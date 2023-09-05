Drink it in: National Grind not just a coffee shop

ELLWOOD CITY ― National Grind is not just a coffee shop on the corner of Fifth Street and Lawrence Avenue, it is a small business with a big heart for the local community.

When owner Robert Rivers says he is open to opportunities, he means opportunities to do business and help others.

Robert Rivers standing at the counter of his coffee shop, National Grind in Ellwood City.

The sign in the window says it all: "Hungry - Need Help. You are welcome to free food and hot coffee and space to keep warm during business hours. Please ask a staff member inside. We guarantee complete and total discretion. Any other help, we will direct you to the proper place. Robert and Jackie Rivers, owners of National Grind."

He has answered the calls for help from a domestic violence situation and Rivers was able to connect her to people who could help to a young teenage girl who needed to call her father. When her father asked her whose phone she was using she said, "Some man's." Rivers quickly assured her father that his daughter was safe in National Grind.

"We are here to help. We have each other's backs," he said.

In his 10 years in business Rivers has built relationships in the business community and in the community at large. With his wife, Jackie, Rivers has built his business on family values.

"We welcome everyone. The world is so divided we hope this is a place where everyone feels welcomed and valued," he said.

National Grind is a place to have meetings, bring your laptop, sit by the window and watch folks go by. First-timers and regulars feel at home and make connections. It’s the place for really good coffee and great conversations, a place for friends of all ages to hang out.

National Grind coffee shop in Ellwood City offers many tasty options. Pictured is shop co-owner Robert Rivers.

There is a blackboard where people can write messages and Rivers recalls that a woman and her daughter were there for coffee and the mother died that evening. The daughter felt the connection and the next day she came in and wrote on the blackboard "I love you, Mom."

"It’s great to be here. You never know who will come in the door," Rivers said. "We've had people who were in movies being made locally and many local celebrities."

Customers like the family vibe and regulars have watched Rivers' sons, Robert, 9, and Erik, 6, grow from toddlers to busy young boys.

Robert Rivers is co-owner of National Grind coffee shop in Ellwood City.

There is an interesting Artist's Corner where local artists display their work and post a brief biography. Recently, Anthony Lordi was the featured artist.

National Grind's focus is on fresh ground coffee, and recently Rivers bought a top-of-the-line espresso machine, but he also offers a variety of grab-and-go options. Rivers prepares most of the food including his popular macaroni salad that is advertised as 'almost world famous' and other options, including potato salad, quiche, fresh fruit, dips and toasted bagel with chicken or egg salad. You can also order online and pick it up. With his commitment to helping other businesses, Rivers uses Marburger milk and sweets from Kimmel's bakery.

There is a full menu of beverages including the favorites and some seasonal choices like Almond Joy cold cup or Caramel cocoanut cold cup. The Hope-n-aid is made with lemon and butterfly syrup, and $1 of the price goes to Club Hope.

Rivers recalled that COVID was a difficult time that changed the landscape of business. "COVID was a bad experience, but we received an outpouring of support from the community. I hope my children never have to experience that time," he said.

When he was only 23, Rivers opened his business and became a partner in community revitalization.

"I just started the business. Even if you are scared, take the chance," he said. "I'm glad I did. I am dedicated to being a part of our community."

