Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2022

Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
  • DRVN
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on July 27, 2022. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company’s financial and operating performance.

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. An archived replay of the conference call will be available later the same day until October 25, 2022, through the company’s Investor Relations webpage.

About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 14 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1.6 billion in annual revenue from more than $4.7 billion in system-wide sales.

Contacts

Shareholder/Analyst inquiries:
investors@drivenbrands.com

Media inquiries:
Taylor Blanchard
taylor.blanchard@drivenbrands.com
(704) 644-8129


