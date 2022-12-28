U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Drive by Wire Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Ev Sales, Developments in Autonomous Vehicles, and Growing Sales of Luxury Vehicles Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Drive By Wire Market

Drive By Wire Market
Drive By Wire Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drive by Wire Market by Application (Brake, Park, Shift, Steer, Throttle), Sensor (Brake Pedal, Throttle Position, Park, Gearshift, Handwheel, Pinion), Vehicle (On & Off-Highway, BEV, PHEV, FCEV, Autonomous), Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive drive-by-wire market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2022 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing EV sales, developments in autonomous vehicles, and growing sales of luxury vehicles are boosting demand for drive-by-wire systems. Implementing stringent safety norms is also driving the adoption of automotive drive-by-wire systems.

Construction and Mining drive-by-wire segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment

The construction and Mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing drive-by-wire during the forecast period. Development of infrastructure projects, mining activities, and growth of logistics and freights industry distribution centers are expected to boost off-highway vehicle demand. Moreover, OEMs are shifting focus to introduce drive-by-wire technologies in off-highway equipment for better operational accuracy and fuel economy. In many developing countries like China, India, and other African nations, governments have announced major billion-dollar infrastructure projects to boost overall construction and mining vehicle segments. This will allow vehicle manufacturers to build more drive-by-wire-enabled systems.

Drive-by-wire Actuators would showcase the largest market during the forecast period

Actuators will have the largest market share during the forecast period. The actuator is an important component of the drive-by-wire system and is used in all drive-by-wire applications considered in the study. Every drive-by-wire application uses one or more actuators. Since multiple actuators are employed in a vehicle, the volume of actuators is expected to grow with the increasing popularity of premium vehicles and the adoption of electronic circuits in ICE vehicles. As there is more innovation towards reducing weight and increasing space, there will be an eventual move towards adopting more and more electromechanical systems, and hence more actuators like hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, and mechanical actuators will find their place inside the vehicles as they are small, efficient, and moderately priced compared to larger mechanical systems.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for the automotive drive-by-wire market

Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan account for a major share of the drive-by-wire market due to the demand for premium vehicles equipped with advanced systems. Many premium vehicles are equipped with drive-by-wire systems. Vehicles like Volvo XC-40, TATA Altroz DCA, and BMWs drive are some examples of vehicles with drive by wire system. Also, with stringent emission norms in the Asia Pacific, the drive-by-wire market is expected to boost. This is because the use of X-by-wire systems reduces the overall weight and hence makes the vehicle lighter, thereby making the engine function more efficiently.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

302

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$20.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$27.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Drive by Wire Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Brake by Wire
6.3 Park by Wire
6.4 Shift by Wire
6.5 Steer by Wire
6.6 Throttle by Wire

7 Drive by Wire Market, by Sensor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Brake Pedal Sensor
7.3 Hand Wheel Angle Sensor
7.4 Gear Shift Position Sensor
7.5 Pinion Angle Sensor
7.6 Park Sensor
7.7 Throttle Pedal Sensor
7.8 Throttle Position Sensor

8 Drive by Wire Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Actuator
8.3 Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)
8.4 Engine Control Module (Ecm)
8.5 Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm)
8.6 Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu)
8.7 Feedback Motor
8.8 Parking Pawl

9 Drive by Wire Market, by On-Highway Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Passenger Car
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)
9.4 Truck
9.5 Bus

10 Drive by Wire Market Market, by Ev and Hybrid Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
10.3 Hybrid/Plug-In Hybrid Electric Electric Vehicle (Hev/Phev)
10.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

11 Drive by Wire Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Agricultural Tractors
11.3 Construction and Mining Equipments
11.4 Forklift

12 Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Brake by Wire
12.3 Park by Wire
12.4 Shift by Wire
12.5 Steer by Wire
12.6 Throttle by Wire

13 EV Drive by Wire Market, by Sensor Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Brake Pedal Sensor
13.3 Hand Wheel Angle Sensor
13.4 Gear Position Sensor
13.5 Pinion Angle Sensor
13.6 Park Sensor
13.7 Throttle Pedal Sensor
13.8 Throttle Position Sensor

14 Drive by Wire Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
14.1.3 Industry Insights
14.2 Asia-Pacific
14.2.1 China
14.2.2 India
14.2.3 Japan
14.2.4 South Korea
14.2.5 Thailand
14.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 France
14.3.3 Spain
14.3.4 Italy
14.3.5 UK
14.3.6 Russia
14.3.7 Turkey
14.3.8 Rest of Europe
14.4 North America
14.4.1 US
14.4.2 Canada
14.4.3 Mexico
14.5 RoW
14.5.1 Brazil
14.5.2 South Africa
14.5.3 Rest of RoW

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ab Skf

  • Additional Companies

  • Allied Motion, Inc.

  • Aptiv plc

  • Continental Ag

  • Cts Corporation

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation

  • Denso Corporation

  • Drive by Wire Component Suppliers

  • Dura Automotive Systems

  • Ficosa Internacional Sa

  • Hitachi Automotive

  • Immersion Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Jtekt Corporation

  • Kongsberg Automotive

  • Ksr International

  • Lem Europe GmbH

  • Lord Corporation

  • Mobil Electronik GmbH

  • Nexteer Automotive

  • Nissan Corporation

  • Ntn Corporation

  • Orscheln

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. Kg

  • Snt Motiv Co. Ltd.

  • Sorl Auto Parts, Inc.

  • Thyssenkrupp Ag

  • Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksykk3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


