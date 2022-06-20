U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0590
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,622.00
    +1,343.72 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.26
    +9.32 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.70
    +104.45 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Drip Irrigation Market Size Worth $23.31Bn by 2028 at 13.9% CAGR Led by Emitters Segment - Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global drip irrigation market research report provides deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, 50+ key company profiles, detailed SWOT and PEST analysis, in-depth market segmentation and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Drip Irrigation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, Pressure Pumps, and Others), Emitter Type (Inline and Online), Application (Agriculture, Green House, and Others), and Type (Surface and Subsurface)”, the global drip irrigation market is projected to reach $23.31 billion by 2028 from $9.28 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Drip Irrigation Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014283/


Drip Irrigation Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 9.28 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 23.31 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

174

No. Tables

115

No. of Charts & Figures

94

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Emitter Type, Application, and Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Drip Irrigation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.; Hunter Industries; Irritec S.P.A; Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.; Lindsay Corporation; Microjet; Netafim; Rain Bird Corporation; Rivulis; and The Toro Company are among the key players profiled during the study of the drip irrigation market. Several other essential market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014283/

In February 2022, Hunter Golf partnered with POGO, a turfgrass technology solutions provider. This partnership will help Hunter to fulfill their goal of providing innovative and easy-to-use products to greenkeepers.

In April 2022, Irritec entered into a strategic and commercial agreement for the development and international dissemination of a model of interconnected and sustainable agriculture. Irritec will act as an international distributor for Netsens.

Drip Irrigation Market: Key Insights
The drip irrigation market growth driven by the growing adoption of micro-irrigation for production of various crops and government programs and subsidies to promote drip irrigation systems deployments. In 2021, the emitters segment led the market, accounting for the largest share in the market.

Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00014283

Drip irrigation, also known as trickle irrigation, is a type of micro-irrigation that enables water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, preventing the wastage of water and washout of important nutrients. It is an efficient and economical way to water crops. The system comprises emitters, drip tubes, drip lines, filters, valves, and pressure pumps. According to estimates by the University of Rhode Island, drip irrigation is 90% efficient, unlike other irrigation techniques that are only 65–75% efficient. The drip irrigation systems are rapidly growing in dry areas or areas with high water scarcity. Moreover, these systems are widely used in commercial nurseries and farmlands for ensuring low runoff and evaporation. The incorporation of drip irrigation is growing across a wide range of field & forest crops and vegetable & perennial gardens.

Drip Irrigation Market: Component Segment Overview
Based on component, the drip irrigation market is segmented into emitters, drip tubes/drip lines, filters, valves, pressure pumps, and others. In 2021, the emitters segment led the market with the largest share.

The North American drip irrigation market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2022–2028. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS)—the agency for the US Department of the Interior—irrigation water use in the US was estimated at 118,000 million gallons per day (Mgal/d) or 132 million acre-feet per year for ~63,500 thousand acres irrigated in 2015; of this, 5,490 thousand acres accounted for drip irrigation systems. The growing establishment of manufacturing facilities by prominent drip irrigation market players is anticipated to boost the market in North America. For instance, Rivulis, a global micro-irrigation solutions innovator, is manufacturing a series of solutions and products for the Mexican market.

Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Drip Irrigation Market” Research Report. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE

The company has established a new, state-of-the-art factory in Leon, Mexico, and its T-Tape and Ro-Drip irrigation systems are helping to optimize agriculture in the country. Further, vendors are organizing intense training programs to create awareness about high-quality products and the world-class engineering required in the drip irrigation market. Rivulis also has drip irrigation system manufacturing and distribution facilities in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, India, Spain, Turkey, and the US. In August 2017, Mexichem, a Mexican firm, acquired an 80% stake in Netafim, an Israeli pioneer of drip irrigation systems. The acquisition gave Mexichem access to Netafim’s advanced technologies for the development of smart solutions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SAM Drip Irrigation Market:
According to a recent World Bank report, “Consolidating the Recovery, Seizing Green Growth Opportunities,” South American countries are recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the region needs dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable growth. The report predicts that the regional GDP will grow by 2.3% in 2022, after a 6.9% rebound in 2021. Challenges posed by climate change compel countries in South America to adopt a green, inclusive agenda that raises productivity. Utilities such as Brazil’s Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (COPASA) are assuring continuous water supply in areas with prevailing drought conditions.

Buy Premium Copy of Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2022-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014283/

Chile’s Grupo Aguas Andinas and Uruguay’s Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE) are implementing drought protocols focused on demand management and water supply through trucks. In Colombia, the government has increased the water allocation for irrigation in dry areas. Also, Colombia suspended taxes on certain products to allow necessary water-related operations. South American countries, such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay, have initiated strategic approaches to combat the food crisis by encouraging local family farming. A rise in community-supported agriculture through a direct partnership between farmers and a consumer group is anticipated to propel the drip irrigation market in the post-COVID-19 era.




Browse Adjoining Reports:
Irrigation Automation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Automation Type (Time-Based Systems, Volume-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems); Irrigation Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Surface Irrigation); Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers, Others); System (Automatic, Semiautomatic); End-user (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), and Geography

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Drip Irrigation System, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Others); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Application (Agriculture, Greenhouse , Nursery, Others) and Geography

Smart Water Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Meter Type (AMR Water Meters, AMI Water Meters); Meter Read Technology (Fixed Network, Cellular Network); Solutions (Smart Irrigation Management Systems, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), SCADA Systems for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Meter Data Management (MDM), Others); Services (Professional, Managed) and Geography

Precision Farming Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Local/Web-Based, Cloud-Based); Application (Crop Management, Financial Management, Inventory Management, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Others) and Geography

Precision Viticulture Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Guidance Systems, Remote Sensing, Variable Rate Technology); Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management); Product (Hardware, Software, Services) and Geography

Fluid Management Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction And Irrigation Systems, Fluid Warming Systems, Fluid Waste Management, Other Products); Disposables and Accessories (Catheters, Bloodlines, Transducers, Valves, Tubing Sets, Other Disposables and Accessories); Application (Urology, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopy, Gynecology, Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Cardiology, Neurology, Otoscopy, Dentistry, Others)

Precision Agriculture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Data Management, Precision Spraying, Precision Irrigation, Precision Planting, Field Monitoring, Precision Fertilization, Others) and Geography

Anal Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Mini Devices, Cone Devices, Bed Systems, and Balloon Catheter Devices); Patient (Children and Adults); End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/drip-irrigation-market


Recommended Stories

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Sto

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Libya Oil Output Up to 800,000 Barrels Daily, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLibya’s oil production has risen in the past week to around 700,000 to 800,000 barrels a day, according to Energy Minister Mohamed Oun.Oun, who gave the updated estimate on Monday,

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and considered burning more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. The crisis and surge in gas prices add to challenges policymakers face as they tackle inflation and a worsening economic outlook. Italy's Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday, pushing the country closer to declaring a state of alert that will trigger gas saving measures.

  • China swoops on cheap Russian oil as Western supplies dry up

    Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil provider as Beijing seeks to take advantage of the crisis by snapping up cheaper supplies.

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • EASTOWER WIRELESS SIGNS MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE LARGEST TOWER OPERATORS IN THE WORLD

    EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), a US-based provider of next generation wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless systems, is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into a Master Service Agreement ("MSA") with one of the largest tower operators in the world (the "Client").

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Ordering Food Delivery? Watch Out for This New Fee

    The advent of companies like DoorDash and UberEats has revolutionized the way we dine. The massive increase in gas prices has had a not-unexpected impact on delivery services in the form of a new gas surcharge. My recent UberEats order charged just $0.45 for its "temporary fuel surcharge."

  • Oil prices stable as market balances recession fears with tight supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Monday, struggling to reverse last week's losses as the market balanced tightening supplies with concerns about slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.12%, at $112.98 a barrel by 1246 GMT.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Iran to cut electricity to authorized crypto miners: report

    Iran's relationship with the crypto mining sector is a love-hate one. The government is again restricting crypto mining activity as it tries to ease the strain on the country's power supply, despite knowing the promise of crypto as a way to evade international sanctions. Electricity to all 118 government-authorized mining operators in Iran will be cut off from June 22 ahead of seasonal spikes in power demand, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesman for Iran's power industry said in an interview with state TV, per a Bloomberg report.

  • 'Breaking Bad' actor says Americans should 'stfu' about gas prices if they 'love capitalism so much'

    Actor Dean Norris criticized people who are complaining about soaring gas prices across the country, saying that anyone who “love[s] Capitalism” should “stfu.”

  • Less Russian Gas Puts Europe’s Winter Fuel Supply in Jeopardy

    Russia’s throttling of natural gas to Europe is endangering the continent’s race to sock away enough fuel to ride out next winter.

  • Eni Wins Stake in $29 Billion Qatari Project as Gas Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a $29 billion project that will expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy o