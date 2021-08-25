U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Drilling And Completion Fluids Market to Accelerate at 6.63% CAGR during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Drilling And Completion Fluids Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry

Drilling and completion fluids market will have Baker Hughes Co., CES Energy Solutions Corp., and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC as major participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on Drilling And Completion Fluids Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.63%. This market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Baker Hughes Co., CES Energy Solutions Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, and Halliburton Co.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drilling and Completion Fluids Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drilling and Completion Fluids Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025


Understand the driving forces behind Drilling And Completion Fluids Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report!

The COVID-19 impact report on the drilling and completion fluids market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:
Geothermal Drilling Market for Power Generation by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Drilling Bits Market in Oil and Gas Industry by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Digital Oilfield Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Drilling And Completion Fluids Market
Baker Hughes Co.
The company provides drilling and completion fluids under the brand name of Intelligent fluids solutions.

CES Energy Solutions Corp.
The company provides drilling fluids products such as Bit-Encap, Bond Log Plus, and others. They offer drilling fluids, production chemicals, transportation, and logistics among other technically advanced chemical solutions.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
The company offers a wide range of chemicals, including aromatics, drilling specialties, olefins, polyethylene, specialty chemicals, and others. The company provides drilling and completion fluids under the brand name of Drispac Plus Polymer, DSCo Defoam and others.

Get report snapshot to retrieve detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/drilling-and-completion-fluids-market-industry-analysis

Drilling And Completion Fluids Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Drilling and completion fluids market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    o Onshore
    o Offshore

  • Geography
    o North America
    o MEA
    o APAC
    o South America
    o Europe

The drilling and completion fluids market is driven by increasing global rig activity. In addition, other factors such as increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities and rising unconventional oil and gas E&P activities are expected to trigger the drilling and completion fluids market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70833

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drilling-and-completion-fluids-market-to-accelerate-at-6-63-cagr-during-2021-202517-000-technavio-reports-301361943.html

SOURCE Technavio

