Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on the successful maiden drill programme of the Matilda Prospect within the Palito Complex in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

Highlights

Assay results from the first-pass three-hole diamond drilling programme into the Matilda Prospect confirm the discovery of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system. Anomalous mineralisation was encountered along the entire length of each hole with average grades of each hole over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”) 1 : 234.20m @ 0.26% Cu Eq (22-MT-001) 210.57m @ 0.20% Cu Eq (22-MT-002) 250.75m @ 0.23% Cu Eq (22-MT-003)



Higher grade copper equivalent intercepts include 7.55m @ 0.52% Cu Eq from 57.00m (22-MT-001) 21.00m @ 0.44% Cu Eq from 113.00m including 7.85m @ 0.67% Cu Eq from 113.00m and 3.60m @ 1.02% Cu Eq from 117.25m (22-MT-001) 19.08m @ 0.51% Cu Eq from 215.12m (22-MT-001) and open at depth 19.40m @ 0.35% Cu Eq from 38.25m including 8.75m @ 0.43% Cu Eq from 38.25m (22-MT-002) 4.45m @ 0.57% Cu Eq from 77.30m (22-MT-002) 2.75m @ 0.73% Cu Eq from 193.85m (22-MT-002) 37.05m @ 0.37% Cu Eq from 43.40m including 2.50m @ 0.50% Cu Eq from 43.40m (22-MT-003) 22.90m @ 0.47% Cu Eq from 127.10m (22-MT-003)

Drilling targeted the high grade portion of a 2.5km by 1.2km Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly although the area with the highest magnetic signature remains untested.

Follow-up work to initially focus on higher definition of magnetics and soil geochemistry to help target the next drilling programme.

Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.

Mike Hodgson CEO said

“It is obviously great news to confirm the discovery of a porphyry on our property. We now plan to follow-up with infill geophysical and geochemical surveys to help us better understand where we are within the system and focus future drilling. Significantly, the three holes completed to date targeted the geochemical high, but the core of the magnetic high has yet to be tested. We have engaged a number of external porphyry experts to assist us with moving this exciting programme forward.

“This is a very promising time for Serabi and between this discovery, the excellent progress with the development of Coringa, improved production from the Palito Complex, and advancing all our high priority regional targets, we look forward to updating all our stakeholders.”

1 Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.

Background

The Matilda Prospect is centered ~5km west-northwest, along the strike projection of the Sao Chico Mine, and 3km east – southeast of the Toucano Prospect drilled in 2021 which returned significant gold results hosted within breccia zones including 7.15m @ 258.24g/t Au (news release dated 07 April 2021).

Matilda was identified through systematic soil sampling on a 400m by 50m regional grid along the westward extension of the Sao Chico vein zone aimed at infilling data gaps within the regional geochemical coverage. The prospect was subsequently infilled to a 200m by 50m spacing following the identification of the Matilda and Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo anomalies.

Matilda manifests as a 2.5km by 1.2km, crescent shaped, 200ppm Cu in soil geochemical anomaly, elongated in a NW-SE direction. It is coincident with anomalous Au, Mo (offset to the west), W, Te, K (+/- Ag, Sn, Be, Ba, Mg) and depletion of Bi, Sb, Zn, Pb & Mn in comparison to the surrounding host rocks.

Three angled drill holes totalling 695.55m were completed in April 2022 targeting below the centre of the geochemical anomaly. Hole 22-MT-001 was drilled to 234.2m towards the east, intersecting vein arrays in a sub-parallel orientation, subsequently holes 22-MT-002 (210.57m) and 22-MT-003 (250.78m) were drilled to the south to intersect the vein arrays perpendicularly. Hole 22-MT-003 was drilled perpendicular to hole 22-MT-001 to better test the mineralisation encountered in the earlier hole.

Figure 1: Plan of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces.

The intersected geology is indicative of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system, with classical veinlets, stockwork and stringers (including A, B, EB and M-type veins) with extensive chalcopyrite (+/- bornite) and molybdenite mineralisation in all three holes within a potassic altered monzogranite host. Future exploration will target a number of aspects of this mineralisation including:

identifying the intrusions that caused the mineralising event where an increase in mineralised vein density would be expected more proximally

targeting the blind magnetic highs flanking the central Cu-Au soil anomaly, potentially indicative of a magnetite alteration and better mineralisation

testing the core of the slightly offset Mo soil anomaly

identifying a more bornite rich zones

targeting the Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo soil anomaly, potentially a second porphyry mineralised centre.





A number of experienced independent porphyry experts have been engaged to assist with analysing the results of the first three drill holes and developing the subsequent phase of exploration.

Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.

Figure 2: Photographs illustrating chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mt – Magnetite, Bt - biotite

Figure 3: Photographs illustrating molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralisation within B-veins.

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mo – Molybdenite

Figure 4: Photographs illustrating bornite mineralisation within A-veins.

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Bn – Bornite

Below we present assay results for the entire three holes given the significance of the intervals drilled and the fact that anomalous mineralisation was encountered throughout each hole.

Table 1: Drill hole collars.

Hole East

(UTM-WGS84) West

(UTM-WGS84) RL Dip/ Azimuth

(°/°UTM) Depth

(m) 22-MT-001 609070 9292172 294.8 60/ 90 incl. 234.20 22-MT-002 608975 9292462 280.0 60/ 173.6 incl. 210.57 22-MT-003 609120 9292222 298.0 60/ 180 incl. 250.78

Table 2: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-001.