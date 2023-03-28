U.S. markets closed

Drip Irrigation Market is estimated to be US$ 14.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period - BY PMI

PMI
·7 min read
PMI
PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Drip Irrigation Market, By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals and Oil Seeds & Pulses), By Components (Filters, Pressure, Pumps, Valves, Emitters and Drip Tubes), By Application (Greenhouse, Agriculture and Landscape and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029” in its research database.

Covina, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Drip Irrigation Market accounted for US$ 5.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.54 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.3%.

The drip irrigation market is a growing sector within the agriculture industry. Drip irrigation systems provide a precise and efficient way to water crops, resulting in increased yields and reduced water usage. The market is driven by factors such as rising demand for food due to population growth, increasing awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation systems, and government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices. North America and Europe are mature markets for drip irrigation systems, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth due to its large agricultural sector and increasing adoption of modern farming techniques.


Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Tea Tree Oil Market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/903

Attribute

Details

Base year for estimation            

2020

Forecast period

2020 – 2030

Market representation

Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Scope of the Report:

  1. Global Drip Irrigation Market, By Crop Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Fruits & Vegetables

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Cereals & Pulses

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Turf & Ornamentals

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Oil Seeds & Pulses

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  2. Global Drip Irrigation Market, By Components 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Filters

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Pressure

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Pumps

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Valves

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Emitters

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Drip Tubes

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  3. Global Drip Irrigation Market, By Application 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Greenhouse

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Agriculture and Landscapes

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/903

Competitive Landscape:

  • Lindsay Corporation

  • The Toro Company

  • Netafim Limited

  • Rain Bird Corporation

  • Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

  • Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp.

  • Antelco Pty Ltd.

  • EPC Industries

Market Dynamics:

The Drip Irrigation Market is influenced by various market dynamics that impact supply and demand, pricing, and competition. Some of the key market dynamics are:

  1. Increasing demand for food: The need for food is rising as a result of the expanding world population. Crops can be grown more effectively and sustainably with drip irrigation systems since they may use less water while producing higher yields.

  2. Rising awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation: Demand for drip irrigation systems is rising as farmers and governments become more aware of their advantages. More yields, less water use, and better soil moisture control are some of the main advantages of drip irrigation.

  3. Government initiatives: Initiated by several governments worldwide, sustainable agriculture methods are being promoted. These programmes frequently feature subsidies or other rewards to persuade farmers to use drip irrigation or other more effective irrigation methods.

  4. High initial costs: The high initial installation cost of drip irrigation systems is one of the obstacles to their acceptance. This is less of a barrier, though, as technology advances and more cost-effective devices become accessible.

  5. Technological advancements: To increase the efficiency and efficacy of drip irrigation systems, businesses are always coming up with new ideas. For instance, modern systems that optimise water consumption and cut waste employ sensors and automation.

  6. Climate change: In some areas, the requirement for effective irrigation systems like drip irrigation is predicted to rise due to changing weather patterns and more frequent droughts.

Overall, the drip irrigation market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for food, government initiatives, and technological advancements.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

There are several key reasons to purchase Drip Irrigation Market reports, including:

  • Detailed analysis: The study offers insightful information on the market's major drivers and obstacles. Businesses may use this knowledge to comprehend market dynamics and create successful strategies.

  • Market insights: The study offers insightful information on the market's major drivers and obstacles. Businesses may use this knowledge to comprehend market dynamics and create successful strategies.

  • Competitive landscape: The drip irrigation market's competitive landscape is thoroughly analysed in the study, along with details on the top competitors, their market shares, and their business models. Businesses may use this information to discover market opportunities and challenges and create strong competitive strategies.

  • Regional analysis: In-depth analyses of the drip irrigation markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are included in the study. Businesses may use this information to comprehend local patterns and create tailored strategies.

  • Future outlook: The drip irrigation market's forecast for the future is discussed in the study, along with growth predictions and new trends. Businesses may use this knowledge to prepare for the future and make wise investment decisions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

  1. What is drip irrigation?

Drip irrigation is a type of irrigation system that delivers water directly to the root zone of plants, drop by drop. This results in more efficient water usage and can lead to increased crop yields.

  1. What are the benefits of drip irrigation?

Drip irrigation systems offer several benefits, including reduced water usage, increased crop yields, better control of soil moisture levels, and reduced weed growth.

  1. What is driving the growth of the drip irrigation market?

The drip irrigation market is being driven by factors such as increasing demand for food due to population growth, rising awareness about the benefits of drip irrigation systems, government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices, and technological advancements.

  1. What are the challenges of the drip irrigation market?

One of the challenges of the drip irrigation market is the high initial cost of installation compared to traditional irrigation methods. Additionally, there are challenges related to maintenance and repair of these systems.

  1. Which regions are expected to see the most growth in the drip irrigation market?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the drip irrigation market due to its large agricultural sector and increasing adoption of modern farming techniques.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

  • Micro Irrigation System Market - By Type (Drip and Micro Sprinkler), By Application (Orchard Crops & Vineyards, Field Crops, and Plantation Crops), By End-User (Farmers and Industrial Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

  • Precision Irrigation Market - By Type (Sprinkler Irrigation (Traditional Sprinklers, Center Pivot Sprinklers, and Lateral Move/ Linear Sprinklers), Drip Irrigation (Surface Drip Irrigation, Sub-Surface Drip Irrigation, and Precision Mobile Drip Irrigation), and Others), By Crop Type (Field Crops, Plantation Crops, Orchards and Vineyards, and Turf and Ornamentals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

  • Microencapsulation Market - By Technology (Spray, Emulsion, and Dripping), By Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, and Fragrances), By Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, and Textiles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Follow Us On:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook

CONTACT: To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights +1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Website- www.prophecymarketinsights.com


