Drilling and Completion Fluids Market to Hit $11.7 Billion by 2030: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in demand for conventional fuel, advancement in construction technology, and increase in offshore production have boosted the growth of the global drilling and completion fluids market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The price war of crude oil due to surged supply and less demand hampered the growth of the drilling and completion fluids.

Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drilling and completion fluids market generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for conventional fuel, advancement in construction technology, and increase in offshore production have boosted the growth of the global drilling and completion fluids market. However, effects on human health and surge in the electric cars industry hampered the market growth. On the contrary, surge in crude exploration and production, rise in infrastructure & smart cities, and expansion of transport are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (290 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/929

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The price war of crude oil due to surged supply and less demand hampered the growth of the drilling and completion fluids. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency outlined that the revenue in the oil & gas sector declined in 2020, which negatively affected the future market developments.

  • The workforce of several industries migrated to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income because of the pandemic. Moreover, the prices of raw materials used in drilling fluids increased.

  • The automotive and construction industries are the major end users of the drilling and completion fluids. However, the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain, decline in demand for automotive vehicles, and halt in construction activities.

The report segments the global drilling and completion fluids market on the basis of application, fluid system, well type, and region.

Based on application, the report is divided into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Request Here

On the basis of the fluid system, the report is classified into water-based system, oil-based system, synthetic-based system, and others. The water-based system segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global drilling and completion fluids market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/929

The global drilling and completion fluids market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, National Oilwell Varco(NOV INC), New Park resources Inc, Scomi Group Bhd, Schlumberger Limited, Tetra Technologies, Secure Energy, Weatherford International Plc., and Trican Well Service Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Drilling Waste Management Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Robotic Drilling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Europe Drilling & Completion Fluids Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

World Well Intervention Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Fluid Power Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Crude Oil Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


