services and manufacturing verticals, delivering an average of 12x return on investment (ROI) for customers. Drift is proud to service businesses like Cornerstone Building Brands, Mirion Technologies, Hines and Apex Group, among more than 250 others in manufacturing and financial services.

Drift Logo (PRNewsfoto/Drift.com, Inc.)
Drift Logo (PRNewsfoto/Drift.com, Inc.)

"The manufacturing and financial services industries are the newest frontiers for Drift and the immediate results we've seen with customers is an indicator that conversational AI is applicable to every industry, especially with so much attention around GPT capabilities and use cases," said Andrew Arocha, CRO of Drift. "The power of conversations opens the door for tremendous growth, which benefits our existing and new customers alike as we invest more heavily into these industries."

Drift has partnered with 6sense, BOL Agency, Demandbase, Quarry and Salesloft to better integrate with existing tech stacks most prominent in these industries. Some partners are also delivering unique services on top of the Drift Conversation Cloud to support key goals within these industries, such as qualified lead generation and account based marketing strategies. At a time when it is business-critical to do more with less, Drift and these trusted partners are committed to helping mutual customers generate the most value out of their marketing and sales resources.

Drift for Financial Services

Digital transformation has accelerated dramatically in the past three years, forcing nearly every industry to rethink their prospect and customer interactions. Financial services organizations are struggling to provide their customers with the same convenient experiences they get in retail banking—a problem that's been further exacerbated by rising competition from fintech, private equity, and other financial services organizations. To overcome these challenges, leading financial services companies leverage Drift's online concierge experience, live chat and personalized video follow-up to engage with clients from the moment they visit the website.

Leaders like State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corporation, drove $65M+ in allocations over 18 months since implementing Drift. "We proved that we can significantly reduce the time to revenue by allowing our sales team to get that immediate opportunity to speak with a prospective client," said Kate Marx, VP Head of Digital Training and Transformation Program Management at SSGA.

Drift for Manufacturing

Demand for digital experiences is high, and in manufacturing, these experiences often fall short of customer expectations. It's even more difficult to achieve customer satisfaction at scale. Drift gives manufacturing customers the freedom to engage in real-time conversations that surface content, answer questions, fast-track accounts, and convert qualified buyers into leads.

Drift for Manufacturing drives:

  • Increased digital engagement through its digital concierge, which guides every every site visitor to the information they need, when they need it;

  • Responsiveness at the moment of highest intent, which generates a more qualified pipeline;

  • Increased seller efficiency so sales teams can quickly and easily scale to digital;

  • A clearer, real-time view of customers and distributors, informed by data.

Roland DG, a manufacturing customer, observed that other industries were using chatbots to directly engage their website visitors. The company embraced the trend and today, they are able to nurture leads, create a transparent buying experience and drive opportunities directly through Drift. "Drift allows our customers to get to the answer they need more quickly and it shows that we're available to answer their questions at any time," said Katie Doble-Birch, Marketing Automation and Planning Manager at Roland DG.

Drift's expansion into manufacturing and financial services opens the door for businesses to host conversations that increase revenue and lower cost. To learn more about Drift for Financial Services, visit https://www.drift.com/solutions/financial-services/. To learn more about Drift for Manufacturing, visit https://www.drift.com/solutions/manufacturing/.

ABOUT DRIFT

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Codeword Agency for Drift
drift@codewordagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drift-expands-into-financial-services-and-manufacturing-verticals-delivering-12x-roi-for-250-leading-organizations-301772264.html

SOURCE Drift

