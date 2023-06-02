Driven Brands Holdings President Acquires 1.9% More Stock \

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Jonathan Fitzpatrick, recently bought a whopping US$998k worth of stock, at a price of US$23.76. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.9%.

Driven Brands Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Fitzpatrick was the biggest purchase of Driven Brands Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$24.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Driven Brands Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 46.00k shares worth US$1.1m. But insiders sold 16.00k shares worth US$503k. In total, Driven Brands Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Driven Brands Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Driven Brands Holdings shares, worth about US$95m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Driven Brands Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Driven Brands Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Driven Brands Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

