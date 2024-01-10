New drive-thru coffee shop opening in St. Matthews in summer 2024. Here's what to expect

7 Brew drive-thru is opening another location in Louisville.

With the new year comes new businesses popping up, or in some cases dropping into Louisville.

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee stand known for developing its buildings off-site and then dropping them at the physical location with a crane, will expand its Louisville footprint to include a new St. Matthews location.

The roughly $1 million 7 Brew will open by July at 4217 Shelbyville Road, near an existing Starbucks and Heine Bros, providing Louisville residents with one more coffee choice when in need of a caffeine boost.

"We've had a lot of requests from our customer base for a St. Matthews location. We are really excited about it," said Ralph Cole, the owner and director of operations with 7 Brew franchises in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

In October, 7 Brew opened its first Jefferson County location in Middletown at 12525 Shelbyville Road. Since then, the coffee chain has opened a total of four locations across Louisville and Jeffersonville. Cole said the company plans on having 15 total coffee stands in the Greater Louisville area.

"We’ve seen the community really welcome us and have seen amazing sales growth at all of our surrounding stands," Cole said.

A “Blondie," iced coffee with caramel and vanilla breve, from 7 Brew Coffee is seen in front of the location in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Coffee shops featuring quick, drive-thru services have been surging in the Louisville area for the last year, the Courier Journal previously reported, and are showing little sign of slowing in 2024.

While many of the menu features teas, smoothies, and fizzes and the coffees boast fun flavors like caramel, white chocolate, brown sugar and more, Cole said what sets 7 Brew apart from other coffee shops already in the area is the customer service and speed.

"The energy and atmosphere you feel going through our drive-thru is different than our competitors. The music, the smiles, the vibes, and the genuine kindness are what makes 7 Brew special," Cole said. "It also doesn’t hurt that we are extremely fast with our two-lane drive-thru operations."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 7 Brew coffee shop to open in St. Matthews in summer 2024