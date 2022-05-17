U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,049.36
    +41.35 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,409.24
    +185.82 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,802.85
    +140.06 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.05
    +23.62 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.87
    +0.67 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0100 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9480
    +0.0710 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0154 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3190
    +0.2660 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,071.87
    +495.90 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.56
    +432.88 (+178.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.62
    +38.82 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Drip aims to provide thrill of live commerce to NFTs, physical collectibles

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Javaughn Lawrence was wandering around Eniac Ventures’ entrepreneur-in-residence program in 2020 looking for a product, and found inspiration from some Pokémon cards.

He joined a Facebook group for Pokémon collectors and started watching people host what he called “ripping and shipping,” where they were ripping open packs of Pokémon cards and selling them.

“It was interesting, but the actual experience was very bad,” Lawrence recalls. “The video was slow, the chat was laggy and you also had to pay using five different payment methods. However, people were still coming on to buy, and they were super engaged, super kind and super involved with it.”

Lawrence came away with a pack of cards for himself, but also the idea of building something better. He and Sameep Sheth began hacking together what would become Drip in January 2021.

javaughn lawrence, drip
javaughn lawrence, drip

Javaughn Lawrence, co-founder and CEO of Drip. Image Credits: Drip

Lawrence considers Drip “the Shopify for livestream commerce,” providing tooling so users can run livestream auctions, drops or buy it now formats via Drip’s existing marketplace.

Live commerce is most popular in China where sales are expected to hit $423 billion in 2022. That compares to the U.S. live commerce market, which is poised to reach $35 billion in sales by 2024.

Drip is also competing in an increasingly crowded landscape dominated by Whatnot and Popshop. To leverage that future demand, the company is also developing some unique features to allow users to embed the livestream into their web properties so they can simultaneously capture the majority of their audience and for third-party developers to build experiences on top of our ecosystem.

In addition, sellers can collect cash or cryptocurrency for their physical products and soon Ethereum-based NFTs. Drip takes a 6% cut of the transactions for now, with Lawrence saying they may create a subscription product down the line.

The company initially brought in several hundred thousand dollars in seed funding, but began growing over 20 times in monthly volume and grew to a team of 19. That’s when Lawrence and Sheth decided to go after additional funding. They raised another $28.5 million in a combined seed and Series A round that included $23 million in Series A dollars at over a $100 million valuation.

The rounds were led by Base10, Kindred, Eniac Ventures and Harlem Capital with participation from a group of angel investors, including Axie Infinity founder Jeff Zirlin; Nick Tomaino, a general partner at 1confirmation and early Coinbase hire; Brian Long and Andrew Jones at Attentive; Ramnik Arora, head of product at FTX through his fund Toy Ventures; and Chris Bennett, CEO of WonderSchool.

With this new round of funding, Drip will scale its NFT selling efforts, including on-chain transactions on Ethereum and seller acquisitions, as well as decentralizing access to its live selling capabilities and growing the team, especially in engineering, product, partnerships and operations.

One of the emergent behaviors the Drip co-founders have seen is some users actually taking screen recordings of the NFT reveal or having a friend on a video chat with them. That is what the company is out to change.

“The NFT purchasing experience, on a whole, is a very social experience,” Lawrence added. “Right now, people are kind of hacking that together. Being a part of a community is the core interaction and video will solve that and help to engage the community afterwards as well.”

How social commerce is bridging Southeast Asia’s infrastructure gaps

Recommended Stories

  • WhatsApp is testing a feature that lets you quietly leave groups

    When the feature rolls out, the app will only notify group admins when you leave.

  • Netflix is using subscribers as focus groups for unreleased shows

    Netflix is screening movies and TV shows in advance to some subscribers.

  • Zoom is worth less than it was before the pandemic

    Zoom became a household name in March 2020 as millions of people were suddenly forced to work from their kitchens and bedrooms. Although video conferencing was far from a new technology, Zoom became the preferred application for almost every form of workplace communication. Just over two years later, travel restrictions are easing, the tech market is sagging amid rising interest rates, and Zoom’s stock price has fallen to pre-pandemic levels, down 83% from its all-time high in October 2020.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • Coinbase Expands Features, Allowing Some App Users to Access Ethereum-Based Dapps

    Coinbase app users will be able to purchase NFTs across different platforms along with trade on decentralized exchanges.

  • Hinge's latest feature aims to help users spark conversations about self-care

    Dating app Hinge is introducing a new "Self-Care Prompts" feature that is designed to inspire initial conversations between matches about self-care priorities. Hinge's in-app prompts are conversation starters that users answer as part of their profiles and are displayed to potential matches. With this latest launch, users can now select up to three new self-care prompts to spark conversations about mental health awareness.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • ATTN: Acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for $100 Million

    Candle Media, the next-gen media roll-up play run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a media company that produces short-form news and topical entertainment content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. According to a source familiar with the pact, Candle Media is paying […]

  • Oracle Corp. reports drop in shares tendered by Cerner Corp. stockholders

    The Austin-based tech company offered a report on the progress of its tender offer to buy Cerner in a recent release.

  • China’s PBOC keeps key policy rates unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged Monday, suggesting that it may maintain benchmark loan rates at the same level as last month.

  • Exclusive-Gaming gear provider Turtle Beach nears board deal with Donerail -sources

    (Reuters) -Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach's outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – US Retail Sales Report Sets the Tone

    Trader reaction to 129.147 is likely to determine the direction of the USD/JPY on Tuesday.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Forges $10.5 Billion Deal With Holcim

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss building-materials firm Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, currently the richest person in Asia, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Co

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Dumps Another 7 Million Shares Of Rivian?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Early Breakout Over .6941 Puts .7048 – .7099 on Radar

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6941.

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • Princeton Joins School Bond Wave With $600 Million for Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Princeton University plans to bring its sterling credit rating to a battered bond market with a sale of $600 million of debt to help finance an expansion of its New Jersey campus as it prepares to accommodate hundreds more undergraduate students.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very,