U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.27
    +14.58 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,803.28
    -23.77 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,849.78
    +136.63 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.75
    +14.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.51
    -1.71 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.80
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0130 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1800
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.49
    +11.80 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.18
    -12.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Drip Irrigation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Emitter Type, Application, and Type

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The drip irrigation market is projected to reach US$ 23,313. 57 million by 2028 from US$ 9,287. 67 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13. 9% from 2022 to 2028. Micro-irrigation equipment and technologies are unaffordable for many small and marginal farmers.

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drip Irrigation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Emitter Type, Application, and Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295662/?utm_source=GNW
With the goal to provide financial assistance to farmers, the Government of India (GOI) initiated an awareness campaign to encourage a maximum number of farmers to switch to drip and sprinkler irrigation methods.

In September 2021, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, India, announced to offer agricultural irrigation equipment to the farmers on a subsidized basis under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.Subsidies were made available for the Kisan drip system mini, micro-sprinkler set, and portable sprinkler set under the plan.

In November 2021, the Government of Maharashtra, India, decided to increase subsidies to promote the use of micro-irrigation schemes.Netafim, an irrigation equipment manufacturer, offers micro-irrigation subsidy support to farmers through Netafim Agricultural Financing Agency (NAFA); a non-banking finance company offering customized financial solutions to boost the micro-irrigation ecosystem in India.

In Europe, large-scale drip irrigation projects propel the agricultural sector. The agricultural sector in Germany has gradually shifted from conventional irrigation techniques to advanced methods, supported by rising favorable prices and trade policies. Farmers are adopting innovative technologies such as sprinkler irrigation, which significantly drives adoption of the micro-irrigation systems across the country. IRRITEC SpA, Italy, is a world leader in smart irrigation and distributes its products in over 140 countries. The European Union’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050 encourages European crop growers to adopt climate-smart agriculture by 2030. It is likely to reduce annual agricultural carbon emissions by 6% and improve soil health by 14%. The State Society for Agricultural Infrastructure (Sociedad Estatal de Infraestructuras Agrarias, SEIASA) is an agency that funds irrigation modernization projects across Spain. In the last two decades, SEIASA has facilitated the investment of over ~US$ 2.37 billion in irrigation modernization in the country. The French government is encouraging the deployment of irrigated farming through the progressive removal of direct payments for irrigated crops and rural development funds offering mixed incentives. Most projects in France are focused on improving irrigation efficiency and building compensatory water storage schemes.

Collaborative public–private stakeholder actions address the global challenges to create necessary drip irrigation ecosystems. Thus, various governments are delivering infrastructure, incentives, and innovative policies to provide growth capital, which is driving the drip irrigation market growth.

Many manufacturing facilities in the North American drip irrigation market remained operational during fiscal 2021 after witnessing a severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Supply chain disruptions limited manufacture’s ability to procure certain commodities for production.

Continued strong demand for drip irrigation systems and equipment during fiscal 2021 forced companies, such as The Toro Company, to increase maintenance, rearrangement, and capital equipment installation services.As economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, the drip irrigation market players in North America are monitoring the adequacy of commodities supply and are using alternative suppliers when necessary to meet supply commitments.

Companies in the drip irrigation market in North America have entered into loan credit agreements with financial institutions for refinancing their outstanding borrowings in the global financial and commercial markets.Tempus Automation System, a Toro Ag business, was recognized as the 2021 New Product Winner by the Irrigation Association in the agriculture irrigation category.

The cloud-based system helps growers precisely control irrigation valves and monitor field parameters. Strong retail demand for new and enhanced drip irrigation equipment; increased shipments of professional irrigation products; and strong demand for agriculture, horticulture, greenhouse, and landscape equipment due to favorable industry trends would propel the drip irrigation market growth during 2022–2028.

The overall drip irrigation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the drip irrigation market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, drip irrigation market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the drip irrigation market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295662/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on

  • Rolls-Royce says CEO did not suggest Raytheon aimed to spin off P&W

    Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said its chief executive had not speculated that Raytheon Technologies might spin off rival engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W), rejecting a report published by an aviation website. "We would never comment on another company's structure and did not do so on this occasion," a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said. Asked by "The Air Current" if a potential Raytheon spin-off of P&W might change the conversation regarding Rolls and P&W possibly collaborating on engines for narrowbody airliners, CEO Warren East replied "Well, it might".

  • Chip-Making Machines Draw Record Orders for Dutch Tech Firm

    The world’s only manufacturer of a machine for making advanced semiconductors reported record orders as chip makers continue seeking to boost their production capabilities despite a recent slowdown in demand.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Oil futures pull back ahead of U.S. supply data

    Oil futures pull back Wednesday after industry data shows a rise in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories ahead of official inventory figures.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Rat-Plagued Warehouse Winds Down as Family Dollar Faces Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was fumigated and more than 1,000 rodent carcasses were removed, the rats are back.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingDavid Hernandez spotted three of the animals before 9 a.m. one recent morning. Davisha Silas found some dea

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Celsius reveals $1.2 billion hole and floats bitcoin mining fix during first day of bankruptcy trial

    Bankrupt crypto firm Celsius disclosed a shortfall of $1.2 billion in its first day court hearing on Monday.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingChina’s mobile phone shipments jumped 9.2% last month, led by overseas vendors such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. while domestic

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As June Quarter Earnings Report Nears?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.