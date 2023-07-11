Drive-thru tacos: Local chain Taco-Tastic brings new kind of restaurant to Toms River

TOMS RIVER - Drive-thru tacos are coming to Route 37.

Local taco chain Taco-Tastic has leased the former Farm Stores location on Route 37 at Lowell Avenue. Farm Stores, a drive-up convenience store made up of two modified storage containers side by side, closed in late 2022.

Co-owner Giovanni Bautista said he hopes to have the new restaurant open by September or October. It will be drive-up only, with no seating inside.

"I saw the opportunity for a Mexican place with a drive-thru," Bautista told What's Going There. "I am going to make it work."

Local taco chain Taco-Tastic has leased this former Farm Stores location on Route 37 at Lowell Avenue in Toms River. July 10, 2023

Toms River: Likely next mayor doesn't want downtown apartments. But can he stop them?

Bautista and Micaela Herrera opened the first Taco-Tastic on Fisher Boulevard in Toms River in 2017. They added another, on Main Street in Toms River, a few years later, then others in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey and on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Earlier this year, they signed a lease for a restaurant at Red Lion Plaza on Hooper Avenue in Brick.

Taco-Tastic's menu, which is inspired by the flavors of Bautista's native Oaxaca, Mexico, includes tacos, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, tamales, nachos, empanadas and street corn on the cob, plus sweets such as churros, sweet plantains and tres leches cake.

Empanadas, arepas, pupusas and more: These Shore restaurants serve Latin American cuisines

Local taco chain Taco-Tastic has leased this former Farm Stores location on Route 37 at Lowell Avenue in Toms River. July 10, 2023

Bautista said he wants to compete with the larger restaurant franchises, such as Taco Bell, Popeyes and Checkers. They all have drive-thrus and have restaurants on Route 37.

"It is a dream come true for me," Bautista said. "I say why not a Mexican place with a drive-thru, a real Mexican place with a drive-thru."

Where's Waffle House? Chain restaurants missing at Jersey Shore

The new store will take the spot of Farm Stores, which was built on a small piece of land formerly occupied by a garden center. Wawa is across the street.

The new Taco-Tastic will benefit from its location on Route 37, a major thoroughfare used by more than 50,000 vehicles a day, said Ron Rosetto, president of Rosetto Realty Group in Toms River.

"Everybody will see" it, said Rosetto, who represented the landlord in the lease transaction. "People that go to Wawa, people that go to Burger 25, they are going to want Mexican food so it doesn't conflict with other uses. It just gets more people into the area."

'Time to reinvent yourself': Here's how Surf Taco is changing after 22 years

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for 25 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There and Press on Your Side columns and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Please sign up for his weekly newsletter and join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Taco-Tastic bringing drive-thru tacos to new Toms River restaurant