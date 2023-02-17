U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,074.25
    -25.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    -149.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,376.75
    -105.75 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.00
    -10.30 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -2.33 (-2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.30
    -14.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.31 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    +2.59 (+14.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7240
    +0.7740 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,817.03
    -721.38 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.81
    -16.57 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,991.46
    -21.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Drilling Stabilizers Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 11.41 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2022-2028; Rising Exploration and Production Activities in the Oil and Gas Industry Propels Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's research report on the drilling stabilizers market is an indispensable tool for investors and market participants looking for a comprehensive and reliable understanding of the industry. This report presents an extensive market analysis, providing crucial insights into industry trends, technological advancements, financial positioning, and regional market analysis. The report also covers the key strategies and initiatives companies adopt to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Westford, USA, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America has emerged as a leading revenue contributor in the drilling stabilizers market. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in oil exploration and production activities, growing concern about energy security, and advancements in drilling technologies that enable greater efficiency and condensed drilling time. As drilling activities increase onshore and offshore globally, the market is anticipated to expand more quickly. Exploiting new markets in developing nations creates new opportunities for investors and drilling stabilizer producers. As the market continues to grow, opportunities are created for investors and drilling stabilizer producers to expand their operations and increase their market share.

SkyQuest has reported that the United States is one of the world's largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, accounting for approximately 18.9% and 24.4% of global production in 2021, respectively. This surge in production can be attributed to the robust drilling of shale gas reserves that are from the Permian Basin, which has resulted in a significant boost for the drilling stabilizers market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drilling Stabilizers Market"

  • Pages - 253

  • Tables - 88

  • Figures - 66

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/drilling-stabilizers-market

The drilling stabilizer is a key component of a drill string's bottom hole assembly (BHA). It plays a critical role in stabilizing the BHA in the borehole, preventing accidental vibration, sidetracking, and trapped pipe during drilling operations. The size and type of drilling stabilizer used depend on the specific drilling requirements, such as the diameter and depth of the borehole, the type of formation being drilled, and the type of drill bit being used.

Prominent Players in Drilling Stabilizers Market

  • National Oilwell Varco

  • Schlumberger

  • Sandvik AB

  • BICO Drilling Products

  • Drillstar Industries

  • Redback Drilling Tools

  • Tasman

  • Adriatic Europe

  • Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

  • Weatherford International

  • LOG Oiltools

  • Dynomax Drilling Tools

  • Sovonex Technology

  • Dando Drilling International Ltd

  • Cougar Drilling Solutions

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/drilling-stabilizers-market

Offshore Segment Witnesses Higher Traction Thanks to Major Technological Innovations in Offshore Drilling and Production Techniques

According to market research, the offshore segment is predicted to dominate the drilling stabilizers market with the highest CAGR of 9.10% from 2023 to 2028. This trend is expected to continue, with offshore-based drilling stabilizers showing the largest market share in North America at 36%. The offshore segment is expected to experience significant growth due to discovery of new oil and gas fields in offshore locations. In 2020, approximately 37 new oil and gas discoveries were made, estimated to have around eight billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe). These discoveries are likely to fuel the demand for drilling stabilizers in the offshore sector.

The North American region dominates the global drilling stabilizers market due to its abundant natural resources and well-established oil and gas industry. In addition, North America is a hub for several developed nations, including the United States and Canada, which have large oil and gas reserves. The United States, in particular, is one of the world's top producers of crude oil and natural gas. In 2021, it contributed 18.6% and 23.7%, respectively, to the worldwide output of these resources. This dominance can be attributed to the country's vast shale formations and technological advancements in drilling techniques.

Integral Blade Stabilizer Segment to Drive Significant Sales as a Result of High Demand for High-Quality Drilling Tools

The drilling stabilizers market is segmented into various types, and among them, the integral blade stabilizer segment held a significant share in 2022. According to SkyQuest's forecast, this segment is expected to dominate the market from 2023 to 2028 due to its significant market share and high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.68%. The increased demand for integral blade stabilizers can be attributed to their effectiveness in preventing deviation in drilling operations. Therefore, they are widely used in various offshore and directional drilling applications, including onshore and offshore.

With the increasing demand for oil and gas, the Asia Pacific market is set to become a significant player in the drilling stabilizers industry. The Asia Pacific region has seen exponential growth in oil and gas exploration and increased production operations in recent years, which is expected to continue until 2028. China, India, and Indonesia are among the top countries in the region with large oil and gas reserves and have been actively exploring and producing these resources. As a result, the market for drilling stabilizers in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in the coming years.

SkyQuest's analysis of the drilling stabilizers market using Porter's Five Forces model provides valuable insights into the industry's competitive landscape. The intense competitive rivalry in the market is high, as numerous suppliers compete for business. It alerts companies to differentiate themselves through product innovation, pricing, and other factors. Therefore, industry analysis is particularly useful for companies aiming to improve their market position and grow their businesses.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/drilling-stabilizers-market

Key Developments in Drilling Stabilizers Market

  • Seadrill Limited has recently confirmed that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. subsidiaries to sell off its legal entities that operate seven jack-up rigs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This move marks a significant development for both companies, as Seadrill is one of the world's leading offshore drilling contractors. At the same time, ADES Arabia is a prominent oil and gas drilling company based in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, the sale of these legal entities will allow ADES Arabia to expand its operations and increase its presence in the Kingdom's rapidly growing energy market.

  • Enteq, a leading provider of oil and gas drilling technology, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking new tool for directional drilling - the SABER Tool. This innovative alternative to the traditional rotary steerable system (RSS) utilizes internally directed pressure differentials to achieve true "at-bit" geosteering, enabling greater precision and control during the drilling process. This innovative technology allows for more precise steering, resulting in more accurate wellbore placement and improved drilling efficiency.

  • Schlumberger and Aramco, two of the largest players in the energy industry, have recently announced their plans to collaborate on a digital platform that aims to provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. The proposed platform will offer companies in various industries, such as oil and gas, utilities, and steel, the ability to collect, measure, report, and verify their emissions.

Key Questions Answered in Drilling Stabilizers Market Report

  • What are the most impactful drivers positively or negatively influencing the market's overall growth in different regions?

  • How have recent innovations and key events affected the target market, and what implications does this have for market growth in the future?

  • What companies or organizations are leading the charge in developing and implementing new technologies in the target market, and what competitive advantages do they have over others?

  • How are different regions responding to changing regulatory landscapes in the target market, and what strategies have been effective in navigating these changes?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Grinding Machine Market

Global Pressure Pumping Market

Global Micro Motor Market

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger says BYD was his best investment at Berkshire Hathaway—it’s ‘almost ridiculous’ how much it’s beating Elon Musk’s Tesla

    Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in BYD—now the world's top-selling EV brand—in 2008.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    FEATURE Presidents Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday, which falls on Monday, Feb. 20, in 2023, may come as a breather for investors, who have had to navigate a volatile stock market of late.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • ‘Working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity.’ Time to get real about how long you’ll really work.

    Financial advisers and retirement coaches often have two words for people in their 50s and 60s concerned about retirement: Work longer. Doing so, they say, can boost their savings, help them receive larger Social Security benefits by delaying claiming them and provide something to do in unretirement. “As it currently stands, working longer is not a realistic cure for retirement insecurity for many Americans,” write Lisa F. Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies, and Beth C. Truesdale, a sociologist and research fellow at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a visiting scientist at Berkman’s center.

  • OPEC’s Static Oil Supply Strategy Promises Year of Two Halves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaSaudi Arabia’s pledge that OPEC+ will hold oil supplies steady is setting up global oil markets for a year of two contrasting halves. Saudi Energy

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • IRS singles out tax payments 4 states sent last year as taxable

    Most residents in states that distributed some kind of stimulus payments last year don’t have to report them on their federal returns. But some residents in four states do — largely because of how their states designed these payments.

  • Transocean Looks Primed for More Upside, but Be Patient

    Traders should let the offshore drilling company's stock trade sideways for a bit longer before jumping in.

  • Good News: There's an Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Moderna Stock Falls as Study of Flu Vaccine Has Mixed Results

    The shot got a strong immune response, but wasn't shown to be more effective than other vaccines.

  • MPW Soars 8% In One Day: What In The World Happened?

    Stocks can fly up or down very quickly for many reasons, including rumors, analyst upgrades or downgrades, dividend increases or solid earnings reports that beat the Street. But when a stock that has been sinking — both short and long term — suddenly soars 8% in one day on heavier than usual volume, it bears a closer look. Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that soared 8% on Feb. 16. What in the world happened? Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based

  • Deere Delivers the Beat-and-Raise Quarter Investors Wanted. The Stock Jumps.

    Deere reports fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.55 a share from $11.4 billion in equipment sales. Wall Street was looking for earnings of $5.57 a share from $11.3 billion in equipment sales.

  • Here’s where the 60/40 could really fail you. But a better option may be under your nose.

    Only in 1974 — the year of Watergate, OPEC embargoes, gas lines and recession — did the standard, benchmark, middle-of-the-road investment portfolio lose more value than it did in 2022. The so-called “balanced” or “60/40” portfolio, consisting of 60% U.S. large-company stocks and 40% U.S. bonds, lost a staggering 23% of its value last year in real money (meaning when adjusted for inflation). The point about 60/40—the point at least sold to savers by Wall Street — is that the 40% invested in “safe” bonds is supposed to balance out the risks of the 60% invested in stocks.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.

  • The Extraordinary Exit of the Women of Silicon Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: High profile women are heading for the exits.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteTesla Recalls More Than 362,000 Cars Due to Self-Driving Crash RiskChina Warns of Retaliat

  • Why Does My Bank Have Savings Account Transfer Limits? It's My Money!

    Some banks limit how often you can transfer money out of a savings account. Exceeding the allowed quota of transfers via ATM, electronic bill payment or other methods could result in being charged a fee, having your savings account changed … Continue reading → The post Savings Account Transfer Limit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.