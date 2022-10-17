U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.50
    +41.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,983.00
    +275.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,899.50
    +155.50 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.40
    +23.10 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.79
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    +20.90 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.60 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9759
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0900 (-2.24%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    +0.09 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1314
    +0.0134 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7690
    +0.0490 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,482.92
    +354.53 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.38
    -5.80 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,914.51
    +55.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Driverless in Phoenix and GM takes its EV offensive beyond vehicles

1
Kirsten Korosec
·7 min read

The Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click The Station — to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. This is a shorter version of The Station newsletter that is emailed to subscribers. Want all the deals, news roundups and commentary? Subscribe for free

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. 

TechCrunch Disrupt is finally here! We're back in person and I couldn't be more excited about the guests we'll have on our multiple stages and all the folks I will meet there. I hope you're one of them.

Earlier this week, I took a quick jaunt over to Phoenix to check out what Waymo is up to on the trucking and robotaxi fronts. It's been a minute since I took a driverless ride in a Waymo. And the last time it was a Chrysler Pacifica. This time, I took a spin in downtown Phoenix in a driverless Jaguar I-Pace (sans human safety driver).

The driverless rides in downtown Phoenix are not open to the public just yet. For now, only vetted people who have signed non-disclosure agreements and are part of Waymo's "trusted tester" program can hail these rides. That meant I had a Waymo employee use their phone to hail the ride for me. We spent about 30 minutes driving around, reaching a destination, departing the vehicle and then hailing it again.

A few months ago, Waymo rolled out an important improvement to its self-driving system. The specific change was the planning piece (as in planning and perception) of the software, according to senior product manager Pablo Abad. This newer version leans more heavily on machine learning and neural nets than it has in the past.

Adad explains:

"Coding for all these different scenarios more manually can take time, as you can imagine," Adad said. "As you build up more and more and more of these heuristics, it becomes harder for other developers to come in and tweak certain parameters without affecting other parts of the system. So instead, you give the system all of this training data, allow it to learn the best behavior in certain situations on its own, rather than having to manually get in there and insert heuristics."

The result is a system that can handle more dynamic situations and improves more quickly. During my ride, the vehicle was able to smoothly execute trickier situations (like double parked vehicles) than I remember. It also allows Waymo to more easily fold new features in.

For instance, as I was exiting, the robotaxi gave me a visual and audio alert that another vehicle was approaching from behind to ensure I didn't whip my door open to wide on the busy street. It will also alert riders to upcoming cyclists.

My experience in downtown Phoenix has me curious (more than ever) about how Waymo's robotaxis operate in San Francisco. And Cruise, for that matter.

You can always email me at kirsten.korosec@techcrunch.com to share thoughts, criticisms, opinions, or tips. You also can send a direct message to @kirstenkorosec

Micromobbin'

the station scooter1a
the station scooter1a

Amazon plans to double the number of micromobility hubs it has in Europe as it explores ways to clean up its logistics network.

What if Apple decided to screw the secretive electric car project and actually just make an e-bike? Bloomberg explores that question.

Bird published an independently verified Life Cycle Analysis for its Bird Three 2-scooter, which shows the scooter has a lifespan of up to five years after refurbishment and is one of the lowest GHG emitters in Europe compared to public transport, cars and other shared micromobility vehicles.

Radio Flyer, the toy company famous for its little red wagon, has launched a folding cargo e-bike. The bike has a 5-level pedal assist and a throttle, and comes with the option to add on accessories like storage bins, cargo container and child seats.

Waymo joins Argo AI in endorsing the six technical guidelines for safe autonomous vehicle-cyclist interactions from the League of American Bicyclists.

You’re reading an abbreviated version of micromobbin’. Subscribe for free to the newsletter and you’ll get a lot more.

Deal of the week

money the station
money the station

No big deal of the week this time around. Instead, here's a list of the ones that got my attention.

Ascendant Mobility Acquisition I, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on mobility, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering. The SPAC was co-led by former Tesla execs Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen and Jochen Rudat.

Bird amended its $150 million vehicle financing credit facility so that it doesn't have to pay money back during the slow, dead winter months and can ramp up payments during the spring and summer months, which the company says will help reduce interest and amortization payments. Interesting news as we get closer to Q3 earnings.

Delta Air Lines invested $60 million into Joby Aviation and announced plans to launch an eVTOL service that will transport Delta passengers from local vertiports directly to airports, starting in Los Angeles and New York.

Kodiak Robotics secured a $30 million growth capital credit facility from Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Zoomcar, the Indian car rental startup, plans to go public in the United States through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Innovative International Acquisition Corp. The combined company is valued at $456 million including debt.

Want more deals? A whole list of them, including info on Aptiv, TerraWatt and TruckSmarter, were in the subscription version this week. Subscribe for free here. 

Notable reads and other tidbits

Autonomous vehicles

Akshay Jaising, Motional's vp of commercialization, chatted with TechCrunch about the company's go-to-market strategy after its most recent deal with Uber.

Starship Technologies is partnering with Grubhub to deliver food via sidewalk delivery robots in college campuses across the U.S.

Waymo cafeteria workers at the Mountain View-based company site are forming a union, citing the high cost of living in the Bay Area and the lack of strong benefits working for such a valuable company.

Electric vehicles, charging & batteries

Automakers shouldn't get to count recalled EVs toward fleetwide fuel economy, Tim De Chant writes.

General Motors launched a new business unit to sell a line of energy products to homeowners, businesses and utilities. This is not a small endeavor. GM Energy is trying to cover the gamut of EV ownership, including stationary energy storage, solar through a partnership with SunPower, bi-directional charging technology to deliver power from the vehicle to their home or to the grid and a cloud product that houses data and management software.

Honda is spending $700 million to retool three of its Ohio plants to build electric vehicles as it aims to phase out gas engines by 2040.

Polestar unveiled the Polestar 3, a $83,900 all-electric SUV that the company hopes will propel its transition to a mass market automaker.

Sono Motors debuted its Sion solar-powered EV in NYC this week, and our own Rebecca Bellan went to have a ride. More importantly, she met Whoopi Goldberg there!

Sony and Honda launched a joint mobility venture, Sony Honda Mobility, that aims to deliver premium electric vehicles with automated driving capabilities in the U.S. and Japan by 2026.

Stellantis launched a plan for its circular economy business unit to bring in more than €2 billion in revenue by 2030 and drive the company's carbon net-zero target by 2038. Psssttt: the circular economy is heating up.

Miscellaneous

Cabify launched a B2B2C unit called Cabify Logistics that will both provide storage and/or last mile delivery. The company expects to invest $20 million in the new unit.

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed changes to how gig workers should be classified in an effort to “combat employee misclassification,” the federal agency said in a statement. The announcement pushed down shares of Lyft, Uber and other companies reliant on gig workers.

People

ECARX Holdings, a global mobility tech company, appointed  Ramesh Narasimhan as CFO, Peter Cirino as chief operating officer and Andrew Winterton as general counsel.

Piech Automotive, a Swiss EV startup that wants to launch a GT sports car in 2024, appointed the former Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers and the ex-global head of Hyundai's Genesis brand, Manfred Fitzgerald, as co-CEOs.

Trevor Milton, who founded Nikola and later took it public via a SPAC, was convicted by a federal jury of securities fraud. The conviction caps a wild and dramatic run for Milton whose constant efforts to pump the stock, including lying to investors, helped push the company's valuation past established automakers even though it hadn't made a single truck. His sentencing is scheduled for January 27 and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Want to read more of the notable reads plus other bits of news from the week? The Station’s weekly emailed newsletter has a lot more on EVs and AVs, future of flight, insider info and more. Click here and then check “The Station” to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • How a trip 67 years ago created 'the most Cuban corner of the state' in Shively

    500 people attended the unveiling in Shively Park on Aug. 12, 1955. In attendance included instructors from the Civico Militar, 12 Cuban students

  • 'A lot has changed in two years': Is championship window closing on Phoenix Suns?

    The Phoenix Suns enter this season with drama, but maintain a formidable squad looking to win an NBA championship.

  • Activist investor Starboard has sizable stake in Splunk

    Starboard's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith plans to discuss the investment at Tuesday's 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the holding, wrote on Sunday. Starboard and Splunk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power

    PM fights for political life as senior Tory said to be holding secret talks to replace her

  • Ukrainians buy generators, gas burners ahead of winter

    STORY: In a home improvement store in capital Kyiv, some shoppers told Reuters on Saturday (October 15) they feel a need to be prepared for electricity blackouts.“There is a significant rise in demand. We are seeing a significant rise in sales of power generators, charging systems, battery-powered flashlights, and also people are buying wood-burning stoves for private houses,” said Maryna Shelest, the store’s deputy commercial director.Russian missiles and drones struck Ukrainian targets 128 times over three days this week, hitting 28 power supply installations, the Ukraine government said. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government said power has been restored for millions of people, but warned citizens to prepare for more blackouts and asked people to cut down on their electricity consumption wherever possible.The government is urging citizens to stock up on warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries while also asking people to limit their use of "energy-guzzling" appliances like ovens and washing machines during peak consumption times.

  • Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses

    Ambi Robotics, a startup developing supply chain automation hardware, today announced that it raised $32 million in additional funding led by Tiger Global and Bow Capital, with participation from Ahren and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. Pitney Bowes is a strategic investor in Ambi, having recently inked a $23 million deal with the company to deploy Ambi's hardware in U.S.-based Pitney Bowes fulfillment centers. The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment.

  • These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

    A smart investment strategy is to buy and hold stocks of growing companies that have a good chance of beating the market over the long term. The two I have in mind are visual-based social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and e-commerce retailer Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). The rumor that Alphabet could be interested in purchasing Pinterest has again sparked interest in the company and while investors will have to wait to see whether there is any truth to it, I believe Pinterest can thrive on its own in the long run.

  • Giuliani names Trump election deniers as witnesses in legal ethics case

    Doug Mastriano, Jenna Ellis and Peter Navarro among those named in case related to attempt to overturn Pennsylvania result

  • Blibli Owner Seeks $530 Million in Indonesia’s Second-Largest IPO of 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Global Digital Niaga PT, the owner of e-commerce group Blibli, is set to raise up to 8.17 trillion rupiah ($530 million) through an initial public offering, poised to be Indonesia’s second-largest this year.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe firm is

  • Avalara shareholders approve $8.4B deal that will take company private

    The deal is expected to close this week despite opposition from some individual shareholders and investor firms.

  • Zuckerberg Bet Big (and Maybe Got the Metaverse Very Wrong)

    The Facebook founder put billions into a strategy that may not be what people want and he opened the door for an unlikely competitor.

  • Tokyo Traders Speculate on Possibility of Stealth Intervention in Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation intensified among yen watchers that Japan may be using subtle ways to slow the currency’s decline, zeroing in on the volatility seen after Thursday’s surprise US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryBy one estimate, authorities m

  • Tesla, Netflix Set to Report Earnings as Recession Talk Mounts

    Corporate earnings season is ramping up with quarterly reports from other bellwethers, including Procter & Gamble, Johnson Johnson and IBM.

  • Oops! 41 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? Featured deals … The post Oops! 41 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended appeared first on BGR.

  • The Morning After: SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink

    SpaceX will keep paying for Ukraine's access to Starlink, Google Fiber will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps internet plans in early 2023, Razer reveals its $400 cloud gaming handheld, the Edge.

  • More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$3.7m worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares last year

    Last week, McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) stock jumped 4.3%, but insiders who sold US$3.7m worth of stock in over...

  • Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

    Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number ...

  • Dua Lipa looks like just like Megan Fox in new pictures

    Dua Lipa channels Megan Fox in her latest pics, sharing a series of photos in black with Hollywood waves and a side parting.

  • Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation. In a lawsuit filed late Friday, Jay Solomon, the Journal’s former chief foreign correspondent, said Philadelphia-based Dechert LLP worked with hackers from India to steal emails between him and one of his key sources, Iranian American aviation executive Farhad Azima. Solomon said the messages, which showed Azima floating the idea of the two of them going into business together, were put into a dossier and circulated in a successful effort to get him fired.

  • Lachlan Murdoch Would Consolidate Power in News Corp. Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rupert Murdoch wants to combine News Corp. and Fox Corp., recreating the conservative-leaning media goliath that he split apart nine years ago. The move would likely consolidate power in the hands of his son Lachlan, currently the chief executive officer of Fox.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy th