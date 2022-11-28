U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -28.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,191.00
    -165.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.50
    -97.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.80
    -12.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.15 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    +0.0085 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +1.93 (+9.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8580
    -1.2420 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,223.60
    -332.64 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.13
    -2.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.80
    -26.87 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Drive By Wire Market worth $27.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive by Wire Market is estimated to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2022 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Drive by Wire Market" 
100 – Tables
60 – Figures       
250 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 64127606

The Drive-by-Wire Market is mainly propelled by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and safe vehicles. Growing demand for premium vehicles, particularly in developing countries, further drives the Drive-by-Wire Market. Several developments in drive-by-wire hardware and software, such as control units and sensors with improved performance, will compel automakers to adopt drive-by-wire systems in their models. Developments in autonomous vehicles and increasing popularity and preference for EVs are expected to grow the Drive-by-Wire Market.

Steer-by-wire is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of the Drive-by-Wire Market

Steer-by-wire is the most advanced and newest drive-by-wire system. Though the adoption is minuscule, steer-by-wire finds higher installation in sports vehicles and very high-end models. This system helps improve the operation of the steering systems by making them with nomechanical linkages. The installation of the steer-by-wire system increases space. It reduces weight compared to the conventional steering mechanisms, resulting in drastic weight reduction and increased fuel and vehicle efficiency. The system also improves cabin noise control and provides high sensitivity and accuracy. The penetration is restricted to Europe and North America in high-end models. However, the penetration is expected to increase in the coming years owing to developments and innovations. The probable advantages of steer-by-wire are improved vehicle driving dynamics, vehicle maneuverability, and the ability to easily install that system without taking up much space.

Throttle pedal sensor segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Throttle pedal sensor is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period. An electronic throttle is can be easily linked to other systems, such as engine control, traction control, electronic stability control, and cruise control. But in the absence of a throttle position sensor, it would be difficult for the engine control module to monitor the amount of fuel needed or be able to time the ignition effectively, causing the engine to surge or stall. Hence, the throttle position sensor is an important component of the throttle by -by-wire system. North America and Europe have the highest penetration of throttle position sensors. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, particularly China, considering the stringent emission standards being implemented for trucks and buses. Thus, with the implementation of stringent emission norms across the worldwide, throttle-by-wire is expected to become a standard requirement, thereby driving the throttle position sensor market.

Request FREE Sample Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 64127606

Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the Drive-by-Wire Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific will lead the Drive-by-Wire Market during the forecast period. Since Asia Pacific amounts to almost half the vehicles produced globally, there is a growing demand for vehicles with the latest technologies, which include X by wire, ADAS, etc. This can be attributed to this region being home to some of the major automobile markets and houses some of the leading global automobile manufacturers. Consumers are becoming more aware and prefer EVs, SUVs, and pickup trucks with advanced features. This is expected to boost the penetration of drive-by-wire in the future. Also, emissions-related and safety mandates will compel manufacturers to reduce the weight of vehicles. For instance, TATA Altroz DCA, Skoda Octavia, Volvo XC 40 and Mercedes CLA class are some of the vehicles with Shift by wire technology. Thus, stringent safety mandates, developments in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and demand for enhanced features is expected to boost drive by wire market.

Key Market Players

The Drive-by-Wire Market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers of the Drive-by-Wire Market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), ZF (Germany), Infineon (Germany), Nexteer (US), CTS (US), Ficosa (Spain), Kongsberg (Switzerland), Hitachi Automotive (Japan), and Curtiss-Wright (US).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 64127606

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Actuators Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Advanced Gear Shifter System Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Sensors Market  - Global Forecast to 2026

Automotive Steering System Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/drive-by-wire-market.asp  
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/drive-by-wire.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drive-by-wire-market-worth-27-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301687578.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 5 Billion Reasons Coinbase is Misunderstood -- and Looks Like a Value Stock

    The crypto collapse is the product of old-fashioned mismanagement and fraud, not the failure of crypto to disrupt.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Billionaires Have Been Busy Selling

    Billionaire money managers weren't shy about pressing the sell button on these widely owned stocks during the third quarter.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • Equities Drop on Protests in China, Oil Plunges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid and oil tumbled as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets. The dollar steadied after strengthening in the risk-off mood while Treasuries rose. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingEurope’s equity benchmark fell, with oil companies among the steepest decliners. US st

  • Commodities Drop as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities tumbled as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals dropped in early trading, with copper futures declining as much

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Chaos Grips China Markets as Covid Protests Cloud Reopening Path

    (Bloomberg) -- A sense of chaos and uncertainty swept through Chinese markets on Monday as growing protests against Covid curbs and a record number of infections complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingInvestors sold stocks and the yuan, while credit markets saw spreads widen, as citizens in major

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • Apple Stock Slides On Report of 6 Million Hit to iPhone Shipments Amid China Covid Chaos

    China's Covid crisis, which has disrupted production at a key Apple plant, could have a major impact on holiday iPhone shipments.

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.