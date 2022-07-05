Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SRBIF
Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on the successful maiden drill programme of the Matilda Prospect within the Palito Complex in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.
A PDF version of this release including all images can be accessed using the following link - https://bit.ly/3unOYcZ
Highlights
Assay results from the first-pass three-hole diamond drilling programme into the Matilda Prospect confirm the discovery of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system. Anomalous mineralisation was encountered along the entire length of each hole with average grades of each hole over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”)1:
234.20m @ 0.26% Cu Eq (22-MT-001)
210.57m @ 0.20% Cu Eq (22-MT-002)
250.75m @ 0.23% Cu Eq (22-MT-003)
Higher grade copper equivalent intercepts include
7.55m @ 0.52% Cu Eq from 57.00m (22-MT-001)
21.00m @ 0.44% Cu Eq from 113.00m including 7.85m @ 0.67% Cu Eq from 113.00m and 3.60m @ 1.02% Cu Eq from 117.25m (22-MT-001)
19.08m @ 0.51% Cu Eq from 215.12m (22-MT-001) and open at depth
19.40m @ 0.35% Cu Eq from 38.25m including 8.75m @ 0.43% Cu Eq from 38.25m (22-MT-002)
4.45m @ 0.57% Cu Eq from 77.30m (22-MT-002)
2.75m @ 0.73% Cu Eq from 193.85m (22-MT-002)
37.05m @ 0.37% Cu Eq from 43.40m including 2.50m @ 0.50% Cu Eq from 43.40m (22-MT-003)
22.90m @ 0.47% Cu Eq from 127.10m (22-MT-003)
Drilling targeted the high grade portion of a 2.5km by 1.2km Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly although the area with the highest magnetic signature remains untested.
Follow-up work to initially focus on higher definition of magnetics and soil geochemistry to help target the next drilling programme.
Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.
Mike Hodgson CEO said
“It is obviously great news to confirm the discovery of a porphyry on our property. We now plan to follow-up with infill geophysical and geochemical surveys to help us better understand where we are within the system and focus future drilling. Significantly, the three holes completed to date targeted the geochemical high, but the core of the magnetic high has yet to be tested. We have engaged a number of external porphyry experts to assist us with moving this exciting programme forward.
“This is a very promising time for Serabi and between this discovery, the excellent progress with the development of Coringa, improved production from the Palito Complex, and advancing all our high priority regional targets, we look forward to updating all our stakeholders.”
1 Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.
Background
The Matilda Prospect is centered ~5km west-northwest, along the strike projection of the Sao Chico Mine, and 3km east – southeast of the Toucano Prospect drilled in 2021 which returned significant gold results hosted within breccia zones including 7.15m @ 258.24g/t Au (news release dated 07 April 2021).
Matilda was identified through systematic soil sampling on a 400m by 50m regional grid along the westward extension of the Sao Chico vein zone aimed at infilling data gaps within the regional geochemical coverage. The prospect was subsequently infilled to a 200m by 50m spacing following the identification of the Matilda and Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo anomalies.
Matilda manifests as a 2.5km by 1.2km, crescent shaped, 200ppm Cu in soil geochemical anomaly, elongated in a NW-SE direction. It is coincident with anomalous Au, Mo (offset to the west), W, Te, K (+/- Ag, Sn, Be, Ba, Mg) and depletion of Bi, Sb, Zn, Pb & Mn in comparison to the surrounding host rocks.
Three angled drill holes totalling 695.55m were completed in April 2022 targeting below the centre of the geochemical anomaly. Hole 22-MT-001 was drilled to 234.2m towards the east, intersecting vein arrays in a sub-parallel orientation, subsequently holes 22-MT-002 (210.57m) and 22-MT-003 (250.78m) were drilled to the south to intersect the vein arrays perpendicularly. Hole 22-MT-003 was drilled perpendicular to hole 22-MT-001 to better test the mineralisation encountered in the earlier hole.
Figure 1: Plan of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces.
To access an image of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3AxItYK
The intersected geology is indicative of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system, with classical veinlets, stockwork and stringers (including A, B, EB and M-type veins) with extensive chalcopyrite (+/- bornite) and molybdenite mineralisation in all three holes within a potassic altered monzogranite host. Future exploration will target a number of aspects of this mineralisation including:
identifying the intrusions that caused the mineralising event where an increase in mineralised vein density would be expected more proximally
targeting the blind magnetic highs flanking the central Cu-Au soil anomaly, potentially indicative of a magnetite alteration and better mineralisation
testing the core of the slightly offset Mo soil anomaly
identifying a more bornite rich zones
targeting the Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo soil anomaly, potentially a second porphyry mineralised centre.
A number of experienced independent porphyry experts have been engaged to assist with analysing the results of the first three drill holes and developing the subsequent phase of exploration.
Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.
Figure 2: Photographs illustrating chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
To access an image of chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3OXqBdU
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mt – Magnetite, Bt - biotite
Figure 3: Photographs illustrating molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralisation within B-veins.
To access an image of molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization within B-veins.
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yEqpeb
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mo – Molybdenite
Figure 4: Photographs illustrating bornite mineralisation within A-veins.
To access an image of bornite mineralisation within A-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yilfDt
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Bn – Bornite
Below we present assay results for the entire three holes given the significance of the intervals drilled and the fact that anomalous mineralisation was encountered throughout each hole.
Table 1: Drill hole collars.
Hole
East
West
RL
Dip/ Azimuth
Depth
22-MT-001
609070
9292172
294.8
60/ 90 incl.
234.20
22-MT-002
608975
9292462
280.0
60/ 173.6 incl.
210.57
22-MT-003
609120
9292222
298.0
60/ 180 incl.
250.78
Table 2: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-001.
From
To
Interval
Gold grade
Copper grade
Molybdenum grade
Copper equivalent grade
0
1
1
85
458
52.1
0.13%
1
2
1
98
474
57.2
0.15%
2
3
1
102
501
57.3
0.15%
3
4
1
72
446
53.1
0.12%
4
5
1
79
457
54.5
0.13%
5
6
1
85
490
54.4
0.14%
6
7
1
112
456
49.5
0.15%
7
8
1
85
449
56.2
0.13%
8
9
1
88
582
58.5
0.15%
9
10
1
76
735
56.3
0.16%
10
11
1
119
728
38.6
0.18%
11
12
1
122
673
34.9
0.17%
12
13
1
75
695
40
0.14%
13
14
1
76
704
40.2
0.14%
14
15
1
89
726
31.6
0.15%
15
16
1
73
682
34.4
0.14%
16
17
1
69
640
75.7
0.15%
17
18
1
60
587
75
0.14%
18
19
1
63
607
215
0.22%
19
20.1
1.1
38
552
137
0.15%
20.1
21.4
1.3
60
702
42.3
0.13%
21.4
22.15
0.75
129
1025
8.35
0.20%
22.15
23.15
1
306
1665
35.1
0.40%
23.15
24.15
1
31
1045
4.66
0.13%
24.15
25
0.85
29
935
7.69
0.12%
25
26
1
31
502
8.39
0.08%
26
27
1
14
258
16.5
0.04%
27
28
1
26
355
21.5
0.06%
28
29
1
38
1015
115
0.19%
29
30
1
38
850
4.51
0.11%
30
31
1
23
692
10.3
0.09%
31
32
1
23
651
16.55
0.09%
32
33
1
17
447
9.12
0.06%
33
34
1
16
357
9.63
0.05%
34
35
1
29
518
3.92
0.07%
35
36
1
20
544
1.93
0.07%
36
37
1
22
633
11.25
0.08%
37
37.7
0.7
31
782
94.8
0.15%
37.7
39
1.3
44
1390
58.7
0.20%
39
40
1
48
1340
16.9
0.18%
40
41
1
56
1525
10.2
0.20%
41
42
1
46
929
23.9
0.14%
42
43
1
63
1555
34.5
0.22%
43
44.25
1.25
67
1570
102.5
0.26%
44.25
44.75
0.5
52
2100
71.4
0.28%
44.75
46
1.25
45
2720
30.6
0.32%
46
47
1
118
2150
55.6
0.33%
47
48
1
61
1865
38.7
0.25%
48
49
1
30
1180
49.3
0.16%
49
50.1
1.1
73
1095
80.2
0.20%
50.1
51.4
1.3
33
1660
44.7
0.21%
51.4
52.4
1
18
1350
8.63
0.15%
52.4
53.4
1
26
1185
34
0.15%
53.4
54.7
1.3
34
1090
98.8
0.18%
54.7
56
1.3
55
1065
84
0.19%
56
57
1
73
2060
11.9
0.26%
57
58
1
108
3100
25
0.40%
58
59
1
103
2950
11.25
0.37%
59
60
1
67
2250
49.3
0.30%
60
60.9
0.9
56
1535
50.8
0.22%
60.9
61.8
0.9
95
2190
12.1
0.29%
61.8
62.5
0.7
54
1790
32.1
0.23%
62.5
63.25
0.75
380
8590
13.05
1.13%
63.25
64.55
1.3
318
8210
104
1.10%
64.55
65
0.45
59
1590
17.95
0.21%
65
66
1
49
1250
7.2
0.16%
66
67
1
72
1225
11.4
0.18%
67
68
1
56
1830
11.05
0.23%
68
69.3
1.3
26
950
40.1
0.13%
69.3
70
0.7
36
925
12.2
0.12%
70
71
1
63
1635
20.1
0.22%
71
72
1
71
2430
8.86
0.30%
72
73
1
87
2180
69.5
0.31%
73
74
1
153
4790
20.2
0.60%
74
75
1
178
6290
29.9
0.77%
75
76
1
71
2480
108.5
0.35%
76
77
1
90
2770
75.5
0.38%
77
77.8
0.8
47
1535
107.5
0.24%
77.8
78.6
0.8
56
1650
294
0.36%
78.6
79.45
0.85
42
1690
29.8
0.21%
79.45
80.35
0.9
47
1865
117
0.28%
80.35
81.35
1
87
2840
33
0.36%
81.35
82.35
1
82
2450
61
0.33%
82.35
83.35
1
164
3870
48.5
0.53%
83.35
84.55
1.2
30
1210
175
0.23%
84.55
85.75
1.2
25
979
16.55
0.12%
85.75
87
1.25
65
2090
18.55
0.26%
87
88
1
96
2990
24.7
0.38%
88
89
1
84
3110
17.4
0.38%
89
90
1
53
1865
10.4
0.23%
90
91
1
51
1600
6.3
0.20%
91
92
1
44
1630
12.8
0.20%
92
93
1
65
2120
19.05
0.27%
93
94
1
59
1815
29.2
0.24%
94
95
1
54
1685
7.11
0.21%
95
96
1
67
1250
2.84
0.17%
96
96.6
0.6
35
959
3.55
0.12%
96.6
97.9
1.3
52
1640
5
0.20%
97.9
99
1.1
38
1255
92.6
0.20%
99
100
1
33
1110
10.8
0.14%
100
101
1
23
871
1205
0.73%
101
102
1
17
726
65.2
0.12%
102
103
1
21
853
40.1
0.12%
103
104
1
27
1095
16.15
0.14%
104
105
1
28
1090
11.7
0.13%
105
106
1
64
1720
71.6
0.25%
106
107
1
47
1495
6.88
0.19%
107
108
1
74
2630
57.4
0.34%
108
109
1
29
1080
42.4
0.15%
109
110
1
26
811
5.73
0.10%
110
111
1
22
1035
17.35
0.13%
111
112
1
51
1535
5.12
0.19%
112
113
1
23
911
3.76
0.11%
113
114
1
100
3510
41.3
0.44%
114
115
1
158
4980
33.2
0.63%
115
116
1
34
983
6.69
0.13%
116
117.25
1.25
69
1890
184
0.33%
117.25
118
0.75
268
7960
42.1
1.00%
118
119
1
273
9550
38.2
1.16%
119
120
1
236
6840
6.5
0.85%
120
120.85
0.85
264
8690
5.57
1.06%
120.85
121.85
1
29
1010
10.2
0.13%
121.85
122.55
0.7
39
1140
11.5
0.15%
122.55
123.55
1
40
1690
33.4
0.21%
123.55
124.25
0.7
31
1120
9.53
0.14%
124.25
125.15
0.9
31
1085
16.05
0.14%
125.15
126.15
1
239
6680
20.2
0.84%
126.15
127
0.85
88
2990
10.75
0.37%
127
127.55
0.55
92
2840
3.63
0.35%
127.55
128.25
0.7
57
1930
72.9
0.27%
128.25
128.9
0.65
149
3910
12.8
0.50%
128.9
129.6
0.7
137
4260
41.2
0.54%
129.6
130
0.4
86
2800
6.89
0.34%
130
130.45
0.45
32
1075
9.6
0.13%
130.45
131.45
1
132
3580
16.2
0.46%
131.45
132
0.55
19
731
68.6
0.12%
132
133
1
78
2470
16.45
0.31%
133
134
1
41
1385
121
0.23%
134
134.75
0.75
43
1445
141.5
0.25%
134.75
136
1.25
58
2110
69.4
0.29%
136
137
1
32
974
10.7
0.13%
137
138
1
53
1680
46.2
0.23%
138
139.25
1.25
49
1580
18.45
0.20%
139.25
140.25
1
21
925
7.07
0.11%
140.25
141.25
1
37
1410
16.4
0.18%
141.25
142.25
1
24
922
11.8
0.12%
142.25
143.25
1
25
945
18.5
0.12%
143.25
144.25
1
53
1875
194
0.32%
144.25
145.25
1
37
1135
16.1
0.15%
145.25
146.25
1
26
1105
38.3
0.15%
146.25
147.3
1.05
52
1285
44
0.19%
147.3
148.25
0.95
37
1255
74.9
0.19%
148.25
149.25
1
44
1500
193.5
0.28%
149.25
150.25
1
69
2010
43.1
0.27%
150.25
150.75
0.5
36
1255
53.9
0.18%
150.75
152
1.25
11
184.5
32.3
0.04%
152
153
1
15
665
10.2
0.08%
153
154
1
26
206
15.35
0.05%
154
155
1
11
457
9.61
0.06%
155
156
1
14
481
22.2
0.07%
156
157
1
18
354
16.45
0.06%
157
158
1
14
799
8.1
0.09%
158
158.7
0.7
9
668
9.05
0.08%
158.7
159.35
0.65
46
219
25.2
0.07%
159.35
160
0.65
48
1630
34.1
0.21%
160
160.35
0.35
12
346
65.2
0.08%
160.35
161
0.65
71
1995
90.1
0.30%
161
161.7
0.7
104
4020
143
0.55%
161.7
163
1.3
7
177
9.77
0.03%
163
164
1
20
709
32.7
0.10%
164
165
1
12
523
14.2
0.07%
165
166
1
14
651
5.08
0.08%
166
167.1
1.1
17
942
21.5
0.12%
167.1
167.4