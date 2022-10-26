U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Drive Shaft Market is Predicted to Reach USD 9.45 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 6.40% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Drive Shaft Market is rising vehicle deals and the expansion in the advancement of the auto industry

New York, US, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research reports by MRFR, Drive Shaft Market Research Report, Information: by Design, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast till 2030, the drive shaft market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe from 2021 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 6.40%. The report anticipates the market to attain a valuation of around USD 9.45 billion by the end of 2030.

Drive Shaft Market Overview:

A driveshaft refers to an essential piece of a vehicle driveline. It is a turning tube interfacing with the back of the transmission and sends the turning power starting in the motor to the vehicle's rear at the differential. A driveshaft is used for transporting the force from the grasp and transmission, as predicted, to a driving hub or to raise the pivot of the vehicle. The drive shaft operates like a medium to move the power generated by the motor to the wheels, encouraging them to turn and drive the car. The driveshafts are manufactured with direct remittance for some trim level of development at the areas where the driveshafts are linked with support under a curving or turning movement.

Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent participants across the global market for drive shafts includes players such as:

  • GKN PLC (UK)

  • Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

  • ACPT, Inc. (US)

  • NTN Corporation (Japan)

  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (US)

  • Ifa Rotorion - Holding GmbH (Germany)

  • Neapco Holdings, LLC (US)

  • The Timken Company (US)

  • Dana Holding Corporation (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7746

Furthermore, a drive shaft enables the capacity with a hub and CV joint and allows force exchange from the transmission to the wheels. This enables the vehicle to be driven at the expected speed. The global market for drive shafts has shown massive expansion in the last few years. The main parameter supporting the market's growth is the growing vehicle deals and the development in the auto industry's innovation. Apart from that, the factors such as the growing interest in electric vehicles worldwide, discharge control specialists set out development, and growing interest for lightweight driveshafts to satisfy the need for eco-friendly vehicles are also likely to catalyze the growth of the market over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 9.45 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The demand for fuel efficient vehicles

Key Market Drivers

Increase in the development of automotive industry

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Drive Shaft Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drive-shaft-market-7746

Drive Shaft Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for drive shafts has shown massive demand in the last few years. The market's growth is ascribed to the aspects such as the development of drive shafts by manufacturers without compromising on their performance, the implementation of stringent regulations by the international emission control authorities, and growing concern for fuel efficiency.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, volatility in raw material prices may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global market for drive shafts has witnessed several unexpected challenges during the pandemic, given the significant fall in demand for automobiles. On the other hand, with all the industrial and financial activities returning to normal, the global market for drive shafts is anticipated to show massive development over the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7746

Drive Shaft Market Segment Analysis

Among all the vehicle types, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market for drive shafts over the review era. The main parameter supporting the segment's growth is the growing production and sales of passenger cars in developing nations such as South Africa, Indonesia, China, and India.

Based on the design, the solid drive shaft segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for drive shafts over the review era.

Based on position, the rear segment is anticipated to hold the top position across the global market for drive shafts over the assessment timeframe. The fact that majority of the commercial vehicles have rear drive shafts is considered the main parameter supporting

Drive Shaft Market Regional Analysis

The global Drive Shaft Market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global drive shaft market over the review timeframe. The region is known for the existence of developing nations. It contributes to a share of global vehicle sales, which is considered the main parameter is supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, substantial GDP growth is another crucial aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. Moreover, the rise in per capita income causing an upsurge in the automotive industry is also anticipated to influence the market's growth over the assessment timeframe. In addition, the implementation of environmental protection authority policies and fuel economy laws, along with the growing development in the auto industries for low-weight vehicles, is also projected to boost the growth of the regional market over the review era.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7746

The drive shaft market for the European region is anticipated to show substantial growth over the coming years. the favorable government policies are believed to be the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. Furthermore, the presence of leading OEMs across the region is also predicted to influence the regional market's growth over the forecasted period. In addition, the region is known for its developed automobile infrastructure, likely to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

The North American regional market for drive shafts is anticipated to show massive growth over the coming years. the growth of the regional market is credited to the factors such as the high purchasing power of the population, the need to have in-house car manufacturing facility, and growing demand for connected vehicles.

Related Reports:

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Research Report, By type, By Storage Interface, By Storage Capacity, By Application, By End-user- Forecast till 2030

Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by End-user, and Region - Forecast till 2030

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market by Capacity, by Technology, by Region- Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


