U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.25
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,955.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,810.75
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    -0.90 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    +1.80 (+9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4620
    -0.2230 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.24
    -332.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.23
    -10.98 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.00
    -28.54 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Driven by Huge Demand from Auto industry, N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is Estimated to hit US$ 956.7 Mn in 2022 and Projected to Cross US$ 1.27 Bn at a steady 4.8% CAGR by 2028 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Petrochemical and Pharmaceutical Verticals to take the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market by storm in the Forecast Period, Demand in the U.S. NMP Market is projected to increase at 3.9% CAGR over the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market is worth US$ 956.7 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.27 Bn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Several economies are into promotion of electric vehicles for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They have, in fact, come up with numerous policies for promulgating electric vehicles. This is the factor accelerating the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market going forward.

In the petrochemical vertical, downstream operations (refining processes) basically utilize NMP. It’s also used to re-refine lubricating oil. It also aids in improvement of oil performance and viscosity index. The other advantages include improvement in solvent extraction and oil efficiency. Excessive use is definitely hazardous to the human beings.

Regulatory bodies like the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and ECHA have put forth restrictions regarding usage in the specific products. On these grounds, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment actually looks upon methyl-pyrrolidone as one of the reproductive toxins under ‘Proposition 65’ and did establish MADLs (maximum allowable dose levels) for NMP of 3,200 µg/day for inhalation exposures and 17K µg/day for dermal contact.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-625

As far as pharmaceutical vertical is concerned, it is sub-categorized as penetration enhancer and solvent. Electronics section could be split into photoresist stripper and solvent. As a solvent, it’s used for cleaning and degreasing, and for manufacturing conformal coatings (polyurethane and epoxy coatings) in PCBs (printed circuit boards).

At the same time, it needs to be noted that NMP is skin-sensitive. As such, it not only needs to be kept away from children, but adults also need to take an utmost care. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market’. The analysts and consultants herein have put in every bit of research through primary, secondary, and tertiary means.

Key Takeaways from N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market

  • North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to increasing sales of electric vehicles. The International Council on Clean Transportation has stated that 315K electric vehicles were sold from 2018 to 2020. NMP is used to produce lithium-ion batteries in hybrid and electric vehicles.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum turbulence in the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market. India and China are leading the roost. The application areas, apart from lithium-ion batteries, include manufacturing FCCL (flexible polyimide copper clad board), polyurethane coatings, and polyphenylene sulfide to address consumer electronics. Also, stern regulations are being laid down regarding greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution. This is another factor driving the demand for electric vehicles, and, in turn, N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP).

  • Brownfield and Greenfield expansion projects are also expected to contribute a great deal to the growth of N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) in the upcoming period.

“With growing demand from electronics, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas (petrochemicals) verticals, the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market is expected to grow on a grand note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-625

Competitive Landscape

  • Ashland’s Pharmacolve N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) comes across as one the most versatile solubilizers to serve one-component systems. To put it further, it’s a water-miscible polar aprotic solvent that is abreast with higher interfacial activity. It is ISO 9001:2015 and EXCiPACT GMP-certified. The application area includes ‘drug solubilizer’ as well as penetration enhancer in animal and human parenteral dosage forms.

  • BASF SE’s N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) is a highly polar, aprotic, organic solvent. The application areas include synthesis of peptides in pharmaceutical vertical, production of membranes like PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride), PES (polyether sulfone), and PVP (polyvinylpyrrolidone), production of lithium ion batteries, active ingredient synthesis and crop protection formulations, and oil extraction process.

Key Companies Profiled

  • BASF SE

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

  • Ashland

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

  • Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd

  • Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd

  • Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group) Co., Ltd

  • Balaji Amines

  • Binzhou Yuneng Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Hefei Tengchao Chemical Material Co., Ltd

  • Shanghai Poochun Industry Co., Ltd.

How does the Report enfold?

  • The research study is based on application (petrochemical processing, paintings & coatings, industrial cleaners, electronics, agrochemicals, and pharmaceutical.

  • The automotive vertical is expected to witness an exorbitant demand for N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) in the forecast period due to demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/625

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market by Category

By Applications:

  • Petrochemical Processing

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Industrial Cleaners

  • Electronics

  • Agrochemicals

  • Pharmaceutical

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Overview

  1.2. Market Analysis

  1.3. Market Scenario

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

  1.5. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

  2.3. Key Metrics of NMP

      2.3.1. Logistics and Modes of Transport

      2.3.2. Average Order Quantity

      2.3.3. Availability of Alternatives in end-use applications

      2.3.4. Indicative list of alternatives available for NMP in electronics and coatings sector

  2.4. Key Regulations

3. Market Viewpoint

  3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

      3.1.1. Global GDP Growth Rate Outlook

      3.1.2. Global Chemicals Industry Outlook

      3.1.3. Global Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook

      3.1.4. Global Sodium Electronics Industry Outlook

      3.1.5. Global Plastic Polymers Industry Outlook

      3.1.6. Global Paints and Coatings Industry Outlook

  3.2. Key Regulations

Complete TOC with Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Cellulose Derivative Market Size: The global cellulose derivative market size reached a valuation of US$ 5,873.4 Million in 2022. The overall sales of cellulose derivative products are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 9,844 Million by the end of 2032.

Coal Briquettes Market Overview:  The global coal briquettes market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 2,273.8 Million in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.2%, garnering US$ 3,431.2 Million.

Boric Acid Market Forecast: The global boric acid market size is anticipated to increase from US$ 840.7 million in 2022 to US$ 1,409 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Condensing Unit Market Growth: The global condensing unit market is expected to secure US$ 38,454 Million in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% while garnering US$ 72,523.9 Million.

Acaricide Market Volume: The global acaricide market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 399.8 Million by 2032, up from US$ 262.4 Million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar

    Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind. For companies, a lot of the time, larger is preferable; smaller businesses can take advantage of cost-savings that larger organizations have, while bigger enti

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    GitLab Inc. (GTLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.50% and 6.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • Good News for Procrastinators: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.