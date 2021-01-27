U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,793.50
    -49.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,482.00
    -360.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,370.50
    -115.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.10
    -58.70 (-2.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.46
    -0.15 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    -13.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.46 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +4.10 (+17.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9020
    +0.2750 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,007.96
    -883.74 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.15
    -15.77 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,571.39
    -82.62 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,635.21
    +89.03 (+0.31%)
     

DriveNets nabs $208M at a $1B+ valuation for its cloud-based alternative to network routers

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read
People communications with computer network connection.

People and businesses are relying on the internet to get things done more than ever before, an opportunity but also an infrastructure headache for service providers that need to scale quickly and reliably to meet that demand.

Today, a startup that has built a clever, software-based way for them to expand their networks without buying costly equipment is announcing a major round of funding on the back of its business booming.

DriveNets -- which provides software-based routing solutions to service providers that run them as virtualized services over "white box" generic architecture -- has closed $208 million in funding, a Series B that values the company at over $1 billion post-money.

The plan will be to use the funding to continue building out the business internationally and to tailor it to more use cases beyond carriers, including the wave of bigger companies that stream large amounts of media and have some control over their networks as a result.

Future deals are still under NDA, CEO Ido Susan said, but he described the opportunity as a clear one: "If you want to serve bandwidth with low latency, if you want to offer strong 5G capability or cloud gaming, you need to be close to your end customer."

The Series B is being D1 Capital Partners. Previous backers Bessemer Venture Partners and Pitango (which co-led DriveNets' previous, $110 million round when it emerged from stealth) also made a significant investment, and Atreides Management also participated. This latest round was made at more than double DriveNets' valuation in 2019.

D1 has been an especially prolific investor in the last year, going big on businesses that are seeing a lot of attention as a result of pandemic conditions. They include e-commerce giants Warby Parker and Instacart, fintech TransferWise, gaming engine Unity, online car sales platform Cazoo, and transportation startup Bolt.

DriveNets' big round is based both on bigger trends in the market, as well as its own strong record.

Before this round, DriveNets had already counted AT&T among its customers, a major vote of confidence for the company and its virtual network approach, but it seems that recent circumstances and the spike in internet activity have brought more providers to consider its approach.

"The internet was growing 30%-40% annually even before Covid-19," said Susan. "But even five years ago, incumbent carriers were coming to us saying, said no one can build virtual networks. Now, it’s not a question of whether it works or not, but when you will adopt it."

Recent momentum for the company's sales, he said, is very good. "Everyone is working and studying from home so you need more capacity and bandwidth in the network," he added.

DriveNets' core product is a more flexible and cost-effective replacement for the traditional network router that relies on virtualized architecture. Traditionally, routers have been sold as vertically-integrated hardware solutions, bringing together both software and hardware into one branded big box, with companies like Cisco and Juniper Networks dominating the space.

In their place, as Susan and co-founder Hillel Kobrinsky envisioned it, DriveNets provides a solution that is based around generic white boxes. It currently works with three providers for these boxes, Susan said.

These work in conjunction with a system it has developed called Network Cloud, which in turn runs a networking stack called the DriveNets Operating System. Service providers control their systems of white boxes and other servers through a virtualized service run over Docker containers, using open APIs to automate and configure various network services.

This allows for more flexibility in capacity among the white box servers, but they can also be easily added and removed as needed. Essentially, it's a system that disaggregates the software from the hardware, to make expanding the hardware much easier, and controlling the software significantly more flexible to boot.

(Ironically, my conversation with Susan took place over Zoom with him in his home office, which also doubles as a DIY workshop. So with a full array of hardware equipment surrounding Susan, we talked about how software would come to dominate the world.)

It's a disruptive concept that potentially steps on a lot of toes, but Adam Fisher, a partner with Bessemer, said that he's confident it's one that will continue to gain traction.

"We are extremely enthusiastic about the company," he said. "Aside from Ido and Hillel as entrepreneurs, we really connected with their vision. Network routing is moving to software and cloud architecture. We're talking not just about the small parts here but the hearts and lungs of the system. DriveNets is starting with the hardest parts. Once one customer becomes multiple customers, you just realise it's the future."

Latest Stories

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • Nancy Pelosi Buys Tesla Calls, Stands To Benefit From New Biden EV Plan

    The ability of members of U.S. Congress to buy and sell stocks has been controversial over the years. One of its most prominent members made some purchases in December that could benefit from the new Biden administration. What Happened: It was revealed over the weekend that Speaker of the House and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi purchased 25 call options of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The purchases could have been done by Pelosi or her husband Paul, who runs a venture capital firm. The options were bought at a stake price of $500 and expiration of March 18, 2022. Pelosi paid between $500,000 and $1,000,000 for the options, according to the disclosure. Pelosi also disclosed that she bought 20,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Holdings (NYSE: AB), 100 calls of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and 100 calls of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Tesla shares have risen from $640.34 at the time the calls were purchased to over $890 today. The call options were valued at $1.12 million as of Monday. Related Link: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto Stocks Why It’s Important: The purchases by Pelosi are questionable as arguments could be made that the companies stand to benefit from new President Joe Biden’s agenda. Biden's push for electric vehicles, which could include lifting the cap on sales, would give buyers tax credits again and is advantageous for Tesla. The president has also suggested a possible cash-for-clunkers program that could incentivize customers for trading in used vehicles towards the purchase of an electric vehicle. Pelosi could now have a conflict as she works to pass clean energy initiatives from which her family could profit. Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, a Republican, was criticized for making numerous stock trades during his six years in Congress. Perdue was the most prominent stock trader from Congress, making 2,596 trades during his time served. Some of Perdue’s transactions came while he was a member of several sub-committees. The Justice Department investigated Perdue and found no wrongdoing. What’s Next: It's legal for members of Congress and their spouses to own stocks. The transactions have to be disclosed per the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act that was passed in 2012. U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon is one member of Congress who has co-sponsored legislation to ban the adding of individual stocks by members of Congress. Both Merkley and Pelosi are Democrats. Pelosi’s transactions could push for more regulations concerning stock purchases by members of Congress. (Photo: Official U.S. Embassy photograph by Archibald Sackey and Courage Ahiati.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCharging Infrastructure SPAC Plays: Is EVGo The Best Of The Bunch?Barstool Fund Nears M For Small Businesses And Is About To Get A Huge Boost From Michigan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as traders await Fed decision, Microsoft jumps after earnings

    Investors awaited another batch of corporate earnings results and the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) January monetary policy decision.

  • AT&T Stock Slips As 2021 Revenue Guidance Falls Short Of Estimates

    AT&T earnings and revenue for the December quarter fell from a year earlier but topped analyst estimates. AT&T stock fell as 2021 revenue guidance came in below expectations.

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • GameStop shares close 92% higher, market cap now above $10B

    GameStop (GME) shares gained another 92% today to close at a record $147.98 a piece in another clash filled session between reddit WallStreetBets and short sellers. The company’s market cap is now over $10 billion.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    For investors seeking a strong dividend player, there are some market segments that are known for their high-yield dividends, making them logical places to start looking for reliable payers. The hydrocarbon sector, oil and gas production and mainstreaming, is one of these. The sector deals in a products that’s essential – our world runs on oil and its by-products. And while overhead for energy companies is high, they still have a market for their deliverables, leading to a ready cash flow – which can be used, among other things, to pay the dividends. All of this has investment firm Raymond James looking to the roster oil and gas midstream companies for dividend stocks with growth potential. "We anticipate the [midstream] group will add around ~1 turn to its average EV/EBITDA multiple this year. This equates to a ~20-25% move in equity value," Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins noted. Jenkins outlined a series of points leading to a midstream recovery in 2021, which include the shift from ‘lockdown’ to ‘reopen’ policies; a general boost on the way for commodities, as the economy picks up; a political point, that some of DC’s more traditional centrists are unlikely to vote in favor of anti-oil, Green New Deal policies; and finally, with stock values relatively low, the dividend yields are high. A look into the TipRanks database reveals two midstream companies that have come to Raymond James’ attention – for all of the points noted above. These are stocks with a specific set of clear attributes: a dividend yield of 7% or higher and Buy ratings. MPLX LP (MPLX) MPLX, which spun off of Marathon Petroleum eight years ago as a separate midstream entity, acquires, owns, and operates a series of midstream assets, including pipelines, terminals, refineries, and river shipping. MPLX’s main areas of operations are in the northern Rocky Mountains, and in the Midwest and stretching south to the Gulf of Mexico coast. Revenue reports through the ‘corona year’ of 2020 show the value potential of oil and gas midstreaming. The company reported $2.18 billion at the top line in Q1, $1.99 billion in Q2, and $2.16 billion in Q3; earnings turned negative in Q1, but were positive in both subsequent quarters. The Q3 report also showed $1.2 billion in net cash generated, more than enough to cover the company’s dividend distribution. MPLX pays out 68.75 cents per common share quarterly, or $2.75 annualized, which gives the dividend a high yield of 11.9%. The company has a diversified set of midstream operations, and strong cash generation, factors leading Raymond James' Justin Jenkins to upgrade his stance on MPLX from Neutral to Outperform (i.e. Buy). His price target, at $28, implies a 22% one-year upside for the shares. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here) Backing his stance, Jenkins writes, “Given the number of 'boxes' that the story for MPLX can check, it's no surprise that it's been a debate stock. With exposure to inflecting G&P trends, an expected refining/refined product volume recovery, the story hits many operational boxes - while also straddling several financial debates… We also think solid 2020 financial results should give longer-term confidence…” Turning now to the rest of the Street, it appears that other analysts are generally on the same page. With 6 Buys and 2 Holds assigned in the last three months, the consensus rating comes in as a Strong Buy. In addition, the $26.71 average price target puts the upside at ~17%. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) Based in Denver, Colorado, the next stock is one of the country’s largest natural gas midstream operators. DCP controls a network of gas pipelines, hubs, storage facilities, and plants stretching between the Rocky Mountain, Midcontinent, and Permian Basin production areas and the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana. The company also operates in the Antrim gas region of Michigan. In the most recent reported quarter – 3Q20 – DCP gathered and processed 4.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, along with 375 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company also reported $268 million in net cash generated, of which $130 million was free cash flow. The company reduced its debt load by $156 million in the quarter, and showed a 17% reduction in operating costs year-over-year. All of this allowed DCP to maintain its dividend at 39 cents per share. Early in the corona crisis, the company had to cut back that payment – but only once. The recently declared 4Q20 dividend is the fourth in a row at 39 cents per common share. The annualized rate of $1.56 gives a respectable yield of 7.8%. This is another stock that gets an upgrade from Raymond James. Analyst James Weston bumps this stock up from Neutral to Outperform (i.e. Buy), while setting a $24 target price to imply 20% growth on the one-year time horizon. “[We] expect DCP to post yet another solid quarter on sequential improvements in NGL prices, NGL market volatility, and positive upstream trends… we are not capitalizing current propane prices and anticipate a solid, but more normalized pricing regime over the next 12-18 months. In our view, this will create a beneficial operating environment for DCP cash flows that is not currently reflected in Street estimates,” Weston noted. All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on DCP is based on 7 recent reviews, breaking down 4 to 3 Buy versus Hold. Shares are priced at $19.58 and the average target of $23 suggests an upside of ~15% from that level. (See DCP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: GME Stock Rockets On Elon Musk Tweet, Slashes Gain On Melvin Capital News; Microsoft Breaking Out

    GME stock surged on an Elon Musk tweet, but pared gains as Melvin Capital closed its short. Microsoft rose on earnings, while AMD and Palantir fell on news. Leading stocks struggled Tuesday.

  • These restaurants have filed for bankruptcy and many more are at risk

    Restaurant bankruptcies continue to pile up.

  • AT&T Earnings: What Happened With T

    AT&T (T) reported Q4 earnings before market open on January 27. Post-paid wireless phone net adds far surpassed expectations.

  • Why today's surging stock market is not like 1999, according to Steve Case

    The IPO and SPAC frenzy has reminded some old-time investors of the dot-com bubble of 1999. But Steve Case -- who had a front-row seat as co-founder of AOL -- sees some key differences.

  • Boeing Posts Wider-Than-Forecast Q4 Loss, Delays 777X Launch: Revenues Beat

    Boeing said charges linked to its delayed 777X widebody ate into its bottom line, with a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss of $15.25 per share.

  • Charging Infrastructure SPAC Plays: Is EVGo The Best Of The Bunch?

    Last week, EVgo became the latest charging infrastructure company to announce a SPAC deal to go public during a time that is seeing rapid adoption of electric vehicles and infrastructure. About EVgo: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CLII) is bringing EVgo public in a deal that values the company at $2.1 billion. EVgo has over 800 locations for its fast-charging stations in 34 states, including 67 major metropolitan markets. The company has supported over 220,000 customers. EVgo has the largest public DCFC (direct current fast charging) network. The company is a partner with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nissan, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). Charging stations are hosted at retail locations like Albertsons, Wawa and Kroger (NYSE: KR). DCFC is the key that sets EVgo apart from competitors. DCFC made up only 5% of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow share to 40% by 2040. EvGo has 818 DCFC sites and 1,412 charging units. Related Link: 7 Current And Former SPACs That Could Be 2020 Election Plays Competitors: EVgo is the only charging partner engaged by multiple OEMs to build out the network. A deal with General Motors will see the company add over 2,700 additional fast-charging locations. EVgo also has a deal with Nissan that gives $250 charging credits to customers. The company is also the first charging network with integrated Tesla connectors. Going forward, over 770 connectors are being added to chargers to help Tesla customers. In the electric vehicle charging market, EVgo competes with Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), Electrify America, which is owned by Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) and ChargePoint, which is merging with SPAC Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SBE). EVBox Group, which is going public with SPAC TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (NYSE: TPGY), could also soon be a competitor as it seeks to enter the U.S. market. ChargePoint and EVBox both have hundreds of thousands of charging stations. EVgo is the leader in DCFC trailing only Tesla by the number of locations with fast charging stations. Chargepoint had 731 locations as of June, Electrify America had 438 and Blink was part of a combined group that had 140 DCFC. One notable difference between the competitors is an area of concern for EVgo. Despite its lead in the number of DCFC locations, EVgo has less connections than rivals due to an average of 1.7 per location. EVgo’s total of 1,338 ranked behind Electrify America’s 1,807 and ChargePoint’s 1,614. The industry average was 3.8 connections per charging location. EVgo is working on expanding the number of connections per location in the future with future spots having four, six or eight charging connectors. EVgo also prides itself in a 98% uptime rating. Customer satisfaction scores reflect the uptime with EVgo scoring an 8.5 out of 10 for customer satisfaction compared to 8.0 for Electrify America, 7.6 for ChargePoint and 7.0 for Blink Charging. Benzinga’s Take: There could be room for several charging infrastructure stocks to gain on the continued rollout of the additional thousands of stations promised by President Joe Biden. ChargePoint looks like it could be a big winner with its large number of stations and lead in the total number of DCFC connectors. EVgo could be a winner as it works with partners like GM and Tesla to rollout additional DCFC locations and add Tesla connectors going forward. Share Performance: CLII shares have more than doubled since announcing the deal. Switchback shares are up nearly 300% in the last year. Blink Charging shares are up over 2,000% over the last year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalihapitiya Announces New PIPE Climate Investment: Who Could It Be?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hedge fund Melvin Capital closes out GameStop short: CNBC

    Hedge fund Melvin Capital closed out its short position in videogame retailer GameStop Corp., CNBC reported Wednesday. Fund manager Gabe Plotkin told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin that the position was closed out Tuesday afternoon following a huge loss. Shares of GameStop have soared more than 600% in January after retail investors, organized via Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and other platforms, sought to push up a handful of heavily shorted stocks. Hedge funds Citadel and Point72 infused nearly $3 billion into Melvin Capital to shore up the fund, news reports said earlier this week. Plotkin told CNBC that speculation the fund would file for bankruptcy is false. Shares of GameStop trimmed premarket gains after the report but remained up 56%.

  • GameStop Skeptics Citron, Melvin Succumb to Epic Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital and Citron Capital closed out of their short positions on GameStop Corp. as the firms succumbed to the stock’s meteoric ascent.Melvin Capital closed its position after repositioning its portfolio, according to a spokesperson. Citron Capital’s Andrew Left also said Wednesday that the firm covered the majority of its GameStop short bets at “a loss of 100%” in a YouTube video.The gaming retailer surged even higher in U.S. premarket trading after an Elon Musk tweet fanned the flames of the stock’s rally that has sent the company’s market value beyond $10 billion.Short sellers have come under ferocious attack as crowds of retail investors pile into the least-loved names on Wall Street. The 50 most-shorted companies on the Russell 3000 Index have surged 33% so far this year, with the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket set for its best month since at least 2008.GameStop’s stock whipsawed after the Melvin Capital move was first reported by CNBC. The shares were up 66% at $245 as of 6:37 a.m. New York time, having earlier more than doubled from the last close of $147.98.Hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Steve Cohen this week injected $2.75 billion into Melvin Capital after the firm lost about 30% this year. The capital infusion comes after Melvin Capital, which started the year with about $12.5 billion in assets saw short bets, including GameStop, go awry.The stock has risen more than eightfold this month in a dizzying rally fueled by Reddit-charged day traders. Melvin Capital’s retreat comes amid a warning by famed investor Michael Burry, who had a bullish stance on GameStop in 2019, that the surge has gotten out of hand.“This is unnatural, insane, and dangerous,” Burry, best known for his successful bet against mortgage securities before the 2008 financial crisis, said in a tweet on Tuesday.How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates with shares in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ABT Stock: Abbott Earnings Top, 2021 Guidance Strong

    Abbott Laboratories guided higher after earnings and sales topped Q4 views. But ABT stock fell slightly early Wednesday.

  • Should you use a Monte Carlo simulation to determine if your retirement savings will last?

    In the old days, starting in 1994 with Bill Bengen’s seminal study, financial advisers estimated how long your portfolio might last using historical returns and a safe withdrawal rate. For those unfamiliar, Bengen’s research left us with the 4% rule, which is considered (rightly or wrongly) the holy grail of retirement planning in some circles. Then, starting in 2005, investment firms and advisers were given the green light to use something called Monte Carlo to predict your portfolio’s probability of success — success being the probability that your nest egg would adequately fund your desired standard of living throughout your retirement.

  • Investors bailed out of stocks last week: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

  • Raytheon To Boost Dividend, Buy Back Shares As Earnings Beat

    Raytheon beat Q4 estimates and predicted increases in shareholder returns but gave mixed 2021 guidance.

  • Michael Burry Calls GameStop Rally ‘Unnatural, Insane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s bullish stance on GameStop Corp. in 2019 helped lay the foundations for an epic retail-investor frenzy. Now the famed fund manager is warning that the rally has gotten out of hand.“If I put $GME on your radar, and you did well, I’m genuinely happy for you,” Burry, best known for his prescient bet against mortgage securities before the 2008 financial crisis, said in a tweet on Tuesday. “However, what is going on now – there should be legal and regulatory repercussions. This is unnatural, insane, and dangerous.”Read more: How WallStreetBets Pushed GameStop Shares to the MoonBurry, whose investment firm reported owning a 2.4% stake in GameStop as of Sept. 30, said in an email interview on Tuesday that he’s now “neither long nor short.” He declined to comment on when he sold the stock.Burry became a household name after his mortgage trade was featured in “The Big Short.” He helped draw attention to GameStop in mid-2019 after his Scion Asset Management unveiled a 3.3% stake in the beleaguered video-game retailer and urged the company to buy back shares. Burry’s holding has been cited by some of the traders who’ve flooded online forums in recent weeks with posts imploring their fellow punters to buy.GameStop’s 642% surge since Jan. 12 has captivated Wall Street, elicited a tweet from Elon Musk and stymied short sellers including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research. It has also spurred calls for a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, though legal experts say it’s difficult to prove chat-room posts are part of an illicit scheme to manipulate the market.Burry’s warning has so far done little to dampen retail investors’ enthusiasm: GameStop soared another 95% in pre-market trading as of 4:50 a.m. New York time, on course for another all-time high.How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates pre-market trading in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.