Driver stops for gas — and wins big Maryland lottery prize. ‘Didn’t think it was real’

A Maryland man says he still has a hard time believing that he won $2 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket, officials say.

“I didn’t think it was real and I still don’t think it is real,” the lucky winner told Maryland Lottery officials, according to an April 26 news release.

The Windsor Mill man was driving through Baltimore when he stopped for gasoline and bought a “200x the Cash” scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said.

When he scratched it off inside the store, he found a 200x symbol over a $10,000 prize, resulting in a $2 million win, officials said. He scanned the ticket just to be sure.

The financial analyst says he plans to use some of his winnings to pay bills and hasn’t decided what to do with the rest, lottery officials said.

It’s the second “200x the Cash” grand prize after a Frederick woman won in January, lottery officials said. Three top-prize winners remain to be purchased.

Windsor Mill is about a 15-mile drive northwest from Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

