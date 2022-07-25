U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Drill Pipe Market to Reach $2.2 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in exploration & drilling activities for oil across the globe and increase in the redevelopment of mature oil wells drive the growth of the global drill pipe market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Drill Pipe Market by Type (Standard drill pipe, Heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP)), by Grade (API, Premium), by Application (Offshore, Onshore): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global drill pipe industry was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in exploration & drilling activities for oil across the globe and increase in the redevelopment of mature oil wells drive the growth of the global drill pipe market. On the other hand, variations in raw material prices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in focus toward sustainable oil & gas production presents new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highly affected the oil & gas extraction procedures across the globe. This, in turn, has dwindled the demand for drill pipes.

  • At the same time, bans in international trade, and several lockdown restrictions have decreased the demand for oil in the international market. Accordingly, the value chain has been disrupted significantly.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10536

The standard drill pipe segment to dominate by 2031-

By type, the standard drill pipe segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global drill pipe market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to their simple design and low cost of manufacturing. The heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP) segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP) is highly efficient in withstanding external bending stresses with the help of the thick upset available at the mid-length of the pipe. This factor fuels the segment growth.

The onshore segment to maintain the lion's share-

By application, the onshore segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global drill pipe market revenue in 2021, and will dominate by 2031.  This is owing to the fact that onshore wells are comparatively easy to drill and are available in large quantities, which makes the extraction process easier as compared to offshore wells. At the same time, the offshore segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is due to rapid depletion of oil reserves in onshore oil wells.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Drill Pipe Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10536

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global drill pipe market. This is because key regions in North America are expected to project an increase in demand for wellhead equipment as there is a major producer of oil & gas along with massive exploration of the same. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that many developing countries across Asia-Pacific have shifted their focus on developing a complete solution for crude oil to gain a competitive advantage in the oil & gas industry.

Key players in the industry-

  • Jindal Saw Ltd. (Drill Pipes International LLC)

  • NOV Inc.

  • Oil Country Tubular Ltd.

  • Weatherock Group Holding Limited

  • Tenaris S.A.

  • Hilong Group of Companies

  • PetroMaterials Corporation

  • Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.

  • Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

  • TMK Steel Limited

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10536

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Pipeline Construction Market - Global pipeline construction market is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Global stainless steel plumbing pipes market - Global stainless steel plumbing pipes market is expected to reach $4,924.2 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market - Global CNC metal cutting machine market is projected to reach $83,364.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Home Remodeling Market - Global home remodeling market is projected to reach $1,317.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market is projected to reach $322.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Optical Coating Equipment Market - Global Optical Coating Equipment Market is expected to reach $3,402 million in 2023, from $4,611 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Heavy Construction Equipment Rental Market - Global heavy construction equipment rental market is projected to reach $117.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Municipal Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Heat Pipe Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Copper pipes and tubes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Pipe and Tube Cutters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drill-pipe-market-to-reach-2-2-bn-globally-by-2031-at-5-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301592291.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

