Sunak paves the way for driverless cars in Britain in four years

Driverless cars could be delivering groceries and transporting passengers on Britain’s roads within four years under plans being considered by the Government.

The Department for Transport has drawn up plans for laws that would allow autonomous vehicles without safety drivers in the front seat, according to industry sources.

The legislation would be a slimmed down version of the much-delayed future of transport laws that are seen as unlikely to pass before the next election in their current form.

It is believed that passing legislation before an election could mean driverless car companies operating commercial services to the public by 2027, once their regulation has gone through consultations and testing processes.

Technology companies have voiced frustration at delays to laws that would allow them to run commercial driverless services, warning that they could move testing abroad as a result.

A spokesman for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on self-driving vehicles said: “Industry wants to see the Government introduce legislation in the King’s Speech and any failure to do so risks hitting investor confidence, setting back our competitive advantage in an area of cutting-edge technology and manufacturing.”

Rishi Sunak is currently considering proposals from departments to put forward in next month’s King’s Speech for what is set to be the final legislative session before the next election.

However, it is unclear if the laws will make it into the speech, which sets out the Government’s agenda for the next year and is likely to be the last before an election.

Driverless cars have proved controversial in recent weeks as the introduction of round-the-clock robo taxi services in San Francisco have led to a host of failures including collisions with emergency vehicles and traffic jams, leading to calls for the public deployment of the technology to be paused.

MPs have also raised concerns about the risk of cyber attacks on self-driving cars that could lead to “mass casualties”.

Last year’s Queen’s Speech announced plans for a wide-ranging transport bill that would have covered areas as diverse as railways, electric charge points, e-scooters and London pedicabs as well as self-driving technology, but political disruption meant the bill was delayed.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Transport Secretary at the time, blamed the delay on the need to prioritise new laws to tackle the energy crisis.

The complexities of the previously-planned legislation mean it may be difficult to pass before the next election, meaning ministers may focus on individual areas.

Mr Sunak is under pressure to appear welcoming to artificial intelligence companies amid surging investment in the technology.

Developing the laws is seen as relatively straightforward after lengthy reviews from the Law Commission, which addressed areas such as piloting driverless cars remotely.

Last month, MPs on the Transport Committee said that current laws governing driverless cars are “archaic and limiting” and urged the Government to legislate.

“Failing to do so will do significant and lasting damage both to the UK’s [self driving vehicle] industry and the country’s reputation as a trailblazer,” it said.

A review into technology regulation by Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s former chief scientific adviser, published in March, called for a Future of Transport bill to be introduced in the upcoming parliamentary session, saying it would “send a strong signal of intent”.

The Government said it would bring forward laws when parliamentary time allows.

A three-year trial of driverless cars by Nissan, which ended in February, concluded that the vehicles could operate safely in an inner city environment after no crashes were recorded in 1,600 miles of testing.

Earlier this year, Ford was given the green light to roll out its “BlueCruise” hands-free system for its electric cars in the UK.

The system, which automatically adjusts speed, steers round corners and brakes while driving on motorways, was the first to be approved by the Department of Transport.

But delays to legislation now threaten the future of the technology in Britain.

Wayve, a driverless car company backed by Ocado and Asda which plans to make autonomous grocery deliveries, has warned that it could invest in testing its services abroad if laws do not move forward.

While the company has tested its technology in several cities across the UK, laws still require it to use a human safety driver and prevent it from launching full services.

In the US, driverless car companies Waymo and Cruise have both completed more than 1m miles of testing without a safety driver.

Number 10 and the Department for Transport did not comment.

