Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda

Serabi Gold plc
·14 min read
In this article:
  SRBIF
Serabi Gold plc
Serabi Gold plc

Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on the successful maiden drill programme of the Matilda Prospect within the Palito Complex in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

A PDF version of this release including all images can be accessed using the following link - https://bit.ly/3unOYcZ

Highlights

  • Assay results from the first-pass three-hole diamond drilling programme into the Matilda Prospect confirm the discovery of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system. Anomalous mineralisation was encountered along the entire length of each hole with average grades of each hole over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”)1:

    • 234.20m @ 0.26% Cu Eq (22-MT-001)

    • 210.57m @ 0.20% Cu Eq (22-MT-002)

    • 250.75m @ 0.23% Cu Eq (22-MT-003)

  • Higher grade copper equivalent intercepts include

    • 7.55m @ 0.52% Cu Eq from 57.00m (22-MT-001)

    • 21.00m @ 0.44% Cu Eq from 113.00m including 7.85m @ 0.67% Cu Eq from 113.00m and 3.60m @ 1.02% Cu Eq from 117.25m (22-MT-001)

    • 19.08m @ 0.51% Cu Eq from 215.12m (22-MT-001) and open at depth

    • 19.40m @ 0.35% Cu Eq from 38.25m including 8.75m @ 0.43% Cu Eq from 38.25m (22-MT-002)

    • 4.45m @ 0.57% Cu Eq from 77.30m (22-MT-002)

    • 2.75m @ 0.73% Cu Eq from 193.85m (22-MT-002)

    • 37.05m @ 0.37% Cu Eq from 43.40m including 2.50m @ 0.50% Cu Eq from 43.40m (22-MT-003)

    • 22.90m @ 0.47% Cu Eq from 127.10m (22-MT-003)

  • Drilling targeted the high grade portion of a 2.5km by 1.2km Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly although the area with the highest magnetic signature remains untested.

  • Follow-up work to initially focus on higher definition of magnetics and soil geochemistry to help target the next drilling programme.

  • Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.

Mike Hodgson CEO said

It is obviously great news to confirm the discovery of a porphyry on our property. We now plan to follow-up with infill geophysical and geochemical surveys to help us better understand where we are within the system and focus future drilling. Significantly, the three holes completed to date targeted the geochemical high, but the core of the magnetic high has yet to be tested. We have engaged a number of external porphyry experts to assist us with moving this exciting programme forward.

“This is a very promising time for Serabi and between this discovery, the excellent progress with the development of Coringa, improved production from the Palito Complex, and advancing all our high priority regional targets, we look forward to updating all our stakeholders.

1 Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.

Background

The Matilda Prospect is centered ~5km west-northwest, along the strike projection of the Sao Chico Mine, and 3km east – southeast of the Toucano Prospect drilled in 2021 which returned significant gold results hosted within breccia zones including 7.15m @ 258.24g/t Au (news release dated 07 April 2021).

Matilda was identified through systematic soil sampling on a 400m by 50m regional grid along the westward extension of the Sao Chico vein zone aimed at infilling data gaps within the regional geochemical coverage. The prospect was subsequently infilled to a 200m by 50m spacing following the identification of the Matilda and Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo anomalies.

Matilda manifests as a 2.5km by 1.2km, crescent shaped, 200ppm Cu in soil geochemical anomaly, elongated in a NW-SE direction. It is coincident with anomalous Au, Mo (offset to the west), W, Te, K (+/- Ag, Sn, Be, Ba, Mg) and depletion of Bi, Sb, Zn, Pb & Mn in comparison to the surrounding host rocks.

Three angled drill holes totalling 695.55m were completed in April 2022 targeting below the centre of the geochemical anomaly. Hole 22-MT-001 was drilled to 234.2m towards the east, intersecting vein arrays in a sub-parallel orientation, subsequently holes 22-MT-002 (210.57m) and 22-MT-003 (250.78m) were drilled to the south to intersect the vein arrays perpendicularly. Hole 22-MT-003 was drilled perpendicular to hole 22-MT-001 to better test the mineralisation encountered in the earlier hole.

Figure 1:   Plan of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces.
To access an image of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3AxItYK

The intersected geology is indicative of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system, with classical veinlets, stockwork and stringers (including A, B, EB and M-type veins) with extensive chalcopyrite (+/- bornite) and molybdenite mineralisation in all three holes within a potassic altered monzogranite host. Future exploration will target a number of aspects of this mineralisation including:

  • identifying the intrusions that caused the mineralising event where an increase in mineralised vein density would be expected more proximally

  • targeting the blind magnetic highs flanking the central Cu-Au soil anomaly, potentially indicative of a magnetite alteration and better mineralisation

  • testing the core of the slightly offset Mo soil anomaly

  • identifying a more bornite rich zones

  • targeting the Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo soil anomaly, potentially a second porphyry mineralised centre.

A number of experienced independent porphyry experts have been engaged to assist with analysing the results of the first three drill holes and developing the subsequent phase of exploration.

Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.

Figure 2: Photographs illustrating chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
To access an image of chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3OXqBdU

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mt – Magnetite, Bt - biotite

Figure 3: Photographs illustrating molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralisation within B-veins.
To access an image of molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization within B-veins.
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yEqpeb

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mo – Molybdenite

Figure 4: Photographs illustrating bornite mineralisation within A-veins.
To access an image of bornite mineralisation within A-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yilfDt

Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Bn – Bornite

Below we present assay results for the entire three holes given the significance of the intervals drilled and the fact that anomalous mineralisation was encountered throughout each hole.

Table 1: Drill hole collars.

Hole

East
(UTM-WGS84)

West
(UTM-WGS84)

RL

Dip/ Azimuth
(°/°UTM)

Depth
(m)

22-MT-001

609070

9292172

294.8

60/ 90 incl.

234.20

22-MT-002

608975

9292462

280.0

60/ 173.6 incl.

210.57

22-MT-003

609120

9292222

298.0

60/ 180 incl.

250.78

Table 2: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-001.

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Gold grade
(ppb)

Copper grade
(ppm)

Molybdenum grade
(ppm)

Copper equivalent grade
(%)

0

1

1

85

458

52.1

0.13%

1

2

1

98

474

57.2

0.15%

2

3

1

102

501

57.3

0.15%

3

4

1

72

446

53.1

0.12%

4

5

1

79

457

54.5

0.13%

5

6

1

85

490

54.4

0.14%

6

7

1

112

456

49.5

0.15%

7

8

1

85

449

56.2

0.13%

8

9

1

88

582

58.5

0.15%

9

10

1

76

735

56.3

0.16%

10

11

1

119

728

38.6

0.18%

11

12

1

122

673

34.9

0.17%

12

13

1

75

695

40

0.14%

13

14

1

76

704

40.2

0.14%

14

15

1

89

726

31.6

0.15%

15

16

1

73

682

34.4

0.14%

16

17

1

69

640

75.7

0.15%

17

18

1

60

587

75

0.14%

18

19

1

63

607

215

0.22%

19

20.1

1.1

38

552

137

0.15%

20.1

21.4

1.3

60

702

42.3

0.13%

21.4

22.15

0.75

129

1025

8.35

0.20%

22.15

23.15

1

306

1665

35.1

0.40%

23.15

24.15

1

31

1045

4.66

0.13%

24.15

25

0.85

29

935

7.69

0.12%

25

26

1

31

502

8.39

0.08%

26

27

1

14

258

16.5

0.04%

27

28

1

26

355

21.5

0.06%

28

29

1

38

1015

115

0.19%

29

30

1

38

850

4.51

0.11%

30

31

1

23

692

10.3

0.09%

31

32

1

23

651

16.55

0.09%

32

33

1

17

447

9.12

0.06%

33

34

1

16

357

9.63

0.05%

34

35

1

29

518

3.92

0.07%

35

36

1

20

544

1.93

0.07%

36

37

1

22

633

11.25

0.08%

37

37.7

0.7

31

782

94.8

0.15%

37.7

39

1.3

44

1390

58.7

0.20%

39

40

1

48

1340

16.9

0.18%

40

41

1

56

1525

10.2

0.20%

41

42

1

46

929

23.9

0.14%

42

43

1

63

1555

34.5

0.22%

43

44.25

1.25

67

1570

102.5

0.26%

44.25

44.75

0.5

52

2100

71.4

0.28%

44.75

46

1.25

45

2720

30.6

0.32%

46

47

1

118

2150

55.6

0.33%

47

48

1

61

1865

38.7

0.25%

48

49

1

30

1180

49.3

0.16%

49

50.1

1.1

73

1095

80.2

0.20%

50.1

51.4

1.3

33

1660

44.7

0.21%

51.4

52.4

1

18

1350

8.63

0.15%

52.4

53.4

1

26

1185

34

0.15%

53.4

54.7

1.3

34

1090

98.8

0.18%

54.7

56

1.3

55

1065

84

0.19%

56

57

1

73

2060

11.9

0.26%

57

58

1

108

3100

25

0.40%

58

59

1

103

2950

11.25

0.37%

59

60

1

67

2250

49.3

0.30%

60

60.9

0.9

56

1535

50.8

0.22%

60.9

61.8

0.9

95

2190

12.1

0.29%

61.8

62.5

0.7

54

1790

32.1

0.23%

62.5

63.25

0.75

380

8590

13.05

1.13%

63.25

64.55

1.3

318

8210

104

1.10%

64.55

65

0.45

59

1590

17.95

0.21%

65

66

1

49

1250

7.2

0.16%

66

67

1

72

1225

11.4

0.18%

67

68

1

56

1830

11.05

0.23%

68

69.3

1.3

26

950

40.1

0.13%

69.3

70

0.7

36

925

12.2

0.12%

70

71

1

63

1635

20.1

0.22%

71

72

1

71

2430

8.86

0.30%

72

73

1

87

2180

69.5

0.31%

73

74

1

153

4790

20.2

0.60%

74

75

1

178

6290

29.9

0.77%

75

76

1

71

2480

108.5

0.35%

76

77

1

90

2770

75.5

0.38%

77

77.8

0.8

47

1535

107.5

0.24%

77.8

78.6

0.8

56

1650

294

0.36%

78.6

79.45

0.85

42

1690

29.8

0.21%

79.45

80.35

0.9

47

1865

117

0.28%

80.35

81.35

1

87

2840

33

0.36%

81.35

82.35

1

82

2450

61

0.33%

82.35

83.35

1

164

3870

48.5

0.53%

83.35

84.55

1.2

30

1210

175

0.23%

84.55

85.75

1.2

25

979

16.55

0.12%

85.75

87

1.25

65

2090

18.55

0.26%

87

88

1

96

2990

24.7

0.38%

88

89

1

84

3110

17.4

0.38%

89

90

1

53

1865

10.4

0.23%

90

91

1

51

1600

6.3

0.20%

91

92

1

44

1630

12.8

0.20%

92

93

1

65

2120

19.05

0.27%

93

94

1

59

1815

29.2

0.24%

94

95

1

54

1685

7.11

0.21%

95

96

1

67

1250

2.84

0.17%

96

96.6

0.6

35

959

3.55

0.12%

96.6

97.9

1.3

52

1640

5

0.20%

97.9

99

1.1

38

1255

92.6

0.20%

99

100

1

33

1110

10.8

0.14%

100

101

1

23

871

1205

0.73%

101

102

1

17

726

65.2

0.12%

102

103

1

21

853

40.1

0.12%

103

104

1

27

1095

16.15

0.14%

104

105

1

28

1090

11.7

0.13%

105

106

1

64

1720

71.6

0.25%

106

107

1

47

1495

6.88

0.19%

107

108

1

74

2630

57.4

0.34%

108

109

1

29

1080

42.4

0.15%

109

110

1

26

811

5.73

0.10%

110

111

1

22

1035

17.35

0.13%

111

112

1

51

1535

5.12

0.19%

112

113

1

23

911

3.76

0.11%

113

114

1

100

3510

41.3

0.44%

114

115

1

158

4980

33.2

0.63%

115

116

1

34

983

6.69

0.13%

116

117.25

1.25

69

1890

184

0.33%

117.25

118

0.75

268

7960

42.1

1.00%

118

119

1

273

9550

38.2

1.16%

119

120

1

236

6840

6.5

0.85%

120

120.85

0.85

264

8690

5.57

1.06%

120.85

121.85

1

29

1010

10.2

0.13%

121.85

122.55

0.7

39

1140

11.5

0.15%

122.55

123.55

1

40

1690

33.4

0.21%

123.55

124.25

0.7

31

1120

9.53

0.14%

124.25

125.15

0.9

31

1085

16.05

0.14%

125.15

126.15

1

239

6680

20.2

0.84%

126.15

127

0.85

88

2990

10.75

0.37%

127

127.55

0.55

92

2840

3.63

0.35%

127.55

128.25

0.7

57

1930

72.9

0.27%

128.25

128.9

0.65

149

3910

12.8

0.50%

128.9

129.6

0.7

137

4260

41.2

0.54%

129.6

130

0.4

86

2800

6.89

0.34%

130

130.45

0.45

32

1075

9.6

0.13%

130.45

131.45

1

132

3580

16.2

0.46%

131.45

132

0.55

19

731

68.6

0.12%

132

133

1

78

2470

16.45

0.31%

133

134

1

41

1385

121

0.23%

134

134.75

0.75

43

1445

141.5

0.25%

134.75

136

1.25

58

2110

69.4

0.29%

136

137

1

32

974

10.7

0.13%

137

138

1

53

1680

46.2

0.23%

138

139.25

1.25

49

1580

18.45

0.20%

139.25

140.25

1

21

925

7.07

0.11%

140.25

141.25

1

37

1410

16.4

0.18%

141.25

142.25

1

24

922

11.8

0.12%

142.25

143.25

1

25

945

18.5

0.12%

143.25

144.25

1

53

1875

194

0.32%

144.25

145.25

1

37

1135

16.1

0.15%

145.25

146.25

1

26

1105

38.3

0.15%

146.25

147.3

1.05

52

1285

44

0.19%

147.3

148.25

0.95

37

1255

74.9

0.19%

148.25

149.25

1

44

1500

193.5

0.28%

149.25

150.25

1

69

2010

43.1

0.27%

150.25

150.75

0.5

36

1255

53.9

0.18%

150.75

152

1.25

11

184.5

32.3

0.04%

152

153

1

15

665

10.2

0.08%

153

154

1

26

206

15.35

0.05%

154

155

1

11

457

9.61

0.06%

155

156

1

14

481

22.2

0.07%

156

157

1

18

354

16.45

0.06%

157

158

1

14

799

8.1

0.09%

158

158.7

0.7

9

668

9.05

0.08%

158.7

159.35

0.65

46

219

25.2

0.07%

159.35

160

0.65

48

1630

34.1

0.21%

160

160.35

0.35

12

346

65.2

0.08%

160.35

161

0.65

71

1995

90.1

0.30%

161

161.7

0.7

104

4020

143

0.55%

161.7

163

1.3

7

177

9.77

0.03%

163

164

1

20

709

32.7

0.10%

164

165

1

12

523

14.2

0.07%

165

166

1

14

651

5.08

0.08%

166

167.1

1.1

17

942

21.5

0.12%

167.1

167.4

