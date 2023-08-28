Driver Group (LON:DRV) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.0075

The board of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of October, with investors receiving £0.0075 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Driver Group's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though Driver Group isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

EPS has fallen by an average of 54.8% in the past, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.014 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.015. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Driver Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 55% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Driver Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Driver Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

