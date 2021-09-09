U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.37
    -1.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,024.85
    -6.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,287.67
    +1.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.90
    -1.40 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    -0.4300 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,121.34
    +444.52 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.45
    +26.78 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.23
    -78.30 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Drilling Update - BAM Gold Project Junior Lake Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014

(AIM Ticker: LND.L)

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Landore Resources Limited (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the drilling programme for 2020-21 (the "Drilling Programme") on the BAM Gold Deposit, Junior Lake Property, Ontario, Canada ("BAM Gold Deposit").

Highlights

  • Drilling results from below the BAM East defined pit between 2550E and 2750E have continued to report wide zones of ore grade gold mineralisation within the gabbro 'hanging wall' unit, with drill hole 0421-809 intersecting 15.00 metres at 2.48 grams per tonne gold, including 1.00 metre at 22.60 grams per tonne gold. There have been multiple sightings of visible gold in the drill core.

BAM Gold Deposit:

To date a total of 21,933 metres of HQ diamond core drilling, comprising 94 drill holes, (0420-725 to 0421-818) have been completed in this Drilling Programme of which 10,129 metres for 41 drill holes were drilled below the existing BAM Gold Deposit from 1000E to 3000E aimed at deepening and extending the existing resource. Assay results are outstanding for seven drill holes.

Results not previously reported include:

Easting

Northing

Drill-hole

From

Interval*

Au



No

Metres

Metres

g/t

2750E

100S

0421-808

103.65

14.05

0.61



and

193.73

6.17

1.45

2700E

150S

0421-809

154.30

1.00

11.35



and

168.30

15.00

2.48



including

171.30

4.00

7.36



including

174.30

1.00

22.60



and

195.55

3.00

4.07



including

195.55

1.00

10.75



and

252.11

1.09

3.07

2600E

100S

0421-810

180.26

6.05

0.80



and

195.19

8.67

1.02

2550E

60S

0421-811

138.80

1.33

1.92



and

175.63

3.96

2.87



including

178.60

0.99

9.33



and

200.51

2.66

0.96



and

233.95

8.27

0.86



and

280.50

1.06

8.80

* The drill holes were drilled north at 45 degrees into a lithological package dipping approximately 60 to 50 degrees to the south. The actual true thickness of mineralisation is estimated to represent 75% to 85% of the intervals shown in the above table

2020-2021 Drilling Programme:
The Drilling Programme, consisting of a total of 23,000 metres of HQ diamond core drilling, commenced on October 15th, 2020 and was designed to further infill and extend the defined BAM Gold Deposit resource of 1,015,000 ounces.

The Drilling programme, on the BAM Gold Deposit and immediate exploration to the east and west, concluded on the 1st August with the completion of drill-hole 0421-818 on the West pit extension. Sample preparation has been completed with assay results now expected to be received by late-September after which the data will be collated and forwarded to the Engineers for the Resource Update.

Planning:
Drilling will re-commence in mid-October at the highly prospective Felix area along strike and to the west of the BAM Gold Deposit.

Landore has engaged Cube Consulting of Perth Western Australia to complete a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") update on the BAM Gold Deposit now scheduled for completion in Q4 2021.

BAM GOLD DEPOSIT:
The BAM Gold Deposit is located approximately mid-way along a highly prospective Archean greenstone belt which traverses the Junior Lake Property from east to west for approximately 31 kilometres. The favorable greenstone belt ranges from 0.5 to 1.5 kilometres wide and hosts multiple known gold occurrences including the Lamaune Gold Prospect.

The Junior Lake Property:
The Junior Lake Property, 100% owned by Landore Resources, together with the contiguous Lamaune Iron property (90.2% owned) (jointly the "Junior Lake Property"), consisting of 30,507 hectares, is located in the province of Ontario, Canada, approximately 235 kilometres north-northeast of Thunder Bay and is host to: The BAM Gold Deposit; the B4-7 Nickel-copper-cobalt-Platinum-Palladium-gold Deposit; the VW Nickel-Copper-cobalt Deposit; Lamaune Gold Prospect and numerous other precious and base metal occurrences.

Covid-19
The Company is following Government Covid-19 guidelines in its operations in Canada.

Michele Tuomi, (P.Geo., BSc. Geology), Director/VP Exploration of Landore Resources Canada Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined in the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules for Companies, has reviewed and verified all scientific or technical mining disclosure contained in this announcement.

About Landore Resources
Landore Resources is an exploration company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. The Company is primarily focused on the development of the Junior Lake Project. Landore Resources has mineral rights to 5 properties in eastern Canada. The Company is headquartered in Guernsey, with an

Exploration office located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Landore Resources Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/09/c5403.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • GameStop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart GameStop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • Academy Sports Earnings Beat But ASO Stock Falls Near A Buy Point

    Academy Sports earnings crushed views and the highly rated sporting goods retailer hiked guidance. But ASO stock fell.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • Pfizer: Best Big Pharma Play in the Market?

    Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the earliest biotech firms to launch a COVID-19 vaccine successfully. However, this pharmaceutical company has not seen its stock price perform as well as some of its peers. Looking at Moderna (MRNA), for example, there's quite a large variance between the two drug makers. Granted, both companies have very different business models. However, Pfizer's relative underperformance to the sector invites fundamentally-conscious investors to consider whether there's some rea

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September

    With the S&P 500 up 20% in 2021 and trading at record levels, investors might suspect stocks that went in the opposite direction this year have something seriously wrong with them. If a rising tide is generally lifting all boats, sinking ships will only weigh down your portfolio. Although Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has outpaced the market index gains so far this year, shares remain well below the highs hit several years ago and the tobacco giant still faces a number of headwinds that are holding it back.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p